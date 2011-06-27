Estimated values
2008 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,177
|$4,550
|$5,296
|Clean
|$2,897
|$4,162
|$4,847
|Average
|$2,338
|$3,385
|$3,949
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,608
|$3,051
