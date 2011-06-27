Used 2008 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Perfect commuter car lonniegray , 01/10/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is an economy car, a little higher priced for that purpose but you get what you pay for. What I was willing to pay for was dependability, good gas mileage and easy to drive. What I got was exactly that. I bought this car new in 2008 and have driven it 120,000 miles and it has NEVER been in the shop except for oil changes, new brake pads and tires. It has been very dependable and worth every dollar I paid for it. It isnt a sexy car, or the best handling or very powerful but it does get around 33 miles per gallon, nice trunk space and decent interior space for its size. Overall, this car is perfect for what it is intended to be, highly recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

The best economical option out there rsucre , 01/27/2015 CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful My first car was a 2007 Toyota Camry XLE V6 3.5L automatic. After driving it I fell in love with the Toyota brand. However, as a college student, owning a Camry got very expensive in regards to gasoline and maintenance. Therefore I decided to go with a more economic option and trade-in for a 2008 Corolla CE. I felt like it was the best decision possible. I needed a car that was both reliable and efficient with fuel, and the Corolla exceeds both of these requirements. Report Abuse

I have no reason to complain mopart600 , 07/08/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 08 in November of 2007 brand new. Since then I have put 215000 miles on it. I have had it serviced at the dealership and kept up with all of the prescribed maintenance. Other than brakes, which are obviously a system designed to wear out, I have only had to replace one wheel bearing at 190000 miles. Other than that its just gas and oil. This car has been fantastic to me and since it is still in such good shape I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall of...which may be a while at this rate. Report Abuse

My first Toyota A West , 08/28/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful After being in a wreck with my truck I decided to buy an car for fuel mileage. I looked at several vehicles before settling on the Corolla. Here are the reasons i choose it. First off I bought the Corolla S because of the factory body styling and you can not see the exhaust. Second the reviews on this site gave me a good feeling about the reliability of the vehicle. Third the safety of the vehicle, My wife tends to drive it every now and then with our daughter. The Toyota Corolla was the right choice. I have had it for 2 years now without a single issue. I would buy another one tomorrow if needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse