What is the Mazda 3?

Since its full redesign in 2019, the Mazda 3 has been the standard bearer for interior quality in the compact car class. With graceful, modern style and premium materials, the little Mazda often outclasses cars costing twice as much as, and it's been the go-to for buyers looking for a small car instead of a cheap one. It also offers a choice between a sedan or hatchback body style, as well as front- or all-wheel drive — a rarity for the class.

Choice continues to be a theme when it comes to engines. The Mazda 3 presents a lineup of four-cylinder engines ranging from the base 2.0-liter (155 horsepower) to the midgrade 2.5-liter (186 hp) to the powerful turbocharged 2.5-liter (250 hp with premium fuel). Options are plentiful and include leather upholstery, an upgraded audio system, a sunroof, navigation and advanced driver safety systems, making the Mazda easy to build to a specific budget.

Despite the shift in consumer preferences toward SUVs, the compact car segment is still fiercely competitive. Honda's newest Civic is one of the best picks in the class, while the Hyundai Elantra and Kia Forte both offer strong value for the money. More efficient options are available with the Toyota Corolla and the Nissan Sentra.