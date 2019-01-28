Used 2018 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas

This outstanding example of a 2018 BMW M5 is offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned. This BMW includes: ALPINE WHITE BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This BMW M5 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW M5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW M5 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW M5 . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Clean interior? How about flawless. This BMW M5 looks like has never been used. An extra bonus with this BMW M5: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. A true feat of engineering, this BMW M5 has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of BMW. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WBSJF0C52JB282361

Stock: 5070533D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020