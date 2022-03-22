Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. 2023 Mazda 3

2023 Mazda 3

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $25,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected
  • Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  6 Colors
  8 Trims
