  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
  4. 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

MSRP range: $20,815 - $24,865
Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback Exterior
+52
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Corolla Hatchback
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
MSRP$21,840
Edmunds suggests you pay$21,861
What Should I Pay
Build and PriceAd
toyota.com

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Enjoyable handling as well as a smooth ride quality
  • Lots of standard advanced driving aids
  • Easy to see out of
  • Rivals offer more cargo and cabin space
  • Not much rear legroom
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Compare dealer price quotes

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
Options shown.
2021 Corolla Hatchback
SE, SE Nightshade Edition and XSE

Search Inventory
toyota.com
MSRP includes delivery, processing and handling fee, which may be subject to change at any time. Excludes taxes, license, title and available or regionally required equipment. Actual dealer price will vary.
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback video

[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Toyota's marketing of the 2019 Corolla has been a focus on youth and fun. It's available in a hatchback, and hatchbacks are fun. But can the Corolla really escape its dull reputation and compete with cars like the Veloster and the Mazda 3? I have to say, I was kind of dreading doing this review. Like, ugh, Corolla. What is there even to say? It's like a boring car, right? It's just boring. But then I saw this. Hello, hatchback. And it's a six-speed? And look at that color? You could call the 2019 Corolla XSE a lot of things, but boring is not one of them. I'm going to show you just how exciting the Corolla is. But first, subscribe to our channel. And if you're shopping for a car, visit Edmunds. For years, we've been giving Toyota a hard time about designing bland cars. And now, the new Toyotas-- the Corolla, in particular-- are full of body lines, and dips, and bulges-- it's definitely not bland. But just because something isn't boring doesn't mean that it's attractive. The big mouth front end is growing on me. I kind of like it. But the back-- well, the kind of thing I can say about the back is that it looks like a robot with an underbite. It's not that pretty. What is pretty, though, is this color. Toyota calls it blue flame, and it is like driving a summer sky. You know, so many of us live in these dull, gray, concrete worlds. Why not add a little pop of color to your commute? I took some friends out to lunch in the Corolla, and they got inside. And both of them were like, oh, this is nice. And since they showed up in Porsches, I'm going to assume they knew something about nice interiors. I'm not going to say that the interior is as nice as a Porsche, but there's soft-touch materials where previous generations had hard plastic. There's a lot of really nice details, like stitching, interesting different textures, these great seats with a pattern in them. And for $25,000, this is well-dressed. The seats in the Corolla are really comfortable. In fact, the whole front of the cabin is spacious. There's plenty of room, plenty of personal space between you and your passenger. The seats are just bolstered enough to be comfortable if you're going around a corner, but they're not real tight-fitting like a race seat. And the seats go up far enough that I can put the clutch in without ramming my knee into the dash, and I still have plenty of space. It's super comfortable. It really makes this car a joy to drive. While there's plenty of room for people in the front of the Corolla, there's not a whole lot of room for stuff. The cup holders are small. There's only one little pocket for a phone, and it's kind of inconveniently out of the way. Console's pretty tiny, and there's not a lot of space in the side pockets for the doors, either. Also, I do have a little rant, which is about USB ports. There are two USB ports in the Corolla-- one in the console, where you would expect it to be, but that one doesn't connect to Apple CarPlay. The one that connects to Apple CarPlay is all the way over on the passenger side. And you can't even see it from the driver's seat, so it's a little weird. It's only going to be a problem once when you first get the car, but it would've been nice if they'd made it a bright color, or just a little bit more obvious. This is not a problem for you if you use Android Auto because Toyota doesn't support Android Auto. Although there are rumors they might in the future. Anyway, rant over. Oh, no, wait. I have another rant. The eight-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment is fine. I mean, it's well-placed. It doesn't get all glary. But the actual infotainment system for Toyota is, like, what are they thinking? None of it really makes sense. It takes so many clicks to get anything done. For example, if you want to just adjust the volume for the navigation directions, in most cars, you can do that with the volume knob. You just do it when a direction is being spoken, and it doesn't change your music or anything like that. But in the Corolla, you've got to go to-- OK. It's Menu, Setup, Voice, Voice Volume, and then you can click it up and down. That's like four or five clicks to adjust something that you might need to adjust while you were driving. For a car that won't even let you release the parking brake unless you have the foot on the brake, I was sort of surprised they made it that complicated. Toyota's safety suite all comes standard, so you get things like pedestrian detection, and lane departure assist, backup camera, a bunch of airbags, everything you need. Here's what you get in the backseat of the Corolla. You have a very comfortable seat, enough leg room for a night out on the town, although you might not want to live in the backseat, especially if you're tall. I think you might run out of headroom. You've got an armrest, cupholders, there's another cupholder in the door, a little slot for putting phones or change or very, very small pets. Here's what you don't have-- a USB port. I guess you can use the one in the console since you can't use that to use Apple CarPlay in the front. I would not use it for five people unless you were in an emergency, because this middle seat is really, really tight. The new Corolla hatch is wider, lower, and shorter than the previous one, and that mostly affects cargo space. There's 17.8 cubic feet back here, and that's a lot less than the competition. The Civic hatch has 22 cubic feet. And even the Veloster, which is small, has 19.9. Do you want to see a magic trick? I'm going to take this perfectly adequate commuter car Corolla and make it super fun. Ready? Ta-da, it's a stick. When people say that driving a stick is more fun than an automatic, that is absolutely the case. That's why it's so exciting to see a stick shift available in a car at a very low price point. If you used to own a stick shift, and you haven't in a long time because you just didn't feel like there was a sensible daily driver car that offered one, right here, guys. And if you've always sort of wanted to drive a stick, but you've been intimidated by it, or just seems too scary, this is the easiest manual car I've ever driven. I've been driving this car all week long. I am not kidding. I've put about 600 miles on it in one week-- a lot of traffic, a lot of hills, all the things that somebody who's new to driving a manual might be intimidated by. And not one time have I wished that it was the automatic transmission. Not once. I'm going to say that the most intimidating thing about driving a stick is what do you do when you're on a hill? Because you stop, and then if you let off the brake, you're going to roll backwards. Oh, my god. What if there's somebody behind you? Well, modern stick shift cars are great because first of all, it automatically has a hill assist. So there's a moment where you can let off the gas and it'll hold it for you. Like I was off the brake for about a second before we started rolling back. But let's say you need more than that, like a second isn't enough time. Well, we've got a hold button, and it'll hold the brakes indefinitely. I am not on the brakes right now. I'm on the clutch, not on the brakes, not on the gas. And then we're ready to go. It automatically releases, and we're moving. Where was this when I was learning to drive stick? It's stuff like this that makes this car such a perfect city run-about car because everything that would have made you not want it as a daily driver, or not want to stick shift as a daily driver before-- irrelevant. They have solved all of your problems. If you just write out the specs for this car, it doesn't seem very impressive. It's a 2-liter 4-cylinder. It's not turbocharged. It's naturally aspirated. And it only makes 168 horsepower, which isn't very much compared to the competition. Both the Civic SI and the Veloster have quite a bit more. But everything in the Corolla is perfectly balanced that it makes it a lot of fun, even if it isn't super fast. The suspension, the ride quality, the way that it shifts, the way the power is delivered-- naturally-aspirated engines are kind of nice for power delivery because it's just real smooth and it's real predictable. There's no jump from a turbo. There's no turbo lag. It's just there when you need it. And because it's not a super high horsepower car, you get to shift a lot, which is kind of the most fun part about a stick shift car. And it's got a kind of rev match. Toyota calls it IMT-- intelligent manual transmission. It's not like the rev match that you've seen in muscle cars and performance cars where you shift from third to second and it goes like wing, ding, ding, ding, pop, pop, pop, pop. And it's like really dramatic, and you sound like you're, I don't know, at the 24 hours of Daytona. It's a lot more subtle than that. But what it does is it just makes the shift a little bit smoother so you just feel a little bit better at it. And your passengers spill a little less coffee on themselves. If I could change one thing about the way they built this car, I might've gone with the slightly lower gearing. I like a first gear that you can really lug along, and I found that I was barely ever using sixth gear. So they could have had a lower gear, and I don't think they would have given up that much in mileage. I also really like the visibility in this car. The mirror doesn't block anything when you're turning. There's a lot of glass all around you. And the B pillar, which in four-doors sometimes can be like a huge blind spot, isn't. I can see out the window behind me. And it's got blind-spot monitoring, so it'll light up in the mirror if I don't see it. Some of the things I'm talking about in this car are going to apply if you get the CBT automatic transmission. But I don't want you to go and get the CBT and then call me up and be like, Elana, you said this car was super fun, and it's not fun. It'll still be nice. It'll still have a nice interior, and it'll still be a good deal for a daily driver with the automatic. But if you want fun, you've got to get the stick. That's the only way that this car competes with the other fun hatches, like the Mazda 3 or the Veloster. If, for some reason, you're looking at this car and you have no interest in fun, it is still a totally usable car. It's not loud inside. Ride quality is comfortable. You could hate fun and still like this car. It's been a long time since anyone's described the Corolla as a fun car. I'd say maybe late '80s before it went to front-wheel drive? But with the new 6-speed hatchback, it's a real competitor to the Civic SE, the Mazda 3, and the Hyundai Veloster. Go forth and slam some gears, my friends. This Corolla is fun. If you liked this video, please, please, please subscribe. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, but since the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE is a high-revving hatchback with an easy and enjoyable manual transmission. Watch our review for all the details.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$20,815
MPG & Fuel
28 City / 37 Hwy / 31 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 168 hp @ 6600 rpm
Torque: 151 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 172.0 in. / Height: 57.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.5 in.
Curb Weight: 3060 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 17.8 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Corolla Hatchback
At a Glance:
  • 6 Colors
  • 3 Trims
Build and Pricetoyota.com
Options shown.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Corolla Hatchback both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Corolla Hatchback fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Corolla Hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Corolla Hatchback has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback:

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the 12th Corolla generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Corolla Hatchback is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Corolla Hatchback. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Corolla Hatchback's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Corolla Hatchback is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,815.

Other versions include:

  • SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,815
  • XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,765
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $20,815
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,915
  • XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,865
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

If you're interested in the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, the next question is, which Corolla Hatchback model is right for you? Corolla Hatchback variants include SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Corolla Hatchback models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Overview

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is offered in the following submodels: Corolla Hatchback. Available styles include SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Toyota Corolla Hatchback models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 168 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 6-speed manual. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 2 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Corolla Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Corolla Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

Which 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale near. There are currently 17 new 2022 Corolla Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,514 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,481 on a used or CPO 2022 Corolla Hatchback available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,632.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
35 compined MPG,
32 city MPG/41 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
28 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
28 city MPG/37 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG35
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume102.4 cu.ft.
Wheelbase103.9 in.
Length172.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.1 in.
Curb Weight3060 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models