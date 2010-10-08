How Much Should a Car Down Payment Be?

Used-Car Down Payments

It's a slightly different story when it comes to used-car down payments. In general, used cars depreciate at a slower rate than new cars. But if you've purchased a used car at a dealership, chances are that the dealership has marked up the price, inflating the first year of its depreciation. For example, a 3-year-old Honda CR-V, purchased from a dealership in 2019, will have depreciated an estimated 15.8% in the first year.

So, where does this leave the used-car down payment?

Edmunds data shows that the average used-car down payment is about 10.9% of the selling price. This amount should be adequate for a used-car purchase from a private party since the prices are lower and the depreciation is slower. If you've opted to buy from a dealership, however, make sure that you negotiate to minimize the effect on its depreciation. Most importantly, don't get rid of the car in the first couple years. Give it time for the depreciation to settle down.

Here are a few other down payment philosophies, along with their pros and cons.

Zero Down

Paying nothing down keeps the most money in your pocket. You can get into a new car without having to save for months in advance. Your credit, however, needs to be in great shape in order for the finance company to approve a zero-down loan. Two drawbacks to paying nothing down are higher monthly payments and higher finance charges. (Finance charges aren't an issue if you qualify for 0% APR, though these are starting to be less common.) Plus, you will also be upside down on the car loan, initially owing more money than the car is worth.

If you want to go the zero-down route, we highly recommend gap or new-car replacement insurance.

Go With the Most You Can Afford

Though saving up for a 20% down payment may be difficult, it does give you many benefits. If your budget can accommodate it, a bigger down payment will allow you to choose a shorter finance term, which will save you money in interest charges. It will also cover most of the first-year depreciation and give you enough equity so that you don't have to come up with additional money if you decide to buy a different car before you pay off the loan. And if your car is stolen or totaled in an accident, you probably won't owe anything. Plus, you can safely skip the gap insurance and new-car replacement coverage.

Down Payments for Buyers With Subprime Credit

Having a low credit score doesn't mean you can't buy a car. But if you have a FICO score of about 620 or below, making a bigger down payment could increase the chances of being approved for a loan. Lenders want to lower their risk of not being paid, so they prefer loans of smaller amounts. The more you put down, the greater your chances will be of being approved.

If you're a buyer with a low credit score, you also should resist the allure of longer-term loans, even though they offer more palatable payments. Lots of people are extending their loan terms these days. Edmunds data shows that the average term of a loan has increased to 69 months: nearly six years. Seven-year loans are not uncommon. But you'll pay much more interest in the long run on these auto loans. And you may get tired of that car before you've paid it off, meaning the loan may outlive the car. Rolling over payments to the next car is a bad start for a new loan.

Find Your Right Percentage

Clearly, 20% down is more than most people can save up. And 0% down may not be available to everyone. So most car buyers wind up somewhere in between, putting some money down but not enough to strain their savings.

Take a look at your budget and see what percentage of the car's purchase price works best for you as a down payment. Use the Edmunds calculators to enter different down payment amounts and see how they affect the monthly payment. The general rule is that for every $1,000 you put down, your monthly payment will drop by about $15 to $18. If depreciation would put you at financial risk in the event of an accident, pencil out the cost of gap or new-car replacement coverage.