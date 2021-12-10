What is the Highlander?

The Toyota Highlander is the company's midsize three-row SUV. It sits in between the smaller RAV4 and the larger and more rugged Sequoia. Our editors have praised the Highlander for its superb comfort and above-average fuel economy.

The Highlander faces stiff competition from the top-rated Kia Telluride, the Honda Pilot and the Hyundai Palisade. There were a few updates to the 2022 Highlander, which included more standard safety features across all trims and upgraded eight-way power-adjustable passenger seats on XLE trims and above, plus a special Bronze Edition that was exclusive to the hybrid model.

We don't expect to see major changes for the core Highlander lineup in 2023. However, there are rumblings about a larger, more luxurious Highlander-based SUV called the Grand Highlander, which we expect to debut sometime in the 2023 model year.