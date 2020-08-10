2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review

For much of its existence, the Toyota Corolla has been practical and comfortable but not particularly bursting with character. But the 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback might surprise you with its stylish looks and appealing driving performance. Even better, these qualities don't diminish comfort or utility. Compared to the Corolla sedan, the hatchback has more cargo space and makes it easier to load bulky items. Changes for the 2021 model are few, but the addition of more safety equipment and the new Special Edition trim level are certainly welcome. Overall, the Corolla hatchback is a solid pick for a small hatchback alongside other top rivals such as the Honda Civic hatchback, Hyundai Elantra GT and Mazda 3 hatchback. Read our Expert Rating below to learn more about whether the Corolla hatch is right for you.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

Toyota's engineers could have gone without making the Corolla hatchback fun, but they have. And we're happy they went to the trouble. When equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the Corolla is engaging yet remains comfortable and easy to use. Only a smallish cargo space and a mediocre infotainment system hold it back.

How does it drive? 7.5

It has a relatively small engine, but the Corolla hatchback's power is adequate. Our manual-equipped test car covered 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is an average time for this type of car. The brakes are also adequately powerful for emergency stops and are easy to control for smooth stops in typical driving.



The steering doesn't give you much of a feel for the road, but it's quick to respond. Along with the car's balanced handling, the Corolla hatchback makes a sporty initial impression. On a twisty road, this little hatchback is surprisingly fun and engaging.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Corolla hatchback strikes a great balance between comfort and composure. It might be a bit soft over freeway undulations, but the body stays well under control. Go with the SE trim and its smaller 16-inch wheels for maximum comfort. The XSE rides a bit rougher because of its bigger wheels and skinnier sidewall tires.



On the open road, you'll appreciate the fairly quiet interior. The front seats will also appeal to a wide variety of drivers and are relatively comfortable even over long journeys. Airflow from the climate control system is effective at both heating and cooling.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Corolla's climate control buttons are a bit crowded and the infotainment buttons are a bit small, but you can figure things out relatively quickly. There's ample access to the front seats thanks to a large door opening, and the seat height makes getting in and out a breeze.



Adjustments can be made quickly, and drivers of varying sizes will be able to get comfortable behind the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The rear should be OK for most passengers, but taller passengers will desire more legroom. As you'd expect from a compact hatchback, there's great visibility in every direction. A low hoodline aids forward visibility, while plenty of side glass makes lane changes stress-free.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Corolla hatch comes standard with automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam control and lane keeping assist — an impressive array for a car in this price range. The high-mounted 8-inch touchscreen is visually appealing, but various speed-related lockouts and a lack of a native navigation system make for a frustrating experience. The decent audio system helps, but other cars have much better.



The native voice recognition system is reasonably accurate as long as you follow the tutorial and set up the system to recognize your voice. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now included and are effective voice command work-arounds.

How’s the storage? 6.0

A small, practical hatchback can be a surprisingly versatile car, but a high floor spoils the Corolla's cargo space. Behind the rear seats you get 17.8 cubic feet. But competitors such as the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra GT offer more.



The door pockets and decent cupholders mean there's some room for small items. In front of the shift lever, there's a shelf that looks to be for a phone, but it's not really big enough to hold one. The center console bin is also a bit small and awkward to reach into. For family duty, the Corolla has a decent amount of space for rear-facing child safety seats. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Corolla hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined with the six-speed manual transmission or up to a rather impressive 35 mpg with the automatic. Our manual-equipped test car returned 30 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route. Our total test fuel economy with random driving mixed in was a more lackluster 25.9 mpg, but we believe the EPA estimate should be achievable for most drivers.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Corolla hatchback is well built, offers good fuel economy, and comes with a lot of standard safety features. Overall warranty coverage is average, though you do get free scheduled maintenance for services such as oil changes and tire rotations for the first two years/25,000 miles.

Wildcard 8.5

"Surprising" might be the best word to describe the Corolla hatchback. Its styling and upscale interior push the Corolla name a little more upmarket. And its compliant ride, fun handling and willing engine make it genuinely fun. All that and an available manual transmission give it real potential as a fun-to-drive hatchback even if it doesn't quite make it into hot-hatch territory.

Which Corolla Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest going with the top-level XSE model with the continuously variable automatic transmission. Yes, it's the most expensive version in the lineup, but features including dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat make it worth the premium.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback models

The 2021 Toyota Corolla hatchback is available in three trim levels: SE, SE Nightshade and XSE. There's also a Special Edition package that's based on the SE trim. All Corolla hatchbacks are powered by a 168-horsepower four-cylinder engine that sends power to the front wheels. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is typically standard but you can get the SE and XSE trims with a six-speed manual transmission. Feature highlights include: