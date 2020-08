Close

VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia

Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! AWD! Comes with: alloy wheels, fog lamps, leather interior, sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual climate control, hands-free phone, FM/AM radio, CD player, AUX port, cruise control, power seats, owner's manual and more. Video of this Mercedes is here ------> https://youtu.be/v0fdir3cg2g Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540) 564-0952 Text to (540) 228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBRF81JX3F404967

Stock: 20600

Certified Pre-Owned: No