2022 Honda HR-V

Release Date: Early 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $23,000 (estimated)
2022 Honda HR-V
  • Full redesign with new styling and mechanicals
  • Part of the second HR-V generation introduced for 2022
2022 Honda HR-V Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/16/2021
What is the HR-V?

Honda was among the first on the scene to the subcompact crossover trend back in 2016 with the HR-V, a practical and spacious vehicle for its size. However, the HR-V hasn't changed much since that debut, and a number of new competitors have stepped into the arena with more modern features and personality. Given its age and the rush of rivals, we expect a fully redesigned HR-V to launch for 2022.

Earlier this year, Honda introduced a revamped 2022 HR-V for the European market. While it's unclear how many similarities the U.S. version will share with its Euro counterpart, we do expect it to carry over the new styling language. It's a more traditional SUV look, with a lengthened hood and straightened shoulder lines. Gone is the "bulldog-ish" stance of the current HR-V. And it carries themes from the redesigned 2022 Civic sedan that usually set the tone for the rest of the brand.

Practicality will likely still be the name of the game. The HR-V is known for making great use of its space, and we don't expect Honda to relinquish any ground there. We also think the HR-V will carry new tech and safety features, possibly as standard equipment. The biggest mystery remains its powertrain. While the version across the Atlantic is hybrid-only, we expect the U.S. model to get an upgraded 1.8-liter four-cylinder or possibly the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder from the Civic.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Extra-small SUVs aren't going anywhere, and Honda built valuable cachet with the current HR-V that it'll guard carefully. So we don't expect the 2022 version to mark a radical departure from the first-generation HR-V. Improved? Yes. Just how much remains to be seen.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Honda HR-V.

