In our test, the SEL model (seen above in red) traveled 366 miles on a single charge, well beyond the EPA's estimate of 320 miles. The Calligraphy model has an EPA estimate of 311 miles, but in our hands, it achieved 349 miles on a single charge. The SEL overachieved by 46 miles, or 14.25%, while the Calligraphy model bested its EPA number by 38 miles, or 12.2%.

Both cars were tested on the same day in the same weather conditions. The average temperature was 74 degrees ambient, nearly perfect weather to maximize a big battery's efficiency. It's also worth noting that the 4.9% difference between the two cars in our test results is more than the 2.9% difference between the two range figures estimated by the EPA. But why did one outperform the EPA by more than the other?

To remove as many variables as possible, every single EV we test must be driven and operated in the same way. The rules dictate our test drivers stick to a 60/40 split of highway and city driving, respectively. The air conditioning is set to auto at 72 degrees to measure how well the car manages energy use to cool itself down, especially on hot summer days (and to eliminate any variance in driver preference). Additionally, both cars followed the exact same routes at the exact same time of day, so both faced the same traffic patterns too.