How's the Toyota Sequoia's storage? What about towing?

Whether it's storing your personal items or pulling a big trailer, the Sequoia is happy to accommodate all your overpacking needs. The center console and interior storage spaces aren't as well organized as they are in some rivals like the Suburban. Thankfully, there are still a number of large pockets and cupholders for items like smartphones, laptops and water bottles. Passenger space is ample too, with adequate room in both the second and third rows for adults. A new adjustable-height storage system also allows owners to configure the cargo space for various needs. And while official cargo dimensions haven't been released for the Sequoia yet, we expect them to be at or near the top of the class.