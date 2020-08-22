Used 2018 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me
- 16,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,800$5,194 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this A7 purchase. OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 16270 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A7 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC6JN001534
Stock: 8523
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 45,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999$8,793 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, 20" BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE!! This Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Audi A7 Prestige has 45899 miles! This vehicle comes loaded with features such as Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, and much more! AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: When you own an Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process and comes with a 5 year/ unlimited mile limited warranty and competitive rates. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC0JN056416
Stock: TJN056416
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,427 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$46,998$2,635 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 340hp 20/29 City/Highway MPG Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFCXJN047126
Stock: 047126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,792$1,802 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
2018 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Tornado Gray Metallic quattro Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, 20" Black Optic Package, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Power moonroof, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package w/Black or Nougat Brown Int, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" Bi-Color 5-Spoke W Design. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFC0JN001806
Stock: A6988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 41,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,982
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Offering the finest luxury cars in the world has an interesting by-product.... Some of the nicest trade-ins in North Texas wind up here. Park Place Motorcars in Grapevine is proud to offer this stunning Audi A7 in Prestige trim. It has a clean Carfax and it is well equipped with the Prestige Pkg, Driver Assistance Pkg, S-Line Sport Pkg, and more.... It is still under factory warranty. We also offer a wide array of products designed to protect your investment. Schedule your test drive with one of our Internet Sales Experience Managers. We look forward to assisting you!This Audi A7 has a dependable Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Spoke V Design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. 11 Carfax Service Records.*This Audi A7 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/40R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SiriusXM All Access Service -inc: 3-month trial subscription, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Audi A7 Prestige *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 11 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Park Place Mercedes Grapevine located at 1300 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC2JN012336
Stock: MC29186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 11,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,587
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Welcome to the Audi Exchange one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle has all of the right options, Prestige with S-Line Sport package, Cold Weather package, and Audi Beam Rings. This vehicle comes with an extended Certified Pre-owned Vehicle Warranty. Accident-free car fax report. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this A7 is no exception. Factory-Backed Warranty with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited Miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC1JN056862
Stock: AP10266
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 29,585 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,982
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Offering the finest luxury cars in the world has an interesting by-product.... Some of the nicest trade-ins in North Texas wind up here. Park Place Motorcars in Grapevine is proud to offer this gorgeous 2018 Audi A7 in Prestige trim. It is very well equipped and is still under factory warranty. We also offer a wide array of products designed to protect your investment. Schedule your test drive with one of our Internet Sales Experience Managers. We look forward to assisting you!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Scores 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Audi A7 delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Supercharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Mirror Memory, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Accidents Reported, 11 Service Records.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Audi A7 come see us at Park Place Mercedes Grapevine, 1300 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051. Just minutes away!For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC8JN006735
Stock: MC29921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,850$1,150 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*PRESTIGE PACKAGE*DRIVER'S ASSIST PACKAGE*SPORT PACKAGE*ONE OWNER VEHICLE*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC9JN002709
Stock: 20A0920A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,991
Audi Sugar Land - Sugar Land / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC8JN050590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 19K Miles, Still Under Factory Warranty And Clean As Can Be. This Beautiful Black On Black A7 Is Also Very Well Equipped. Factory Options Include: Competition Pkg., Sport Suspension, Valcona Leather Sports Seats With Red Diamond Stitching, 20in. 5 Spoke Wheels In Black, Red Brake Calipers, 3-Spoke Flat Bottom Steering Wheel. Driver Assistance Pkg., Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre-Sense Plus, Bose Premium Sound, Nav, Bluetooth And Much More.... This Awesome A7 Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out, It Has Been Garaged And Babied Since New And It Shows. It Also Comes With All Books, 2 Keys And A Spotless Carfax Report. This Is The One, Don't Wait Too Long, It'll Be Gone Quick! -------We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now............... ........................................................................................................... Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFC0JN031761
Stock: 3484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 6,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,900$533 Below Market
Audi Minneapolis - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFC1JN092861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,988
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, LOW MILES - 23,043! Moonlight Blue Metallic exterior and Atlas Beige/Light Carpet interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicleKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Audi Premium Plus with Moonlight Blue Metallic exterior and Atlas Beige/Light Carpet interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 340 HP at 5300 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $69,700*.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFC1JN063585
Stock: P30273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 31,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,990
Audi North Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFCXJN005361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$51,995
Audi Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC1JN068798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro31,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,490
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- AUDI CERTIFIED: UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!PRICED BELOW NADA RETAIL VALUE!2018 Audi A7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro: Cold Weather Pkg CLEAN CARFAX & One-Owner. Recent Arrival! SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 20/29 City/Highway MPG.Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW3AFC6JN020666
Stock: MD194
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 39,911 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Prestige trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, S LINE SPORT PACKAGE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, NavigationOPTION PACKAGESPRESTIGE PACKAGE power closing doors, Front Seat Ventilation, Passenger Lumbar, Head Up Display Optical system of mirrors projects driving-related information directly into the driver's field of vision, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, High Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, System works w/side assist to help prevent turning into vehicle in blind spot, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi pre sense front Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls.VISIT US TODAYAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC3JN041098
Stock: PN041098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 31,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU23AFC2JN044767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,998$6,548 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR2AF2XKN050861
Stock: 19147965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
