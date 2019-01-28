Used 2018 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me

148 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    17,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $70,683

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW M5

    27,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,495

    $7,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    23,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,990

    $7,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    13,832 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,800

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    7,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $85,480

    $976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    8,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $83,647

    $2,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    11,854 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,800

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    16,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $81,275

    $2,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW M5

    8,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $87,994

    $2,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    10,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $80,500

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    20,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,944

    $283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    4,372 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,894

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    5,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $86,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    5,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $87,875

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    5,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $88,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    3,010 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $87,998

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    15,268 miles

    $83,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M5 in White
    used

    2018 BMW M5

    6,628 miles

    $85,996

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. Used 2018 BMW M5

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M5

Read recent reviews for the BMW M5
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
One bad motorscooter
Dale in Denver,01/28/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Traded in my 2017 Challenger Hellcat on this 2018 M5 so I have some experience with ultra high performance cars. Here in Denver the Hellcat was a nightmare when the temps were below 60. The M5 has all wheel drive so the power delivery is so much more controlled. I wouldn't want to drive the M5 in the snow but when the temps are low and roads are dry it makes you feel like you're totally in control.The M5 is a little smaller and has four doors so you can put people or groceries in the back seat and not just your racing helmet. Interior materials and comfort are better and the sterio is way better. It's been a year since I posted this review and since then I hit a deer in Kansas last summer. It was a tremendous impact causing 25K in damage but the car handle the impact incredibly well. Was doing about 65 MPH at the time but the car continued straight as an arrow. Not even a hint of loss of control. Unfortunatly, the deer didn't fare as well. There still was a piece of it hanging off the car when I sent it to the body shop.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings