Vehicle overview

In the über-competitive market of entry-level luxury performance sedans, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has become a legitimate contender after years of also-ran status. We weren't big fans of the previous-generation model, as we found it overpriced considering its lackluster interior, performance and quality. Things changed dramatically last year, however, with a complete redesign that brought about a renewed emphasis on the traits that Mercedes is traditionally known for, as well as an extra dollop of sportiness to compete with its German rivals.

Although the car's dimensions, suspension design and V6 engines largely carried over from the previous generation, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gained an improved interior with higher-quality materials, an optional hard-drive-based navigation and multimedia system, and an easier-to-use COMAND interface. The Luxury and Sport trim levels were also clearly differentiated in terms of styling, suspension tuning and interior design. Midway through the model year, Mercedes released the long-awaited, all-new C63 AMG. The performance-oriented sedan came loaded with a 6.2-liter V8 cranking out a thundering 451 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

This year, Mercedes further distinguishes its Luxury models from the Sport models; the latter get a sport-inspired instrument cluster, which is a logical addition to the Sport's already distinctive interior, and more aggressive exterior styling. On the safety front, all 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models get seat-mounted front pelvic airbags. For music buffs, the optional hard-drive-based navigation system's larger size (40GB) now has 6GB reserved for music.

With its mix of driving involvement, comfort and high-tech goodies, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a fine choice for an entry-luxury sedan. However, the V6-powered models are up against stiff competition from the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Cadillac CTS, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS. Here, the C-Class holds advantages in terms of its top-notch build quality and distinct models, but is let down by its comparatively less powerful engines and typically higher price. The C63 AMG is a different animal, though -- with all that power and torque, it gives the Audi RS4, Lexus IS-F and the vaunted M3 a serious run for their money.