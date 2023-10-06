Shopping for a used car can be overwhelming, but we're here to help with a list of what to look for when buying a used car. From inspecting the exterior to going for a test drive to determining a fair price, we've got you covered.

Check the vehicle history

You may be able to do this before ever seeing the vehicle — as long as you have its VIN (vehicle identification number). A vehicle history report contains information on how many owners the vehicle has had, where it came from, and whether or not it has been in an accident. You can use these reports to filter out vehicles with salvage titles (meaning they've been deemed a total loss by an insurance company) or odometer inconsistencies. Carfax and AutoCheck are the most popular reports, but there are a few companies that provide history reports, which can help give you peace of mind before moving forward with the purchase.

Have the vehicle inspected

We highly recommend bringing a mechanic with you to the test drive or making arrangements with the seller for a prepurchase inspection. Most used cars are sold "as is," which means the onus is on you to determine its condition level. Not all sellers will be comfortable with having their vehicle inspected, so it'll be up to you to determine how much risk you're willing to take on. Even without a mechanic, there are some basic things you can look for when checking out a vehicle.

Exterior inspection

There are some questions you should keep in mind when shopping for a used car. Is there any visible rust? Are there any gaps between the body panels? That could indicate the vehicle has been in an accident. In a vehicle without prior damage, there should be no mismatching paint or finish on the body panels. Take a look at the glass to make sure there are no cracks or large chips. Check the tires to make sure they aren't overly worn and don't have uneven tread, which could indicate an alignment is needed.

Interior inspection

Does the interior of your vehicle seem frayed or worn? Are there any odd smells? Any mildew smells could indicate water damage inside the vehicle. Does the air conditioning blow cold air? Does the heater blow hot air? Are the knobs and switches inside the vehicle in good working order? Do the pedals feel properly aligned?

Take a test drive

Test-driving a used car is one of the best ways to know if it will fit your needs and meet your expectations. It's also a great way to assess a car's condition. Drive without the radio on for a few minutes so you can listen for any concerning noises. You'll want to check the sightlines, blind spots and rear visibility in addition to assessing how comfortable the vehicle rides and if it has enough power for your needs. Put the vehicle through its paces and think about how it matches with your needs.

Negotiating the best price

Negotiating for a used car can be tricky since the condition levels and pricing can vary quite a bit from one car to the next. That said, negotiating doesn't have to be a traumatic experience. If you avoid making unrealistic offers and have a plan, chances are you can make a deal quickly and painlessly.

Decide ahead of time how much you're willing to spend to get the car, but don't reveal this number in your discussion. Make an opening offer that is lower than your maximum price but in the ballpark based on the average price. Explain that you've done research on Edmunds or wherever else, so you have facts to support your offer. If you and the seller arrive at a price that sounds good to you and is near the average price paid, you're probably in good shape.

Take your time

Avoid being rushed and don't feel pressured to make a decision before you're ready. It's worth it to take a little extra time to make sure you're comfortable with your purchase. Make sure you've done your research and are ready to make the financial commitment to a used vehicle.

Is low mileage on a used car better?

Not necessarily. Vehicles with higher mileage may be closer to needing more expensive maintenance, but they are not necessarily in worse condition than vehicles with lower mileage. How a vehicle is driven has more to say about a vehicle's condition than the number on its odometer. Still, find your comfort zone when it comes to how many miles a vehicle has before making a purchase. Think about how long you plan to keep the vehicle and how many miles you drive in a year. It may not be a problem to purchase a high-mileage vehicle if you don't drive much or don't plan on keeping it for a long time. As they say, your mileage may vary.

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vs. used cars

If you're shopping for a used car or truck that's relatively new (less than 5 years old), you might want to consider a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle. A CPO vehicle is a used car that has gone through a thorough inspection and reconditioning and has been given a factory-backed limited warranty. CPO vehicles also come with benefits not found on other used vehicles, such as access to loaner cars, roadside assistance and even maintenance for some brands. CPO cars take the guesswork out of used car shopping: The vehicles are inspected, reconditioned and guaranteed to be in working order. You might also see the term "certified" used at a number of dealerships — more on that here.