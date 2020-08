Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM for Sale Near Me

Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida

This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Toyota Corolla iM with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. Carfax 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, AS IS, AS IS EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives.. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ550384

Stock: HJ550384

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-19-2020