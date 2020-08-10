  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

#7 Small hatchback

What’s new

  • A sporty-looking Special Edition trim debuts
  • New rear-seat side airbags and broader availability of the blind-spot monitor
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Enjoyable handling as well as a smooth ride quality
  • Lots of standard advanced driving aids
  • Easy to see out of
  • Rivals offer more cargo and cabin storage space
  • Not much rear legroom
Toyota Corolla Hatchback for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$20,465
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review

For much of its existence, the Toyota Corolla has been practical and comfortable but not particularly bursting with character. But the 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback might surprise you with its stylish looks and appealing driving performance. Even better, these qualities don't diminish comfort or utility. Compared to the Corolla sedan, the hatchback has more cargo space and makes it easier to load bulky items.

Changes for the 2021 model are few, but the addition of more safety equipment and the new Special Edition trim level are certainly welcome. Overall, the Corolla hatchback is a solid pick for a small hatchback alongside other top rivals such as the Honda Civic hatchback, Hyundai Elantra GT and Mazda 3 hatchback. Read our Expert Rating below to learn more about whether the Corolla hatch is right for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
Toyota's engineers could have gone without making the Corolla hatchback fun, but they have. And we're happy they went to the trouble. When equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the Corolla is engaging yet remains comfortable and easy to use. Only a smallish cargo space and a mediocre infotainment system hold it back.

How does it drive?

7.5
It has a relatively small engine, but the Corolla hatchback's power is adequate. Our manual-equipped test car covered 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is an average time for this type of car. The brakes are also adequately powerful for emergency stops and are easy to control for smooth stops in typical driving.

The steering doesn't give you much of a feel for the road, but it's quick to respond. Along with the car's balanced handling, the Corolla hatchback makes a sporty initial impression. On a twisty road, this little hatchback is surprisingly fun and engaging.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Corolla hatchback strikes a great balance between comfort and composure. It might be a bit soft over freeway undulations, but the body stays well under control. Go with the SE trim and its smaller 16-inch wheels for maximum comfort. The XSE rides a bit rougher because of its bigger wheels and skinnier sidewall tires.

On the open road, you'll appreciate the fairly quiet interior. The front seats will also appeal to a wide variety of drivers and are relatively comfortable even over long journeys. Airflow from the climate control system is effective at both heating and cooling.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The Corolla's climate control buttons are a bit crowded and the infotainment buttons are a bit small, but you can figure things out relatively quickly. There's ample access to the front seats thanks to a large door opening, and the seat height makes getting in and out a breeze.

Adjustments can be made quickly, and drivers of varying sizes will be able to get comfortable behind the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The rear should be OK for most passengers, but taller passengers will desire more legroom. As you'd expect from a compact hatchback, there's great visibility in every direction. A low hoodline aids forward visibility, while plenty of side glass makes lane changes stress-free.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The Corolla hatch comes standard with automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam control and lane keeping assist — an impressive array for a car in this price range. The high-mounted 8-inch touchscreen is visually appealing, but various speed-related lockouts and a lack of a native navigation system make for a frustrating experience. The decent audio system helps, but other cars have much better.

The native voice recognition system is reasonably accurate as long as you follow the tutorial and set up the system to recognize your voice. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now included and are effective voice command work-arounds.

How’s the storage?

6.0
A small, practical hatchback can be a surprisingly versatile car, but a high floor spoils the Corolla's cargo space. Behind the rear seats you get 17.8 cubic feet. But competitors such as the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra GT offer more.

The door pockets and decent cupholders mean there's some room for small items. In front of the shift lever, there's a shelf that looks to be for a phone, but it's not really big enough to hold one. The center console bin is also a bit small and awkward to reach into. For family duty, the Corolla has a decent amount of space for rear-facing child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.

How economical is it?

8.0
The Corolla hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined with the six-speed manual transmission or up to a rather impressive 35 mpg with the automatic. Our manual-equipped test car returned 30 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. Our total test fuel economy with random driving mixed in was a more lackluster 25.9 mpg, but we believe the EPA estimate should be achievable for most drivers.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Corolla hatchback is well built, offers good fuel economy, and comes with a lot of standard safety features. Overall warranty coverage is average, though you do get free scheduled maintenance for services such as oil changes and tire rotations for the first two years/25,000 miles.

Wildcard

8.5
"Surprising" might be the best word to describe the Corolla hatchback. Its styling and upscale interior push the Corolla name a little more upmarket. And its compliant ride, fun handling and willing engine make it genuinely fun. All that and an available manual transmission give it real potential as a fun-to-drive hatchback even if it doesn't quite make it into hot-hatch territory.

Which Corolla Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest going with the top-level XSE model with the continuously variable automatic transmission. Yes, it's the most expensive version in the lineup, but features including dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat make it worth the premium.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback models

The 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback is available in three trim levels: SE, SE Nightshade and XSE. There's also a Special Edition package that's based on the SE trim. All Corolla hatchbacks are powered by a 168-horsepower four-cylinder engine that sends power to the front wheels. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is typically standard but you can get the SE and XSE trims with a six-speed manual transmission. Feature highlights include:

SE
The base SE comes fairly well equipped with:

  • LED headlights
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic climate control
  • Keyless entry with push-button ignition
  • Two USB ports
  • 8-inch touchscreen display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • 60/40-split folding rear seat

All Corolla hatchbacks also come with a suite of safety features and driver aids (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0). It includes:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Corolla back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)

Options on the SE include:

  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot and warns you if a vehicle is about to cross your path while in reverse)
  • Special Edition package that adds 18-inch wheels, special red paint and an aerodynamic body kit

SE Nightshade
As the name implies, the SE Nightshade is a dark-trimmed take on the standard SE. Features mirror those on the SE but with changes such as black-painted wheels.

XSE
The top-level XSE starts with all of the SE's standard features, adding:

  • LED foglights
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 7-inch multi-function display in the instrument cluster
  • Leather and fabric seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Options on the XSE include:

  • Wireless charging pad
  • Upgraded infotainment system with integrated navigation and JBL audio system
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

    Features & Specs

    XSE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    XSE 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$23,415
    MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower168 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$21,565
    MPG 32 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower168 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    XSE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    XSE 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$24,515
    MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower168 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$22,465
    MPG 32 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower168 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Corolla Hatchback safety features:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
    Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
    Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and corrects the steering if you don't respond in time.
    Automatic High Beams
    Activates high beams automatically on dark roads and deactivates them when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. the competition

    Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Hyundai Veloster

    The Hyundai Veloster is a bit of an oddball, but that's what makes it charming. It uses a three-door setup (one door on the driver's side and two on the passenger side). We really enjoy the way the Veloster drives, though its base engine is underpowered. For greater practicality, go with the Corolla.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hatchback & Hyundai Veloster features

    Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Honda Civic

    The Honda Civic hatchback takes everything we enjoy about the Civic sedan — a powerful but fuel-efficient engine, a comfortable ride and athletic handling — and adds more cargo space thanks to the hatchback design. Our biggest complaints are with the tech and driver aids, both of which aren't as refined as the Toyota's.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hatchback & Honda Civic features

    Toyota Corolla Hatchback vs. Mazda 3

    The Mazda 3 hatchback has a more premium-looking and -feeling cabin than anything else in this class. You also get more rear-passenger legroom and more cargo space with the 3 compared to the Corolla. But the Corolla counters with superior fuel economy and an available manual transmission and optional sporty-looking styling kits.

    Compare Toyota Corolla Hatchback & Mazda 3 features

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Corolla Hatchback both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Corolla Hatchback fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla Hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla Hatchback has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback:

    • A sporty-looking Special Edition trim debuts
    • New rear-seat side airbags and broader availability of the blind-spot monitor
    • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Corolla Hatchback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla Hatchback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla Hatchback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Corolla Hatchback and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Corolla Hatchback is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,465.

    Other versions include:

    • XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,415
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,565
    • XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,515
    • SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,465
    • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $20,465
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, the next question is, which Corolla Hatchback model is right for you? Corolla Hatchback variants include XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Corolla Hatchback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Overview

    The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hatchback. Available styles include XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Corolla Hatchback.

