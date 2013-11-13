What Should Be on a Used Car Inspection Checklist?

Verifying the condition of these items can prevent headaches down the road

Shopping for a used car can be a complex and time-consuming endeavor. The effort involved can make it tempting to take a leap of faith when you find a vehicle that presumably checks all of the boxes, but it's important to have thorough understanding of its condition before you decide whether to take the plunge. 

Although a vehicle history report can reveal useful information about things like accidents, ownership history and odometer readings, the scope of these reports is limited to data that's shared with sources like insurance companies and state DMVs. These reports typically cannot provide a complete picture of the vehicle's current condition, and even major issues can slip by these agencies from time to time. 

An in-person inspection can provide a much more comprehensive assessment of the vehicle's current health. While even a simple once-over of the vehicle can tell you a lot more than a handful of pictures can, showing up with a list of things to check will help to ensure that nothing gets overlooked. 

Here are some items that should be part of any used car inspection checklist:

  • Maintenance records: Vehicle history reports can offer some insight about when and where maintenance was done, but service performed by independent shops (as opposed to dealerships) may not be listed, and the report may not include specifics about what the work entailed. Most credible sellers will have a file of service records for the vehicle to provide proof of regular maintenance and information about what has and has not been repaired or replaced over the course of their ownership. 
  • Exterior: Look over each body panel of the vehicle for dents, scratches and rust. Also keep an eye out for panels that look misaligned, along with any paint and finish that seems inconsistent with the rest of the vehicle — these can be indicators that the vehicle has been involved in an accident and poorly repaired. Blistered paint is a telltale sign of rust, which often begins to develop around the lower sections of the wheelwells and doors. Open and close each door to verify normal operation, and note any cracks or significant stone chips in the windshield as well as the side and rear glass. Check to make sure all of the exterior lights function properly, including the high beams, turn signals and brake lights. Also verify that the light housings are in good condition. Cracks will allow moisture to seep in, which will cause internal fogging and potentially shorten the bulbs' operating life. 
  • Chassis: Look over the vehicle on a flat section of asphalt to verify that the vehicle is sitting level. If one corner is higher or lower than the others, it may be an indication of a suspension issue. Also be sure to carefully inspect the tires — tire wear should be even across the width of the tread, and all four tires should be the same brand. Mismatched tires may give you some insight into the seller’s mindset about maintenance, and uneven tire wear can point to a larger issue with the suspension or steering systems. Also look for dents, cracks and scuffs on the wheels, as those can be indicators of how much abuse the vehicle has been subjected to.
  • Engine and related systems: Pop the hood and assess the condition of the engine bay. Look for signs of fluid splatter and any loose wiring — these can be indications of shoddy repairs. Visually inspect hoses and belts for signs of deterioration, and check to ensure that the fluid reservoirs are at their appropriate levels. Be sure to check the oil dipstick as well. If the oil is foamy or gray in color, it means that coolant may be mixing with the oil, and that indicates that a cylinder head gasket might be blown or the engine block is cracked, both of which are major problems. Automatic transmissions typically have a dipstick of their own and should be checked when the vehicle is running and warmed up to operating temperature. While the engine is running, also be sure to check for leaks by looking underneath the vehicle for puddles developing near the engine, transmission and rear axle. If you’re inspecting the vehicle near where it’s regularly parked, check that parking spot for signs of fluid leaks as well. 
  • Interior: Be on the alert for musty smells when you first open the door of the vehicle, as they can be an indicator of mildew caused by water leaking into the cabin. Check under the floormats for signs of moisture, too. Stains or sagging areas of the headliner can point to water intrusion as well.

    Sit in each seat of the car and verify that all of the adjustments work properly. Before starting the engine, turn the ignition switch or button to the "on" position and verify that all of the warning lights on the instrument panel light up. Start the engine and make sure that all of those warning lights turn off.

    Check to see if the air conditioning blows cold and the heater blows hot. Test any and all switchgear to confirm that all of the buttons operate normally. Test out the stereo and listen for signs of a muffled and crackling sound from one area of the interior, which may point to a blown speaker. If equipped, verify that the Bluetooth feature pairs with your phone properly. 
  • On the test drive: Drive the vehicle in an area that allows you to evaluate it both at low speeds and on the highway. Note any odd sounds or vibrations, as these can be indicators of deferred maintenance. Check the gauges periodically during the drive, verifying that the temperature gauge stays near the middle of the indicated range and that no warning lights pop up. The transmission should shift smoothly, and if the vehicle is equipped with a 4WD mode, it should engage without any drama. 

Checking these items will help you avoid any surprises down the road, and any discoveries that you make along the way could potentially increase your leverage at the bargaining table. 

Ideally, though, a used car should be inspected by a qualified professional before negotiating a purchase. Most car buyers — even maintenance-savvy ones — simply cannot check a vehicle as comprehensively as an experienced mechanic can. Even if you have an exhaustive checklist at the ready, a professional inspection can reveal serious issues that might not be detectable while poking around the vehicle in a parking lot.

Most sellers will let you take the car for an inspection or agree to have a mobile inspection performed at their home or place of business. If the seller is hesitant to agree to this type of inspection, there's a strong possibility that the person is hiding important information about the vehicle, and you might want to consider walking away from the deal.

Put the Car on a Lift
If you take the car to a garage for an inspection, the mechanic will put it on a lift and look for evidence of fluid leaks under the vehicle. Mobile inspectors can't provide this service.

The vital prepurchase inspection

If possible, the inspection should be performed by a mechanic with whom you've already built a relationship. The inspection should include a test drive over a route that includes hills, bumps and potholes to reveal suspension problems and engine performance issues. Having a third party inspect and test the vehicle establishes trust and increases your familiarity with the car. Sure, there's a ton of information available on the web about every model, but what you need at this juncture is detailed information about this particular car. A professional inspection will tell you what might be wrong with this vehicle but also what's right with it.

Smart sellers also understand the value of a presale inspection. Having the car scrutinized by a reliable third party before listing it provides an additional selling point in the form of a written report. While this is useful information and lends credibility to the seller, you should still consider getting your own independent inspection before making the purchase.

What it costs, what it covers

Nearly all auto service facilities, from chain repair shops and dealerships to independent garages, offer some type of prepurchase inspection at a cost that generally ranges from $100 to $200. Most repair facilities will give a written description of the number of points covered in the inspection — typically more than 100 — and a detailed description of how it's conducted. Note that in most cases, however, the findings of inspections are not guaranteed.

Automotive experts agree that a good inspection serves several functions. It:

  • Verifies the functioning of equipment, including options, on the car.
  • Confirms the condition level of the car, including such things as tire wear and the condition of the brake pads.
  • Reveals hidden problems with the body, frame or engine.
  • Checks trouble codes that can reveal mechanical or electrical problems.
  • Builds confidence in the value of the vehicle.

Major problems that can be spotted by a good inspector include:

  • Frame damage: If the frame shows damage, it indicates the car has been in a serious accident. Unless it has been repaired correctly, the wheels might not track properly, causing the vehicle to pull to one side and lead to premature tire wear.
  • Poor previous repair work: This could range from improper engine service to sloppy bodywork and improper installation of accessories or modifications.
  • Flood damage or fire damage: A vehicle history report can red-flag a car that has been in a flood or fire unless its title has been falsified. You might not spot the fake title, but an inspector can identify the telltale signs of damage.

Other issues an inspection can reveal include hidden rust, fluid leaks, nonfunctioning accessories and overdue maintenance procedures.

Mobile or garage inspection?

Many people will be faced with the choice of having a mobile inspector look at a car or taking the vehicle to a local mechanic. While the most important thing is getting a qualified inspection, each method has its advantages and disadvantages.

A mobile inspection is fast and convenient. The inspector comes to your or the seller's home or office, performs the inspection on site, and prints out a report on the spot. Inspectors also photograph any damage, taking shots of the vehicle from different angles.

Inspections done by your local mechanic (or the service department of a dealership that sells that brand of car) are performed with more specialized equipment. For example, the inspector can put the car up on a lift and examine the underside for damage, fluid leaks and other irregularities.

Buying from a distance

Online car buying sites have given buyers access to thousands of vehicles they might never have found otherwise, but purchasing a car located far away can bring a number of potential problems. These might include out-and-out fraud, payment issues, paperwork difficulties and, critically, the inability to see the vehicle in person before committing to the sale. Here's where a presale inspection can help.

If you find a car you like in another part of the country, you should, of course, ask to see a lot of close-up photographs and get a vehicle history report. But a professional inspection will provide an important extra level of insurance that you're not buying a pack of trouble. And arranging an inspection that will take place elsewhere isn't that difficult.

Obviously, it isn't a great idea to rely on the seller to choose the person who will perform the inspection. If you know someone in the area where the car is located, you can ask them to recommend a reliable mechanic. Failing that, a dealership that sells that model of vehicle can generally be trusted to provide an accurate assessment. And if you're the one ordering and paying for the inspection, the report should come directly to you and not through the seller.

Several inspection services, such as Alliance Inspection Management and Automobile Inspections, specialize in assisting buyers with long-distance purchases. As a last resort, a web search and careful examination of online user reviews can turn up an independent shop in the seller's area that can do the job for you.

If the vehicle happens to be an exotic or collector car, online forums and clubs can be a great source of information. Individuals who live near the seller and own the same type of vehicle will likely be able to recommend reliable mechanics in the area. Some may even be familiar with the exact car you're thinking about buying.

It's car-buying insurance

While no inspection is guaranteed to find every flaw in a used car, a trained eye can help you avoid serious problems. A good mechanic, inspector or dealership technician will know what to look for and will have the equipment needed to provide a reliable assessment of a vehicle's condition, including the all-important safety equipment. Given thousands of dollars are at stake, an hour of your time and a reasonable fee are good insurance against the unknown.

