This is my second Mercedes, with the last one being an E550. I've long admired Mercedes for quiet, comfort, and engineering, and in some instances, performance (such as that E550). None, however, have been road handling champs. Even this model's big brother, the C63, is notoriously tail happy. That has now changed. Put this thing into Sport+ mode and it will stick to anything, and in wet or dry conditions. Want the more traditional Mercedes ride? Comfort mode is just the ticket. More than any car I've driven, the difference between these are akin to driving 2 different cars. The interior is simply superb with respect to materials, just as you would expect from Mercedes. There's been a fair amount of criticism of the 'stuck on' nav display, and I confess that I had my doubts about it - prior to actually seeing the car. In practice it is far less obtrusive than it appears in photos, where the typical shot suggests that it might be in the line of sight of an average driver. That is definitely not the case. I am only 5'8", and it causes no problem whatever. In addition, the quality of the display itself is excellent. Would I rather have, say, a pop up type of display? Sure, but in the end it's nothing more than a minor, inconsequential factor. One more small complaint...the transmission can seem to get a bit confused at times. At least one professional review made a point of this. I don't notice the problem until I get into stop and go traffic, when it seems to anticipate a shift into a higher gear just as I'm lifting my foot to brake. I'm fortunate not to drive often in such conditions, but it's worth noting for those who do. And finally, a word about the performance. This car will move fast when asked, pure and simple. Mercedes claims 0-60 times at 4.9 seconds, I believe. That is pessimistic. I've timed it on numerous occasions at 4.5. Perhaps equally importantly, acceleration from 60 to 80 mph seems to take no time at all - and it sounds good getting there. My one comment is that the exhaust note is not as satisfying as that of the older E550. That's not a complaint...nothing sounds like a big V-8. My wife has said that I now have a cheetah rather than a lion. I find the analogy to be apt. In summary, this is simply the best all around car that I've owned in over 40 years of driving. It's the rarest of all cars - a seriously comfortable daily driver that turns into a beast (a well-behaved one) at the touch of a button.

Read more