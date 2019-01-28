Used 2018 BMW M5 for Sale Near Me
- 17,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$70,683
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2018 BMW M5 is offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned. This BMW includes: ALPINE WHITE BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This BMW M5 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW M5's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW M5 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW M5 . This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Clean interior? How about flawless. This BMW M5 looks like has never been used. An extra bonus with this BMW M5: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. A true feat of engineering, this BMW M5 has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of BMW. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C52JB282361
Stock: 5070533D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M527,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,495$7,726 Below Market
Wyoming Valley BMW - Wilkes-Barre / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *BMW CERTIFIED*, * CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER *, * CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE *, *PARK DISTANCE CONTROL*, *HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, *NAVIGATION*, * POWER MOONROOF *, *BLUE TOOTH*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Driving Assistance Plus Package, M Driver's Package. 2018 BMW M5 BaseBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryNapleton Wyoming Valley’s Market Driven Pricing- One Price, The Best Price, No Haggle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C55JB282192
Stock: BDT3599A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 23,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,990$7,821 Below Market
TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C51JB282271
Stock: 12040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,832 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in May 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Passenger Air Bag Concern". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Removed and Cleaned Right Rear of Seat Frame Ground Terminal.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 BMW M5 AWD Sedan,*Alpine White Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $115,855.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $4,000),*Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Massage, Heated Rear Seats,Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Manual Rear Side Window Shades,Four-Zone Climate Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control,3D Surround-View, Rear-View Camera, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Enhanced USB and Bluetooth,*Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $3,500),**Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System (Originally $3,400),**20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning,Active Protection, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control,3D Surround-View, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD-Player, Enhanced USB,Bowers & Wilkins Premium Surround Sound System,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Wireless Charging, Gesture Control, WiFi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Power Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Front Leather Seats with Massage,Split-Folding Heated Rear Leather Bench Seats,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Aluminum Carbon Structure Dark Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Projector Beam Led Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Power Trunk Release, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,4.4L Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,Sport Automatic Transmission with STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control,Part and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C56JB283724
Stock: 14048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 7,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,480$976 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2018 BMW M5 Base V8 8-Speed Automatic AWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 6726 miles below market average!15/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C57JB282131
Stock: B9C08508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 8,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$83,647$2,492 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**ONE OWNER, **NICE LOCAL TRADE, **CLEAN CARFAX, **ALL SERVICES UP TO DATE, **PRICE INCLUDES 2 KEYS AND FULL TANK OF GAS, Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 19" x 9.5" Fr & 19" x 10.5" Rr, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.CARFAX One-Owner."BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C53JB284054
Stock: P55910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 11,854 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in February 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Days Down for Fuel Injection System Concerns". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Fuel Injector.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 BMW M5 AWD Sedan,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $117,775.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $4,000),*Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Massage, Heated Rear Seats,Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Manual Rear Side Window Shades,Four-Zone Climate Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control,3D Surround-View Camera, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hotspot,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist,*Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $3,500),**Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser (Originally $1,165),**Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler (Originally $780),**M Performance Side Sill Decals (Originally $310),**Black Lower Blades M Rocker Panel (Originally $1,590),**20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Active Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist,Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Active Protection,Parking Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control,3D Surround-View/Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD-Player, Enhanced USB,600 Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System with 16-Speakers,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Wireless Charging, Gesture Control, WiFi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Power Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Front Leather Seats with Massage,Split-Folding Heated Rear Leather Bench Seats,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Aluminum Carbon Structure Dark Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Projector Beam Led Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights,Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Power Trunk Release, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser,Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, M Performance Side Sill Decals, Black Lower Blades M Rocker Panel,4.4L M Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,Sport Automatic Transmission with STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control,Part and Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C59JB283734
Stock: 13887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 16,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,275$2,905 Below Market
BMW of Darien - Darien / Connecticut
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2337 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Come see and drive this car at Fairfield County Weekly's "Best Foreign Dealership" two years running!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C55JB283780
Stock: 29707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M58,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$87,994$2,779 Below Market
Daniels BMW - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Apple CarPlay Compatibility, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Front Splitters, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Original MSRP - $129,715, Black w/Full Merino Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear-View Camera, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 20" x 9.5 Fr & 20" x 10.5 Rr., WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyMarina Bay Blue Metallic 2018 BMW M5 AWD 8-Speed Automatic V8Odometer is 13214 miles below market average!Contact Daniels BMW directly or send a request via email to schedule your test drive today! Daniels BMW is a 12-time winner of the Center of Excellence award, making it the most celebrated BMW dealership in the nation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C5XJB282852
Stock: B282852L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 10,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$80,500
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, WHAT A STUNNING M5 !! 1 OWNER, LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $103595. CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!Gray 2018 BMW M5 AWD 8-Speed Automatic V8 Leather, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year All Access, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 9.5" Fr & 19" x 10.5" Rr, Leather.Napleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C52JB284076
Stock: PAM4945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,944$283 Below Market
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2018 BMW M5? This is it. This BMW includes: BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control ARAGON BROWN, FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY Smart Device Integration WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance EXECUTIVE PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C Seat-Massage Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Automatic Parking Climate Control Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Rear A/C *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW M5 . This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this BMW M5 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M5 . We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C59JB282986
Stock: JB282986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 4,372 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2018 BMW M5 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C5XJB282592
Stock: JB282592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 5,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$86,995
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C51JG577485
Stock: P69981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 5,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$87,875
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C53JB282014
Stock: P70037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 5,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$88,995
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C59JG577489
Stock: P70053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 3,010 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$87,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This 2018 BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4L TwinPower Turbocharged V8 motor, and comes equipped with Carbon Fiber Roof, Silverstone Merino Leather, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Park Distance Control, Aluminum Carbon Structure Dark Interior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heads-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear-View Camera, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, WiFi Hotspot, and Wireless Charging. Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C50JB282925
Stock: 282925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,268 miles
$83,995
BMW of Rochester - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C54JB283835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,628 miles
$85,996
BMW of West Springfield - West Springfield / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL - 2018 BMW M5 Sedan in Alpine White with Aragon Brown Full 'Merino' Leather interior with Aluminum Dark Carbon Interior Trim...Very Well Equipped with 20" M Light High Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround System, Multi Contour Front Seats, Heated Fropnt Seats and Steering Wheel, Executive PAckage, Driver Assistance PLUS Packages and so much more...BMW of West Springfield - Part of the Gengras Family of Dealerships and the Fastest Growing BMW Dealer in the Northeast...Gengras - People Come First!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSJF0C56JB282153
Stock: O82153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
