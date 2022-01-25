The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a large three-row SUV built on the same body-on-frame architecture that underpins the Tundra pickup and Land Cruiser SUV. It's been 14 years since the last Sequoia redesign, and several competitors like the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition have received all sorts of updates during that period. Entirely new competitors like the Jeep Wagoneer have been added to the mix too.
2023 Toyota Sequoia
Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $55,000-$70,000
