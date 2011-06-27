Vehicle overview

Like an overlooked middle child pining for attention, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is the entry-level car in a lineup defined by luxury, prestige and price tags that can run into six-digit territory. But despite its less elevated standing within the Mercedes hierarchy, its substantial sales numbers make it every bit as important as the flagship S-Class.

The 2007 C-Class lineup, which includes the C230, C280 and C350 sedans, offers the typical Mercedes-Benz virtues of solidity, safety, luxury and comfort. With styling cues (such as a low hood line, arced roof line and triangular taillights) evocative of the larger E-Class, this Mercedes-Benz has no trouble drawing admiring glances. Of course, having the three-pointed star on the hood doesn't hurt, either.

Though recent updates have kept the car reasonably fresh, the C-Class' design does date back to 2001. For shoppers in this segment, this becomes obvious when you compare the Mercedes against revitalized competitors like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS. Its handling dynamics aren't particularly exciting for a sport-oriented sedan, and its cabin is let down by a small backseat and ordinary furnishings. While these faults won't necessarily be deal-breakers for consumers shopping in this segment, they prevent the car from being one of our top choices.