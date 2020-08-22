Used 2018 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas

Offering the finest luxury cars in the world has an interesting by-product.... Some of the nicest trade-ins in North Texas wind up here. Park Place Motorcars in Grapevine is proud to offer this stunning Audi A7 in Prestige trim. It has a clean Carfax and it is well equipped with the Prestige Pkg, Driver Assistance Pkg, S-Line Sport Pkg, and more.... It is still under factory warranty. We also offer a wide array of products designed to protect your investment. Schedule your test drive with one of our Internet Sales Experience Managers. We look forward to assisting you!This Audi A7 has a dependable Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Spoke V Design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. 11 Carfax Service Records.*This Audi A7 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/40R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SiriusXM All Access Service -inc: 3-month trial subscription, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Audi A7 Prestige *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 11 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Park Place Mercedes Grapevine located at 1300 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU23AFC2JN012336

Stock: MC29186

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020