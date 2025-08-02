Even though the Defender, as we know it, was introduced back in 1990, its roots can be traced back to 1948 and the Land Rover Series 1. Essentially, Britain's answer to the already legendary Jeep, the Series 1 cemented its own legacy through decades of exploration and adventure.

The current Defender is a long way, both temporally and technologically, from the 1990 version (to say nothing of the original iteration), and for 2026, it gets a few new tweaks to keep it looking fresh. Subtle revisions have been made to the design of the headlights and taillights, and the Defender gets some new paint options and fresh wheel designs.

Inside, there's a new, larger 13.1-inch touchscreen, and the gear shift has been slightly repositioned for better ergonomics. All Defenders now have the option of adaptive off-road cruise control, allowing you to set your speed down to a walking pace for easy, stress-free off-road driving.