  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. 2022 Toyota Corolla
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Toyota Corolla L Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Corolla
More about the 2022 Corolla
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,075
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/501.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower139 hp @ 6100 rpm
Torque126 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Floor Mats +$581
Body Protection Package +$467
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$581
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpet Mat Package +$249
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Cargo Tote +$51
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$26
Door Sill Protectors +$179
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$249
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Protector +$79
Door Edge Guards +$125
Mudguards +$129
Alloy Wheel Locks +$67
Paint Protection Film +$395
Body Side Moldings +$209
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length182.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Celestite Gray Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Toyota Corolla L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models