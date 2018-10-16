5 star reviews: 57 %

4 star reviews: 21 %

3 star reviews: 22 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, I really enjoy this truck, but had headaches too

Disappointed in NEPA , 10/02/2019

4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I have had a horrible time with this truck. I got a 2019 GMC Canyon extended cab 4x4 V6 that checked off all the right boxes on paper and looked and drove great during the test ride. Fast forward just three months later and I have transmission issues, grinding vibration sounds from the engine, sounds of liquid sloshing around behind the dash, and a broken AC since mid-August. None of those issues are resolved and we are in October. I brought it in back in August and called to pick it up the same day so they can get the parts. I suffered through August and September in the heat with health issues until they took the truck in. I haven’t had the truck for a couple of weeks now and driving a loaner. The dealer has no ETA and the corporate office does not ever seem to return calls or call back when they promise to call back. This is the worst ownership experience I ever had. If I knew this going in, I would have gave up the features I got with the Canyon for the (supposedly) more reliable Toyota Tacoma. At least I would not be making payments on a broken vehicle. Avoid. 4/3/2020: I am going to update this review. I had very bad luck with a dealership in the NYC area, which I thought would have been good because it was close to my job. They only had two mechanics and their dealership served an entire NYC borough. To make matters worse, my issue happened during the GM strike. Even worse, GM corporate was absolutely uncaring when I called them, they did absolutely nothing for me, except throw me to person to person until I got a head supervisor and by that time (close to two months later in October) she said 'it's fixed and we owe you nothing.' If you have any issues, you can expect that kind of care from GM's dealership and senior corporate management. Since then, I luckily have had no further issues. I installed winter tires in November (Cooper Discoverer M+S 245/75R16 111 S Tires), on 16" black steel wheels. They weren't that great, but for $75 per tire, they were better than stock in deep snow and mud. After the whole fiasco with GM, I decided to upgrade the speakers to something that was better. I installed Focal Integration ISC 165 in the rear and Focal Integration ISC 690 in the front, there was no splicing, with the Metra 72-4572 adapters (plugs right into the truck's wiring harness). The sound is a lot better, but note, it takes a while for the speakers to loosen up for a little more bass response. The bass is nothing to write home about, even after they loosen up. They'd probably shine better with an AMP. The truck got me through the rest of the fall and winter, we are now into Spring. I put on 8K miles since October - no other issues. The truck is doing well, does what it is supposed to, very comfortable. I would recommend the Bose upgrade for this truck as the stock is not great at all. Auto-4WD is a great mode, especially in rain and light snow.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Canyon Yet

Tom , 02/13/2019

All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Sold my 2015 for a 2019 Canyon and very pleased with the improvements. The 8 speed AT shifts much smoother than my 6 speed in the 2015. The ride is also quieter in the 2019. The only suggestion I would give is to equip the All Terrain model with more active safety features.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Crew Cab long box SLT

Michael , 10/15/2019

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I've had my Canyon for three months and I love it. I was driving a 2012 Sierra, but I was looking for something easier to maneuver and park and the Canyon is much better in that respect. Also, I'm not getting any younger, so I like the lower step in height. I will say that finding a Canyon configured like I wanted was quite a journey. Maybe 90% of the crew cab models have the short 5 foot box, and I wanted the 6 foot box. Plus I don't like black leather interiors, and nearly all have black. I was considering a factory order, but I finally found an emerald blue SLT 4WD with cocoa dune leather 350 miles away in a small town in Ohio. I really enjoy driving this truck! The ride is quiet and smooth, computer is showing 23 mpg. The V6 can really move. I'm impressed with the build quality. Seats are very comfortable, and the back seat area is roomy too. Much easier to park than my old truck, and its great in heavy traffic. The dash is laid out logically, with knobs where they are supposed to be on things that are supposed to have knobs. I don't have to hunt through a maze of buttons like I do with my wife's SUV. If I had to hunt for some gripes, here they are. Keep in mind that I consider these minor design issues. Rear view mirror visibility is limited with a small rear window. About half the view is the inside of the tailgate. Of course having a long bed contributes to that but the large screen HD back up camera helps a lot. The large front air dam is a little unsightly and limits ground clearance, but I don't plan on doing much off-roading anyway. Also, the way the hood is stamped, there is a surface that slopes back downward toward the windshield. This can result in some sun glare even if the sun is at a relatively high angle. Finally, the side view is compromised somewhat because most of the spare tire is visible, and the area with sheet metal welds under the cab shows up more than I'd like because this area is rough but is painted the body color. If it was the same color as the frame components it would not be nearly as noticeable. Great truck, I highly recommend it.

4 out of 5 stars, My first GMC

GeorgiaClay , 02/20/2019

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

After driving a Toyota for years and Fords before that I took a chance on a Canyon. Really wanted to like the Toyota but the Tundra was too big and a gas hog and at 6'1" I didn't really fit in the Tacoma (kept hitting my head or knees getting in and out. Also the lack of feature content in the Taco for so much more money was a factor, lack of Apple carplay, power front seats, heated seats (unless you drop some serious coin), heated steering wheel (love it!). Would have like adaptive cruise contol and collision braking but at least I have forward collision warning and lane keeping warning as well as a really good rear view camera and backup assist. Truck drives nicely and is nice and quiet on the highway.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews