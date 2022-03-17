What is the Venza?

The Toyota Venza is a two-row midsize SUV that was reintroduced in 2021 after a six-year absence. This new Venza competes well against the likes of the Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee. It distinguishes itself from these top SUVs with extraordinarily strong fuel economy and a luxurious interior. Compared to the aforementioned rivals, which average around 22 mpg, the hybrid Venza boasts an impressive 39 mpg combined estimate, and it topped 44 mpg in our real-world testing.

The Venza isn't in contention for class-leading status, though. It's held back by its rather small cargo capacity and inability to tow even the smallest of trailers. Compounding matters is its relatively high price due to the standard hybrid powertrain, though that should be offset by its low fuel consumption. If interior space and cargo capacity are priorities, you may be better served by other SUVs in this class. If squeezing every last mile out of a gallon of gasoline is your goal, the Venza is as good as it gets. We don't expect any big changes for 2023, so if you've got your eye on a Venza, we don't see any reason to wait.