Shopping for a used car can be a stressful process, but we can help make the experience a little easier. Here are some questions to ask when buying a used car that can help you pick the car that's truly right for you.

How much car can you afford?

Let's start with your budget. Everyone's financial situation is different, but a good rule of thumb for a used car budget is that your monthly payment should be no more than about 10% of your take-home pay. Remember, you aren't just making a car payment — you'll also have to factor in the costs of fuel, insurance and maintenance. We estimated those costs at another 7% of your take-home pay. So, all in, you're looking at a total used car budget that is less than 20% of your monthly take-home pay. Use the Edmunds affordability calculator to see how your target monthly payment affects the price of the vehicle you can buy.

Where should I buy a used car?

You've got a lot of options when it comes to used car shopping, from used vehicle lots to traditional dealerships to online retailers. Ultimately, your price range and needs should dictate where you focus your car shopping search. If you're looking for a vehicle with a limited warranty, consider certified pre-owned at a dealership. If you want a wide range of selection and don't want to haggle with pricing, consider a dealership such as CarMax. If you're looking for a lower-priced vehicle, take a look at a non-certified vehicle at a franchise or independent dealership. Finally, if you don't want to bother with a dealership at all, stick to the private-party listings in your area. Each used car resource has advantages and disadvantages and you'll have to figure out what you prioritize most — time, money, selection — to make your decision.

What will it cost to own the car?

If you've narrowed down your used car search to a few vehicles, factoring in ownership costs may help make your decision. Some vehicles may use pricier premium or diesel fuel, while the prices of parts and labor may be more expensive on luxury-branded vehicles. Even insurance costs should be taken into consideration. Use Edmunds' True Cost to Own tool to see how the numbers play out for your specific vehicle.

How was the car maintained and serviced?

You may be able to get this information from a vehicle history report, but don't assume that those reports are exhaustive. Find out where it was serviced and whether service is up to date. You should also ask to see if the seller has service records available since those will paint a clearer picture of a vehicle's history.

Was it in any accidents?

Again, don't assume that every accident is listed on a vehicle history report. Ask whether the vehicle was involved in any accidents and, if so, what repair work was done. Damage that has not been repaired can lead to problems down the road and it may not be safe to drive.

What is the car's ownership history?

You may be able to find this on a vehicle history report, but it's best to ask the current owner what they know about the vehicle's ownership history. If you are able to find this information on a vehicle history report, check for length of ownership and what the vehicle was used for. A car whose past life was a rental car or ride-hailing vehicle may have harder miles than one leased as a company vehicle.

Does it have a clean title?

You want to find out if the vehicle has a clean or salvage title. A salvage title means that the vehicle was, at some point, considered a total loss by an insurance company. This is information you should be able to find on a vehicle history report. It's OK to purchase a vehicle with a salvage title, but understand that it has likely been severely damaged and repaired. You'll want to keep that in mind when weighing the cost to purchase and maintain your used car.

Can I inspect the interior and exterior of the car?

You should give the vehicle a thorough visual inspection both inside and outside. Learn more about what to look for when buying a used car. Older cars may have features that don't work as well as when they were new, so be sure to check buttons and switches. Check to make sure the stereo is working properly and if the vehicle has places to plug in USB cords, use them to make sure they still deliver a charge.

Can I get a pre-purchase inspection?

Getting an independent mechanic to look over a used vehicle can provide priceless information. You can usually get an inspection done for less than $200 and it's well worth it. An inspection from a trusted mechanic can alert you to problems with the vehicle.

Can I take it for a test drive?

You should always test-drive a vehicle before purchasing it, whether it's brand-new or 15 years old. A drive can alert you to potential problems with the vehicle, so keep your ears open for any strange noises. It will also help you get a better understanding of what you like or dislike about the vehicle. Is it slow to accelerate? Is the seat comfortable? Can you see out of all the windows adequately? You'll want to find all this out before making a purchase.

How did you arrive at this price and is it negotiable?

Once you've decided on the right used car, you can ask about the price. Use the Edmunds appraisal tool ahead of time so you know that you're getting a fair price. And make sure you know your budget, as mentioned above, before getting to this step. Don't waste your time (or the seller's) with lowball offers — offer a price that is within your budget and within a reasonable range of the listed price. If you and the seller arrive at a price that sounds good to you and is near the average price paid, you're probably in good shape.