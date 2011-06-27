Used 2008 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
Perfect commuter car
This is an economy car, a little higher priced for that purpose but you get what you pay for. What I was willing to pay for was dependability, good gas mileage and easy to drive. What I got was exactly that. I bought this car new in 2008 and have driven it 120,000 miles and it has NEVER been in the shop except for oil changes, new brake pads and tires. It has been very dependable and worth every dollar I paid for it. It isnt a sexy car, or the best handling or very powerful but it does get around 33 miles per gallon, nice trunk space and decent interior space for its size. Overall, this car is perfect for what it is intended to be, highly recommend it to anyone.
The best economical option out there
My first car was a 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6 3.5L automatic. After driving it I fell in love with the Toyota brand. However, as a college student, owning a Camry got very expensive in regards to gasoline and maintenance. Therefore I decided to go with a more economic option and trade-in for a 2008 Corolla CE. I felt like it was the best decision possible. I needed a car that was both reliable and efficient with fuel, and the Corolla exceeds both of these requirements.
I have no reason to complain
I bought my 08 in November of 2007 brand new. Since then I have put 215000 miles on it. I have had it serviced at the dealership and kept up with all of the prescribed maintenance. Other than brakes, which are obviously a system designed to wear out, I have only had to replace one wheel bearing at 190000 miles. Other than that its just gas and oil. This car has been fantastic to me and since it is still in such good shape I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall of...which may be a while at this rate.
My first Toyota
After being in a wreck with my truck I decided to buy an car for fuel mileage. I looked at several vehicles before settling on the Corolla. Here are the reasons i choose it. First off I bought the Corolla S because of the factory body styling and you can not see the exhaust. Second the reviews on this site gave me a good feeling about the reliability of the vehicle. Third the safety of the vehicle, My wife tends to drive it every now and then with our daughter. The Toyota Corolla was the right choice. I have had it for 2 years now without a single issue. I would buy another one tomorrow if needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2008 Corolla S
I bought this car used with 75,000 miles and now own it 15 months and 20,000 miles later. Other than changing the oil and brakes & rotors, I have had no mechanical issues. Bought it as a reliable commuter car and it is living up to the assignment.
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 2008 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019