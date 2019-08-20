2020 Honda Pilot Review

You have more choices than ever for a three-row midsize SUV, yet the Honda Pilot, a mainstay of the class, remains one of the best choices available. You'll enjoy roomy seating for up to eight, a quiet interior and a comfortable ride quality. The plush accommodations don't come at the expense of performance either since the Pilot is surprisingly capable when driven on twisty roads. And while we're not totally enamored with the optional nine-speed automatic transmission, there's no doubt the standard V6 has plenty of power to move this large crossover. Aside from a few driving aids that could stand for a little more operational refinement, the Pilot has no obvious faults. However, there are a few newcomers that you'll want to consider. In its top trim, the Kia Telluride has a few more features than the luxe Pilot Elite, and we've given it a slight edge over the Pilot in our rankings. You might also like the roomier Volkswagen Atlas or the redesigned Ford Explorer. Overall, though, the 2020 Honda Pilot is one of the best all-rounders on the market and deserves a spot on your shopping list. Notably, we picked the 2020 Honda Pilot as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020. What's it like to live with the Pilot? With a spacious cabin, exceptional comfort and a tremendously roomy cabin, the Honda Pilot is the quintessential three-row crossover. As soon as we got behind the wheel of this newest model, our editors universally agreed: The Pilot was the best of the bunch. We immediately reached out to Honda and secured a fully loaded Elite model for our long-term test fleet. Over the course of a year and 25,000 miles, we drove our Black Forest green tester to Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oregon. Usually, it performed the commuting duties typical of a family-friendly SUV. To read about our experiences, read our long-term Pilot test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Pilot, most of our observations still apply to the 2020 model. The only exceptions deal with the infotainment and transmission improvements Honda made for 2019.

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The Honda Pilot is space-efficient and smooth-riding, and it provides ample power along with decent fuel economy. You also get plentiful features, a useful cargo area and smart interior storage. This Honda is one of the most well-rounded three-row SUVs you can get.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Pilot is a surprisingly able performer. We tested a Pilot Elite with the nine-speed automatic and observed a 7.0-second 0-60 mph time, which is quicker than most rival midsize three-row SUVs. Slowing down is easy, too. The brakes have a relatively consistent feel and are easy to use in everyday driving. The Pilot's panic-stopping distance from 60 mph (129 feet in our testing) is average for a big three-row crossover SUV.



Twisty mountain roads don't pose a problem for the Pilot ― this large crossover feels lighter than most. There's little road feel from the steering, but it is precise. The Pilot's available AWD system is fine for slippery road surfaces, but this SUV lacks the ground clearance and specific off-road aids such as hill descent control to make it truly capable off-road.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The Honda Pilot does comfort better than many in the segment. Body motions are well-controlled, but not at the expense of overall ride comfort. Small, high-frequency bumps are dispatched without any issue. The front seats have supportive backs and bottoms, providing hours of comfort. The second-row seats are similarly cushy and can recline and slide.



There's very little tire or wind noise inside the cabin, and the V6 sounds pretty good if you wind it out. Tri-zone climate control works well to keep everyone comfortable.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Pilot exhibits typical Honda efficiency with smart use of space and practical features. The first and second rows are roomy. The third row is OK, but it's not as spacious as what you'll find in a few other rival SUVs. Still, a single button press tilts and slides the second row forward, making it easy to get into the third row.



Most drivers will be able to find a suitable seating position, though tall drivers might want a little more steering wheel adjustment. The upright seating position gives the driver a more commanding view out than it does in the Honda Odyssey minivan.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Overall, the Pilot's touchscreen system is easy to use. The navigation system responds quickly, and the 10-speaker audio system sounds great. A Wi-Fi hotspot is included on Touring and Elite models, and users with the Honda CabinControl app can connect to the in-car Wi-Fi and control certain things such as rear cabin temperature and music playlists.



The adaptive cruise control only works above 20 mph, which is a bummer for drivers stuck in stop-and-go traffic. Overall, the Pilot's adaptive cruise control system isn't nearly as smooth as similar features in other cars. Otherwise, all the other systems such as lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring work well. Its lane keeping feature, however, can be very intrusive in long, constant-radius corners.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The Pilot is a useful vehicle when you need to carry a lot of stuff. While cargo room is good — 16 cubic feet behind the third row and a maximum volume of 84 cubes with the second- and third-row seats folded — it trails segment leaders. Still, there's generous storage under the load floor, and the space is very usable.



Large door pockets and clever, configurable small-item storage within the center console are among the many places to store your stuff inside the cabin. Want to tow? The AWD Pilot's maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, which matches that of most V6-powered, three-row SUVs. Front-wheel-drive Pilots are limited to 3,500 pounds.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive Pilot (with the nine-speed automatic) at 22 mpg combined, which is midpack for three-row SUVs. In a previously tested front-wheel-drive model, we recorded 24.2 mpg during 1,150 miles of mostly highway driving, which indicates that the EPA numbers are realistic.

Is it a good value? 7.5

We tested a fully loaded all-wheel-drive Elite, which is one of the pricier models in the class. However, it provides better comfort, quality feel and a nicer cabin than many competitors, so the price seems justified. Materials and assembly quality are high for a non-luxury vehicle, but are not substantially better than rivals. The soft-touch plastics on the dash combined with high-gloss trim and matte-finish secondary controls look and feel good.



Basic warranty coverage is for three years/36,000 miles with a powertrain warranty for five years/60,000 miles. These are mostly par for the course, as is the three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance coverage.

Wildcard 8.5

Among three-row SUVs, the Pilot comes across as one of the most well-rounded. Its appealing combination of power and relatively rewarding handling is rare. It's certainly not sporty, but there's a willingness to change direction here that's lacking in similar SUVs, with the exception of the Mazda CX-9. It's also comfortable and offers many conveniences.

Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?

Though all Pilot trims have strong merits, we suggest going with either the EX or the EX-L. The EX is a significant step up from the base LX and adds desirable tech features such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a touchscreen. The EX-L costs more, but a case can be made for it. You get leather upholstery plus some family-useful extras such as an auto-dimming mirror (helps reduce glare at night) and second-row USB ports to ensure your kiddos' electronics are topped off at all times.

2020 Honda Pilot models

The Honda Pilot comes in six primary trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite and Black Edition. All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard for most trims, while a nine-speed transmission comes with Touring and above models. Front-wheel drive is standard on lower trims, with all-wheel drive standard on Elite and Black Edition models and optional on other trims.