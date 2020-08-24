Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$2,661 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3586 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ543659
Stock: M304646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 47,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,993$4,241 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our One Owner, Clean CarFax 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback brought to you in Black Sand Pearl serves up fresh driving experience and an added bonus of excitement! Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 137hp on demand while paired with its seamless CVT for easy passing. While in this Front Wheel Drive you can engage the sport mode to liven things up even more and admire this joyride while scoring near 37mpg on the open road. This iM delivers a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great-looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our iM and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual-zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed seats, steering wheel-mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including airbags, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, our iM is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ541202
Stock: Y5385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 18,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,000$1,603 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
TOYOTA CERTIFIED! ONE-OWNER, 2017 TOYOTA COROLLA IM, SILVER ON BLACK INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH. Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE7HJ548048
Stock: DP6963
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,493$2,208 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Our 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback brought to you in Yellow serves up fresh driving experience and an added bonus of excitement! Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 137hp on demand while paired with its seamless CVT for easy passing. While in this Front Wheel Drive you can engage the sport mode to liven things up even more and admire this joyride while scoring near 37mpg on the open road. This iM delivers a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great-looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our iM and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual-zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed seats, steering wheel-mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including airbags, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, our iM is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJEXHJ534452
Stock: PT2653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 103,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,957$2,069 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Toyota Corolla iM with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. Carfax 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, AS IS, AS IS EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives.. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITYReduced from $10,777. This Corolla iM is priced $1,900 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM USPALM BEACH TOYOTA is the Palm Beaches' highest volume CERTIFIED PREOWNED TOYOTA dealership, winner of the prestigious Leaders of Excellence award for both 2013 and 2014 as well as being the only TOYOTA dealership in the Palm Beaches to be recognized by AUTOMOTIVE NEWS as one of the top 100 dealerships to work for. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ550384
Stock: HJ550384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 30,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,000$1,370 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
TOYOTA CERTIFIED! ONE-OWNER, 2017 TOYOTA COROLLA IM, BLIZZARD PEARL ON BLACK INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE. Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4HJ547004
Stock: DT6964
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 30,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,629$2,053 Below Market
Temecula Valley Toyota - Temecula / California
This Vehicle comes with a 1 year 15,000 mile Toyota Auto Care Prepaid Maintenance Program! Includes the Toyota 12 month/ 12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Ask us for details! Email or call our Internet Department at 888-690-8052 to receive your No-Obligation Price Quote. Advertised price excludes tax, tag, registration, title and $80 document fee. Prior Rental Vehicle. Temecula Valley Toyota serving the surrounding communities: Murrieta, Menifee, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Riverside, Escondido, Moreno Valley, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Under New Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE4HJ545219
Stock: T63230C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,985$3,061 Below Market
Williston Economy Motors - Williston / Vermont
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ550367
Stock: 16279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,495
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The low miles Toyota IM comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, lane departure alert, back camera 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio,Radio data system,Radio: 7 Toyota iM Display Audio,Air Conditioning,Automatic temperature control,Front dual zone A/C,Rear window defroster Power Door Locks,Lane Departure Warning,Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High- Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off,Fixed Rear Window with Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster,Remote Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with 4- Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Keyless Entry with Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button,Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator,Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags,Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags,Black Grille,Wheels with Machined Accents. We repaired the Passenger side front fender & doors. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ544200
Stock: 544200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- 14,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,500$2,164 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE7HJ544131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,990$1,619 Below Market
Orlando Preowned - Orlando / Florida
Save THOUSANDS at Orlando Preowned on vehicles, with no hidden fees, that are NIADA Pre-Owned Certified which includes a 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty, a 7-Year/150,000 Mile Bumper To Bumper optional coverage, a FREE CARFAXÂ Vehicle History ReportTM, Comprehensive 125-Point Inspection by a Certified Technician, Car Rental Reimbursement with Towing Benefit, and 24 Hours Emergency Roadside Assistance!!! We buy only vehicles that are free of frame/structural damage. Many dealers are selling vehicles with bent frames and multiple accidents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Base Barcelona Red Metallic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT FWD Back Up Camera, Fully Inspected!, NIADA Certified Pre-Owned, Fresh Oil Change!, Recently Serviced!, Extra Clean!. Certified. 24/27 City/Highway MPG NO HIDDEN FEES! All prices are clearly marked online and on the lot. ALL PRICES ARE ACTUAL PRICES not incl sales tax, title, registration charge, license fee, a $299* pre-delivery service charge, and a dealer prep/reconditioning $895*. Ad price is for retail customers registering cars in the US. Addt'l fees for dealers/exporters. Features/options are descriptive of what can be expected. Actual options should be verified by Buyer prior to purchase. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Orlando Preowned does not assume any responsibility for errors/omissions or warrant the accuracy of the description. Carfax is a 3rd party company not affiliated with Orlando Preowned. Orlando Preowned does not endorse Carfax & disclaims all liability for any damage, economic or otherwise, which may result from the use or reliance on Carfax Report. *These charges represent costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning and adjusting vehicles, and preparing documents related to the sale. Thank you for choosing Orlando Preowned, "Orlando's Premier Certified Pre-Owned Dealership". All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. For more detailed information and your free Carfax Report, Trade-In Value, and Financing Preapproval, please visit our website at www.orlandopreowned.com or call us at 407-295-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE3HJ526810
Stock: 526810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 35,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,990$2,061 Below Market
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
Toyota Certified, In Good Shape, ONLY 35,390 Miles! JUST REPRICED FROM $16,291, PRICED TO MOVE $2,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Corolla iM with ELECTRIC STORM BLUE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 137 HP at 6100 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "The Corolla iM features some of the most comfortable and supportive front seats in the segment, with ample adjustment even for tall drivers. They remain a nice place to sit even on long drives.". Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $16,291. This Corolla iM is priced $2,500 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8HJ534501
Stock: HJ534501TPC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 56,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,495$1,926 Below Market
Albany Subaru - Albany / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8HJ531730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,476$1,642 Below Market
Center Acura - Sherman Oaks / California
Red Metallic over Charcoal with Back up Camera, Hands free Bluetooth, Automatic High beams, Lane departure warning, Alloy wheels, Full power and more! Not often available the Corolla iM with five door versatility and superior fuel economy make this Corolla the perfect hedge against rising fuel prices.Sizzling Summer Sale now in progress with clear savings on prime fresh inventory!We promise to deliver a no hassle purchase experience with complete peace of mind.CARFAX One-Owner Toyota with perfect history and over the top service records always done at the dealer on time every time however that is all we sell so purchase with confidence!Purchase with 100% confidence as every single pre-owned vehicle regardless of make or model must complete our stringent vehicle inspection process before it can become available to our customers. Inspected by one of our factory trained techs to insure a buying experience that is second to none.We encourage you to compare the condition of our cars with those offered to you from other dealers or private parties, there is a significant difference! If you are seriously looking for not only an exceptional example but an absolute value look no further as we mean business.We are not a publicly traded company but family owned for three generations. When you purchase or service a vehicle from Center Acura regardless of make or model you will notice our focus is only paid to our customer clients first. After 45 years in business the Center Automotive family is always centered on you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE0HJ529048
Stock: A20529048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,990$2,397 Below Market
Austra Motors - Lawndale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE9HJ525385
Stock: 20079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,137 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,491
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. When it comes to longevity, simplicity and reliability, the Toyota Corolla is in a class of its own. We’re talking 50 years and 40 million cars. This low mile Corolla has Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Premium Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Lights, Aux/USB Connections and more... CALL OR TEXT AND ASK FOR BRETT MARTIN 928-710-2376 (CELL PHONE) -OR- ***480-354-5521***(OFFICE PHONE)*** WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE....COME SEE US AT OUR APACHE JUNCTION LOCATED AT 1891 W APACHE TRAIL APACHE JUNCTION AZ (85120) Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (245RR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8HJ549497
Stock: C9497RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,891$890 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SYSTEM*, *STAR SAFETY SYSTEM*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER VEHICLE*, *GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY*, *BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY*. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Elec Strm Bl 2017 Toyota Corolla iM FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC Odometer is 14859 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE5HJ551143
Stock: 3U551143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,509 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,950
Kargar Motors - Manassas / Virginia
BUYING A CAR HAS NEVER BEEN THIS EASY.We specialize in 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL. BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY, REPO, FORECLOSURE...NO PROBLEM. NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS A TODOS! NO TAX ID, NO SOCIAL, NO CREDITO, MAL CREDITO, BANCARROTA, REPOSICIONES...NO PROBLEMA. TODOS SON APROBADOS! FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO!We can HELP you DRIVE today!!! You will not be disappointed!! 124 point VA safety inspection, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED, qualifies for AUTOCHECK buy back protection. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 5 years.NON-COMMISSIONED sales reps. Just friendly staff and ready to help you. Contact our Sales at 703-520-9696.***LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT***iM, SPORT, LANE ASSIT, BACK UP CAMERA, AHA RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, TRIP COMPUTER, SIDE AIRBAGS, REAR WIPER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE***for more information please call: 703-520-9696.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE8HJ540654
Stock: KMM2792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Corolla iM searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Corolla iM
- 5(52%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(10%)
Related Toyota Corolla iM info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Camry Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Everett WA
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Macon GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010 Fontana CA
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf