2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
What’s new
- A sporty-looking Special Edition trim debuts
- New rear-seat side airbags and broader availability of the blind-spot monitor
- Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Enjoyable handling as well as a smooth ride quality
- Lots of standard advanced driving aids
- Easy to see out of
- Rivals offer more cargo and cabin storage space
- Not much rear legroom
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review
For much of its existence, the Toyota Corolla has been practical and comfortable but not particularly bursting with character. But the 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback might surprise you with its stylish looks and appealing driving performance. Even better, these qualities don't diminish comfort or utility. Compared to the Corolla sedan, the hatchback has more cargo space and makes it easier to load bulky items.
Changes for the 2021 model are few, but the addition of more safety equipment and the new Special Edition trim level are certainly welcome. Overall, the Corolla hatchback is a solid pick for a small hatchback alongside other top rivals such as the Honda Civic hatchback, Hyundai Elantra GT and Mazda 3 hatchback. Read our Expert Rating below to learn more about whether the Corolla hatch is right for you.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The steering doesn't give you much of a feel for the road, but it's quick to respond. Along with the car's balanced handling, the Corolla hatchback makes a sporty initial impression. On a twisty road, this little hatchback is surprisingly fun and engaging.
How comfortable is it?8.0
On the open road, you'll appreciate the fairly quiet interior. The front seats will also appeal to a wide variety of drivers and are relatively comfortable even over long journeys. Airflow from the climate control system is effective at both heating and cooling.
How’s the interior?7.5
Adjustments can be made quickly, and drivers of varying sizes will be able to get comfortable behind the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The rear should be OK for most passengers, but taller passengers will desire more legroom. As you'd expect from a compact hatchback, there's great visibility in every direction. A low hoodline aids forward visibility, while plenty of side glass makes lane changes stress-free.
How’s the tech?7.5
The native voice recognition system is reasonably accurate as long as you follow the tutorial and set up the system to recognize your voice. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now included and are effective voice command work-arounds.
How’s the storage?6.0
The door pockets and decent cupholders mean there's some room for small items. In front of the shift lever, there's a shelf that looks to be for a phone, but it's not really big enough to hold one. The center console bin is also a bit small and awkward to reach into. For family duty, the Corolla has a decent amount of space for rear-facing child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which Corolla Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Corolla Hatchback models
The 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback is available in three trim levels: SE, SE Nightshade and XSE. There's also a Special Edition package that's based on the SE trim. All Corolla hatchbacks are powered by a 168-horsepower four-cylinder engine that sends power to the front wheels. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is typically standard but you can get the SE and XSE trims with a six-speed manual transmission. Feature highlights include:
SE
The base SE comes fairly well equipped with:
- LED headlights
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic climate control
- Keyless entry with push-button ignition
- Two USB ports
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- 60/40-split folding rear seat
All Corolla hatchbacks also come with a suite of safety features and driver aids (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0). It includes:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Corolla back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
Options on the SE include:
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot and warns you if a vehicle is about to cross your path while in reverse)
- Special Edition package that adds 18-inch wheels, special red paint and an aerodynamic body kit
SE Nightshade
As the name implies, the SE Nightshade is a dark-trimmed take on the standard SE. Features mirror those on the SE but with changes such as black-painted wheels.
XSE
The top-level XSE starts with all of the SE's standard features, adding:
- LED foglights
- 18-inch wheels
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 7-inch multi-function display in the instrument cluster
- Leather and fabric seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Options on the XSE include:
- Wireless charging pad
- Upgraded infotainment system with integrated navigation and JBL audio system
Features & Specs
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$23,415
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,565
|MPG
|32 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,515
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,465
|MPG
|32 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hatchback safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
- Automatic High Beams
- Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. the competition
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster is a bit of an oddball, but that's what makes it charming. It uses a three-door setup (one door on the driver's side and two on the passenger side). We really enjoy the way the Veloster drives, though its base engine is underpowered. For greater practicality, go with the Corolla.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic hatchback takes everything we enjoy about the Civic sedan — a powerful but fuel-efficient engine, a comfortable ride and athletic handling — and adds more cargo space thanks to the hatchback design. Our biggest complaints are with the tech and driver aids, both of which aren't as refined as the Toyota's.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 hatchback has a more premium-looking and -feeling cabin than anything else in this class. You also get more rear-passenger legroom and more cargo space with the 3 compared to the Corolla. But the Corolla counters with superior fuel economy and an available manual transmission and optional sporty-looking styling kits.
