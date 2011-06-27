Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
- $3,550
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®184,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! AWD! Comes with: alloy wheels, fog lamps, leather interior, sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual climate control, hands-free phone, FM/AM radio, CD player, AUX port, cruise control, power seats, owner's manual and more. Video of this Mercedes is here ------> https://youtu.be/v0fdir3cg2g Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540) 564-0952 Text to (540) 228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81JX3F404967
Stock: 20600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC®179,498 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84JX3F401305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C24074,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC Clean Carfax, Carfax One Owner, Moonroof, Leather, C 240, 4D Sedan, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift, RWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery, 7-Spoke Style B Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensor, C1 Package, C2 Package, C4 Package, Electric Rear Window Sunshade, Glass Sunroof, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats w/Memory.Odometer is 51342 miles below market average!Welcome to Drewing Automotive, owned by Rusty and Gary Drewing. As your mid-Missouri BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealer, excellent customer service is always our #1 priority. From start to finish, we'll make sure your visit to Drewing Automotive is the best car-buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J72F254240
Stock: M3850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $4,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C24086,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
Clean Carfax 1 Owner!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J22F142431
Stock: 9923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,599
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®119,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. Leather / Heated Seating Sunroof 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ C240 M AWD WDBRF81J84F451240 SEDAN 4 DR 2.6L V6 FI SOHC 18V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Vehicle Overview Mercedes-Benz s smallest, lowest-priced sedan earned some enhancements for 2003, including newly available 4Matic four-wheel drive that is an alternative to standard rear-wheel drive. A C320 sport wagon joined the C-Class lineup for the 2002 model year, and a C240 wagon followed later. A C32 AMG sedan that is equipped with a 349-horsepower V-6 engine and AMG s SpeedShift transmission is also available. Sport versions of the C-Class that target younger buyers joined the group during 2003. The C230 Kompressor (supercharged) four-cylinder sport sedan and the C320 sport sedan have a sport-tuned suspension and a standard six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The 2004 4Matic sedans and wagons with heated seats are priced lower than last year s models. (Skip to details on the: C-Class Sports Coupe ) Exterior Wedge-shaped styling features a steep rake to the windshield and back window. A familiar Mercedes-Benz grille with a three-pointed star insignia atop the sculpted hood sits up front. The headlights and turn signals are integrated into elliptical shapes, and triangular taillights are installed. At 178.3 inches long overall, the C-Class sedan is 2 inches longer than the comparable BMW 3 Series. The high-performance C32 AMG rides on 17-inch tires, while regular C-Class sedans and wagons feature 16-inchers. Interior Five people may revel in a sizable wood-trimmed interior with leather and vinyl upholstery full leather is available. Powered front seats have ample rearward travel to accommodate tall occupants. Split, folding rear seatbacks are optional. The sedan s trunk capacity is 12.2 cubic feet, and wagons hold 25.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat. Tele Aid emergency communication service is standard. Under the Hood A 168-hp, 2.6-liter V-6 engine in the C240 teams with a six-speed-manual gearbox or an optional five-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission. A SpeedShift feature can determine the best possible gear. The 215-hp, 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 mates only with the automatic transmission. A supercharged 3.2-liter V-6 in the C32 AMG produces 349 hp and teams with the automatic. A 189-hp supercharged four-cylinder engine goes into the C230 Kompressor model. Safety Dual-stage front airbags and door-mounted side-impact airbags for the front and rear seats are standard. Curtain-type airbags deploy from above the side windows. With Mercedes-Benz s BabySmart technology, sensors disable the airbags if they detect a child-safety seat. All C-Class sedans have antilock brakes and the automaker s Electronic Stability Program. Driving Impressions The C320 is a precise, fully capable and rewarding road machine with a couple of irritating features. Rather than a full set of gauges, the driver must click through a sequence of electronic displays. The tachometer is small, and the controls aren t the easiest to use. Ride quality is firm but highly pleasing. If the sedan hits a nasty bump, recovery is nearly instantaneous. The C320 is notably stable on the highway, and it requires minimal correction on straightaways. Extra-precise steering provides response to driver inputs that could hardly be better in a family-size sedan however, the C320 doesn t feel quite as sure of itself on the road as some rivals. Performance from the 3.2-liter engine is strong and eager. The automatic transmission reacts quickly and almost seamlessly for passing and merging. Front occupants get plenty of space. Related Model: C-Class Sports Coupe A new three-spoke sport steering wheel, an enlarged chrome exhaust tip and body-colored door handles go into 2004 models of the C-Class Sports Coupe. Satellite radio systems can now be installed at the dealership. No sheet metal is shared between the C-Class Sports Coupe and the sedan. At 171 inches long overall, the wedge-shaped two-door is 7.3 inches shorter than the sedan, but other dimensions are similar. A sport-tuned suspension helps deliver a more enthusiast-oriented experience. The C230 s supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine develops 189 hp and 192 pounds-feet of torque. A 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 produces 215 hp and 221 pounds-feet. A six-speed-manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Except for a slight floating sensation on certain surfaces, the C230 Sports Coupe exhibits expert handling skills. It dives into tight curves with glee and behaves admirably even when the pavement gets rough. Even though the back end occasionally seems like it s on the verge of breaking loose during rapid maneuvers, the Coupe remains quite well planted. When equipped with an automatic transmission, the Coupe lacks the zip and personality that the well-matched six-speed manual provides. Acceleration is suitably swift, and the supercharger s presence is hardly noticeable in ordinary driving. The manual gearbox shifts easily with short throws between gears, but it is slightly vague
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J84F451240
Stock: 9813NG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- $4,990
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320122,588 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2002 Mercedes C320 wagon! It is finished in a black paint job with a beautiful tan leather interior. This luxury sports sedan is powered by a fuel efficient 3.2 Liter V6 engine mated to an automatic 5-speed transmission with rear wheel drive. Inside there are many comfort features including power seats, sunroof and more! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRH64JX2F232710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,599
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport58,764 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J74F506051
Stock: TF506051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $3,687
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®179,315 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
Classic Mercedes-Benz. This vehicle features the tried and true 4Matic all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been maticulously cared for, and it shows. This is the perfect luxury vehicle at an affordable price. this vehicle also features the peppy 2.6L V6, which gives you plenty of passing power, while getting great gas mileage(25 MPG HWY). Do not hesitate, this vehicle will not last long. Call to set up your appointment. 651-464-1910 A+ Rated! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J34F516687
Stock: 13018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $4,994
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320107,648 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
ONLY 107 000 MILES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRH64J82F138132
Stock: 4306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2019
- $4,900
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240198,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Black 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC **ONE OWNER**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 16" x 7" Alloy Wheels.**Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details." $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J32E000997
Stock: P009685EZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $2,395
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240199,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J72F257395
Stock: 257395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$1,900
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230189,131 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2dr C230 2dr Sport Coupe 1.8L features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Sport Package, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRN40JX4A614397
Stock: AAW-614397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32068,634 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr 2002 MERCEDES-BENZ C320 LOW MILES GREAT DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 3.2L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a Ash Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J92E002216
Stock: 002216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- $5,900
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230142,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
This reliable C 230 had been serviced by Topline service department for years. It passed 100 points inspection. Serviced.3 months or 3000 miles drive train warranty include. Please feel free to contact us with any question you may have. To set up a test drive call or text us at 650-280-0280*****FINANCING AVAILABLE****EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE****3RD PARTY PRE PURCHASE INSPECTIONS WELCOMED***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRN47J62A173340
Stock: 28725C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC®25,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 320 Luxury 4MATIC CARFAX One-Owner.Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 320 Luxury 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 3.2L V6 SOHC 3.2L V6 SOHC, 4MATIC .All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84J55F665017
Stock: P665017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $4,588
2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320135,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this super clean 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-320 sedan. This is equipped with a 3.2L V6 paired to an automatic 5-Speed. Lots of great features come with this sedan including leather, aftermarket stereo, moonroof, cruise control, and lots more. Call us today to check out this beautiful Mercedes! We love trades and can help with financing Call today 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J51F105769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC®140,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Recent Arrival! Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** 2.6L V6 SFI 4MATIC®. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J05F679038
Stock: 1342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,300
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC®101,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple BMW of York - York / Pennsylvania
Apple BMW has cars for many budget-conscious buyers. We've rounded up our best budget Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Click Below on YELLOW Docu-folder for more info!, LEATHER.Desert Silver Metallic 4D Sedan 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 Luxury 4MATIC®Apple budget cars are available to the public at near Auction Value and sold AS-IS! Financing available on qualifying vehicles, most are **Cash** purchases. Come find the vehicle of your choice in your budget. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 849-6549.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J75F645145
Stock: B3484P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020