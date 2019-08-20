2020 Honda Pilot
What’s new
- No major changes for 2020
- New top-line Black Edition trim level
- Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats
- Ride is smooth and compliant in most conditions
- Better fuel economy than rivals
- Multiple clever storage compartments
- Collision warning and adaptive cruise control are overly sensitive
- Third-row access is narrow
2020 Honda Pilot Review
You have more choices than ever for a three-row midsize SUV, yet the Honda Pilot, a mainstay of the class, remains one of the best choices available. You'll enjoy roomy seating for up to eight, a quiet interior and a comfortable ride quality. The plush accommodations don't come at the expense of performance either since the Pilot is surprisingly capable when driven on twisty roads. And while we're not totally enamored with the optional nine-speed automatic transmission, there's no doubt the standard V6 has plenty of power to move this large crossover.
Aside from a few driving aids that could stand for a little more operational refinement, the Pilot has no obvious faults. However, there are a few newcomers that you'll want to consider. In its top trim, the Kia Telluride has a few more features than the luxe Pilot Elite, and we've given it a slight edge over the Pilot in our rankings. You might also like the roomier Volkswagen Atlas or the redesigned Ford Explorer. Overall, though, the 2020 Honda Pilot is one of the best all-rounders on the market and deserves a spot on your shopping list.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Honda Pilot as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
What's it like to live with the Pilot?
With a spacious cabin, exceptional comfort and a tremendously roomy cabin, the Honda Pilot is the quintessential three-row crossover. As soon as we got behind the wheel of this newest model, our editors universally agreed: The Pilot was the best of the bunch. We immediately reached out to Honda and secured a fully loaded Elite model for our long-term test fleet. Over the course of a year and 25,000 miles, we drove our Black Forest green tester to Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oregon. Usually, it performed the commuting duties typical of a family-friendly SUV. To read about our experiences, read our long-term Pilot test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Pilot, most of our observations still apply to the 2020 model. The only exceptions deal with the infotainment and transmission improvements Honda made for 2019.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Twisty mountain roads don't pose a problem for the Pilot ― this large crossover feels lighter than most. There's little road feel from the steering, but it is precise. The Pilot's available AWD system is fine for slippery road surfaces, but this SUV lacks the ground clearance and specific off-road aids such as hill descent control to make it truly capable off-road.
How comfortable is it?9.0
There's very little tire or wind noise inside the cabin, and the V6 sounds pretty good if you wind it out. Tri-zone climate control works well to keep everyone comfortable.
How’s the interior?8.0
Most drivers will be able to find a suitable seating position, though tall drivers might want a little more steering wheel adjustment. The upright seating position gives the driver a more commanding view out than it does in the Honda Odyssey minivan.
How’s the tech?8.0
The adaptive cruise control only works above 20 mph, which is a bummer for drivers stuck in stop-and-go traffic. Overall, the Pilot's adaptive cruise control system isn't nearly as smooth as similar features in other cars. Otherwise, all the other systems such as lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring work well. Its lane keeping feature, however, can be very intrusive in long, constant-radius corners.
How’s the storage?8.5
Large door pockets and clever, configurable small-item storage within the center console are among the many places to store your stuff inside the cabin. Want to tow? The AWD Pilot's maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, which matches that of most V6-powered, three-row SUVs. Front-wheel-drive Pilots are limited to 3,500 pounds.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Basic warranty coverage is for three years/36,000 miles with a powertrain warranty for five years/60,000 miles. These are mostly par for the course, as is the three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance coverage.
Wildcard8.5
Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Honda Pilot models
The Honda Pilot comes in six primary trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite and Black Edition. All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard for most trims, while a nine-speed transmission comes with Touring and above models. Front-wheel drive is standard on lower trims, with all-wheel drive standard on Elite and Black Edition models and optional on other trims.
Most models have seating for eight, though second-row captain's chairs — which reduce capacity to seven — are optional on the Touring and standard on Elite and Black Edition trims.
Standard features for the LX include automatic LED headlights, 60/40-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, a 5-inch central display screen, and a seven-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs. Standard advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, and automatic high-beam assist.
The EX gets you a lot more, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, one-touch slide-and-fold second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the EX-L trim gets you a sunroof, a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, and second-row USB charging ports. There's also an EX-L subtrim that adds a navigation system and a rear entertainment system.
The Touring trim gets all of the above plus roof rails, sound-reducing front door glass, front and rear parking sensors, hands-free operation for the liftgate, heated rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 10-speaker premium audio system.
The Elite trim comes standard with the second-row captain's chairs plus auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad. The Black Edition is equipped identically, but with black exterior accents and red interior trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Pilot.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- seats
- spaciousness
- transmission
- value
- technology
- driving experience
- safety
- towing
- acceleration
- off-roading
- interior
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- climate control
- road noise
- brakes
- dashboard
- maintenance & parts
- visibility
- engine
- cup holders
- doors
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Pilot in general is a fantastic SUV. I am a bit picky, so I have to nit-pick a little. I'm migrating from an Odyssey, so it's an adjustment for me, especially in the cargo department. I have the EX-L model, with smaller wheels (although so-so design) than the Touring, which helps for a smoother ride. I love the EX-L because it still uses the regular shifter (not push-button gear selector), and it still uses the excellent 6-speed automatic, which is better than the 9-speed in higher models. While the ride is pretty smooth & quiet, it's still not up to Traverse or Highlander (and now Telluride) quality. Unlike many critics, I happen to love the high seating position with a commanding view, and I LOVE the armrests - the only 3-row SUV that offer it. I appreciate the memory seats as well. Seats are very comfortable, but the large console in front intrudes leg room for the center passenger in the middle seat. I would like to have 4-way lumbar support (the Odyssey has it). The rear seat is tolerable, but nowhere as comfortable as a minivan. The backup camera quality at daytime is crystal clear, but grainy at night. When it rains, the raindrops often blocks the view (it should be pushed in deeper). The stereo system is surprisingly good. Remote starter works well & from quite a distance. I would love to have some feedback on the fob. I appreciate the cap-less gas tank; tire pressure indicator; the clock sets itself automatically, even without a built-in GPS system. I also love the red needles on the gauges. Some minor cons: The sun visors cannot always block the sun, especially at the A-pillar. I'd love knobs for the A/C rather than switches. Rear A/C vents is not the best, and would love the controls to be on ceiling, otherwise rear passengers may push the controls by mistake (I locked it for that reason). I like PRDN on the dash so you know which mode you are. As of now you only one letter at a time. The "Honda Sensing" system is very nice but far from perfect. I can't seem to shut off the annoying steering wheel vibration when going outside a lane. Too many false positives on the "BRAKE" message. The adaptive cruise is braking too aggressively. The Accord has a more sophisticated system, like all-speed follow for the adaptive cruise, traffic sign recognition, etc. The Accord also has a better infotainment system, with more actual buttons surrounding the screen. It also have an Analog gauge view instead of the digital cluster. I'd love to have them all on the Pilot. The steering wheel size is pretty big, probably the biggest of any full-size SUV, which makes steering more cumbersome. Give me a Civic size wheel, and add the 2/10 bumps for improved grip. Steering feel is so-so, my old Civic was excellent, even the odyssey had sharper acceleration & steering. In comparison, the Pilot feels a bit clumsy & slow. The volume control buttons on the steering wheel is not too intuitive. Placing volume buttons under the steering wheel (like Chrysler) is so much better. As mentioned above, I would love more cargo room. The Chevy Traverse is currently the best in this regard. I'd also want more cubbies and storage pockets. I would like the wipers to cover another 2 inches or so, it's leaving out way too much, which hampers visibility especially in a snow. I would love a heated windshield and a wiper de-icer which is offered on the Canadian models. Same is with "low washer fluid" indicator. About the infotainment. While light-years better than Honda's previous 2-screen layout, it still have many shortcomings. I would like to have a "divided" screen which show at once many functions, like fuel/mileage info, media, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. Toyota also have a 3-day weather forecast. There should be a top bar always visible (even when in Reverse) with time, date, day of week & outside temperature. I use a USB with a collection of music. To use this system is again very cumbersome. You can't switch to next/previous folder. You can't see the list of the tracks being played. I would love to be able to go back to the album list in middle of playing. When selecting something in a long list, hitting the back button will take you back to the top of the list, not to the folder where you came from. Also the player is not fully gap-less. Bluetooth quality just sucks. I don't use it anymore after countless complains. I tried it with many phones and they all work great on other cars. There is also missing a REDIAL function to the Bluetooth. The engine start/stop button is way too bright red. It should be dimmer and same color as other switches. The cup-holders are useless for smaller size cups. In my Odyssey, there was rubbers to hold tight any size cup. The side windows need a more powerful defrost. I would like all 4 windows Auto up/down. I would love shopping bag hooks behind the driver's seat & rear seat. Visible wiper settings on LCD like Hyundai is very nice. Steam warms up legs, not the feet.
If you are looking for a well built, roomy SUV, this is the one. Have owned for one year, 9,500 miles and all is well. No recalls, no issues. The 9 speed transmission has been updated for 2019 and works great. Comfort is excellent, tons of head room and leg room. We have reached 33mpg on one trip to Michigan with cruise set at 75 mph, 2 adults and luggage, otherwise average has been 28mpg most of time. Only couple of things I would change and those being NO STOP START FOR ENGINE!! We hate it and disable everytime we start vehicle, would like the ride to be a bit softer however its not a terrible riding vehicle, just would like a softer cushier ride. Would buy another one in a heartbeat, test drive for yourself and be the judge.
My pilot has got only a bit over 1000 miles when the cracking and popping sound occurred. Not long after that, the infotainment system keeps showing 6 or 7 issues like engine problem, power steering problems...etc when I start the engine. Now the car is in dealership for analysis. If they can’t fix it, I will probably claim that as a lemon and request a refund.
I purchased a 2020 Honda Pilot with Nav & RES with 24 miles. At 177 miles, a crackling sound and static radio sound began. A week later, the infotainment and the odometer screen would go black and restart within 15 seconds or less. On a typical drive, the infotainment would go dark three times. As soon as it restarted, the crackling hideous sound began again. I took it to the dealership and stated that it was an antenna problem. They ordered one, and as soon as I pulled out of the shop, the system rebooted and the crackling sound started again. I made a u-turn in their parking lot and left it there. It has been two days and mentioned something about an electrical harness. Before you sign any papers, make sure you drive the vehicle considerable to make sure the issues won't be there. Hopefully, it will be resolved soon. I wonder what are my options for the near future if this problem can't be fixed by the dealership and Honda Corp. does not have an answer to this problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Pilot
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,860
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,860
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$48,120
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,920
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pilot safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring System
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Honda Sensing
- Includes items such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and road departure intervention. Standard on all trim levels.
- Parking Sensors
- Indicates how close the vehicle is to objects with visual and audible alerts.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Pilot vs. the competition
Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander
The Toyota Highlander is fully redesigned for 2020 and looks to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. It rides on a new platform that Toyota says improves agility and ride quality, and it grows a few inches for extra third-row legroom and increased cargo capacity. A hefty number of advanced driving aids are standard, and the previously optional V6 now powers every non-hybrid model.
Honda Pilot vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX is essentially a Pilot in formal wear. This three-row luxury SUV is slightly more powerful, but the major differences come down to the Acura's greater list of optional features and more upscale interior. Though it's roughly the same size, the MDX offers slightly less cargo capacity due to a different cargo hatch design.
Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer
Like the Highlander, the Ford Explorer is redesigned for 2020. After taking a front-wheel-drive detour in 2011, the Explorer is once again rear-wheel drive, though it retains the crossover (car-like) construction of the previous model. First impressions are positive, and we especially like the diverse powertrain lineup that includes a standard turbocharged four-cylinder, a powerful V6 and an economical hybrid.
FAQ
Is the Honda Pilot a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Pilot?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Pilot:
- No major changes for 2020
- New top-line Black Edition trim level
- Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Pilot reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Pilot a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Pilot?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Pilot is the 2020 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,550.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,860
- EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,860
- Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,120
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,920
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,620
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,430
- EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,430
- Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,620
- Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,920
- Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $49,620
- LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,550
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,860
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,550
- EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,860
What are the different models of Honda Pilot?
More about the 2020 Honda Pilot
2020 Honda Pilot Overview
The 2020 Honda Pilot is offered in the following submodels: Pilot SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Pilot?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Pilot and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Pilot 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Pilot.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Pilot and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Pilot featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Pilot?
2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,556 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,556 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,684.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,980. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,940 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,940 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,040.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 12.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 52 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,550. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,193 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,193 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,357.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,740. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,134 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,134 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,606.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,980. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,240 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,240 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,740.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,980. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,180 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,180 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,800.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,740. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,385 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,385 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,355.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,040. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,084 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,084 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,956.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,740. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,945 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,945 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,795.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Pilots are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Pilot for sale near. There are currently 324 new 2020 Pilots listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,645 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Pilot. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,231 on a used or CPO 2020 Pilot available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Pilots you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Pilot for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,601.
Find a new Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,534.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Pilot?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2020 Honda Pilot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback