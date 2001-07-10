Interest rates have been stubbornly high for the last few years since the Covid-19 pandemic. While the Fed raised rates primarily to combat inflation, consumers who have taken out large loans — such as those for a house or, for our purposes, a car — were burdened by these higher rates. If you took out a loan on a car between May 2022 through 2024, you were likely subjected to the peak of rising interest rates. Refinancing a car loan is the best way to reduce that interest rate and bring down your monthly payments. With that in mind, here is our guide on refinancing and how it can save you money.

In June 2024, the average interest rate for a new car loan was 7.3% and 11.5% for used cars, according to Edmunds sales data. Assuming your credit was around the U.S. average and you took out a loan on a car over the last few years, you were likely subjected to these high rates of interest. A few dings on your credit report mean your rate was likely even higher. If your credit has improved since then or if interest rates have dropped, refinancing your car loan could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

We'll include an example of how refinancing can save you some coin, but if you want to skip straight to how to get started, click here: How to refinance a car loan.