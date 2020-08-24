Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM for Sale Near Me

I have owned over a hundred vehicles, and I have to say this vehicle has a lot of bang for the buck. I am impressed with the interior quality, it is nicer than my RAV 4 hybrid. I purchased the vehicle for $16,800. You cannot touch other vehicles for the price. I have owned many Toyota products and you cannot beat the quality. I am very satisfied with the engine/transmission combo. I am not sure how the CVT performs, but the manual is great with this engine. The ride is superb. It is a great looking vehicle and the spring green color is uplifting during these drab winter days. I love all the standard safety features that Toyota now includes with all their vehicles for 17. I tried out all the competition before buying , they were more expensive and quality or size was not to my liking. I am happy with the 1.8 in this vehicle , great performance with great economy. I would not want a bigger engine. I had the 2.4 in my TC and XB and the mileage could have been better. I look for good looks, reliability, economy, resale value, nice ride, competent handling, and safety, and hatchback versatility, this vehicle delivers.

