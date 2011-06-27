  1. Home
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many luxury and safety-oriented features, pleasing power from C350's V6 engine.
  • Small backseat, ordinary cabin furnishings, only available as a sedan, often more expensive than its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a competent entry-luxury sedan. But its older design is increasingly a drawback, and consequently the C-Class is no longer a leader in terms of cabin design, features or performance.

Vehicle overview

Like an overlooked middle child pining for attention, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is the entry-level car in a lineup defined by luxury, prestige and price tags that can run into six-digit territory. But despite its less elevated standing within the Mercedes hierarchy, its substantial sales numbers make it every bit as important as the flagship S-Class.

The 2007 C-Class lineup, which includes the C230, C280 and C350 sedans, offers the typical Mercedes-Benz virtues of solidity, safety, luxury and comfort. With styling cues (such as a low hood line, arced roof line and triangular taillights) evocative of the larger E-Class, this Mercedes-Benz has no trouble drawing admiring glances. Of course, having the three-pointed star on the hood doesn't hurt, either.

Though recent updates have kept the car reasonably fresh, the C-Class' design does date back to 2001. For shoppers in this segment, this becomes obvious when you compare the Mercedes against revitalized competitors like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G35 and Lexus IS. Its handling dynamics aren't particularly exciting for a sport-oriented sedan, and its cabin is let down by a small backseat and ordinary furnishings. While these faults won't necessarily be deal-breakers for consumers shopping in this segment, they prevent the car from being one of our top choices.

2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class entry-luxury sedan is available as the C230 Sport, C280 Luxury, C350 Luxury and C350 Sport. The C230 Sport comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, cloth sport seats and a CD player. The C280 Luxury version offers a more powerful engine but is more mild-mannered in personality, offering 16-inch wheels, softer suspension tuning, power front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control with air filtration, and genuine wood trim. The Mercedes C350 Luxury is equipped similarly but comes with the top-of-the-line V6. The C350 Sport's equipment list mostly mirrors the C230's, but it has the larger engine and power front sport seats. On the C-Class's options list you'll find features like full leather upholstery, HID xenon headlights, a navigation system and a Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system with a six-disc CD changer and satellite radio.

2007 Highlights

Minor changes for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include the discontinuation of the high-performance C55 AMG model and added flex-fuel E85 capability for the C230.

Performance & mpg

Three V6 engines see duty in the Mercedes C-Class lineup. The C230 has a 2.5-liter V6 that provides 201 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The C280 features a 228-hp 3.0-liter V6. The top-of-the-line C350 employs a 3.5-liter V6 good for 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The C230 and C350 Sport have a standard six-speed manual transmission and an optional seven-speed automatic. The C280 and C350 Luxury have the automatic transmission as standard equipment. All Sport models are rear-wheel drive, but Luxury models are available with either rear-drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive. In cars with 4Matic, a five-speed automatic transmission is used. The fastest model in the lineup is the C350 Sport; with a manual transmission, expect a 0-60-mph time of 6.0 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability control and six airbags that include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags and the TeleAid emergency call system are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts, and five stars for front and rear side-impact protection. The IIHS gave the C-Class a "Good" rating (its highest) for the car's performance in the 40-mph frontal-offset crash test. The C-Class earned an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

As one would expect, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a comfortable car that excels at pampering its occupants. The 3.5-liter V6 is by far the best engine of the lineup, but either of the smaller engines will likely be adequate, especially if you're restricted by budget. In terms of handling ability, Sport models don't feel as light on their feet as other top sport sedans. But they turn in aggressively and offer decent grip. Body roll is reasonably well controlled, but driving enthusiasts will likely wish for even firmer damping and more steering feedback.

Interior

Given the compact dimensions of the C-Class sedan, there isn't a lot of legroom in the backseat, and adult occupants are apt to complain on anything more than short trips. Furthermore, the pricey C350's cabin lacks the elegance of some peers. The dash has a dated, utilitarian look that seems out of place in this class of car. The metal-ringed gauges look modern at least, and most materials are quite nice, but there are a few cheap plastics here and there, including those used for the adjustable vents on the dash. The trunk holds 12 cubic feet of cargo, which is about average for this class of car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.6
95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 C230 Sport Sedan
Dipak,12/13/2006
Beautiful car. Looked at various alternatives including the 3 series, Lexus IS, Acura TL, and Infiniti G35. Ultimately, this car had the perfect balance of looks, quality, value, performance, style and roominess for my wife and I.
DON'T BUY!
tell_the_truth,11/18/2013
I can't believe nobody has mentioned the balance shaft gear failure! This is very common issue in all Mercedes Benz cars that have the M272 engine in it. This is a major issue that costs over 5K to replace and that's if your engine is not destroyed by the metal that goes through your engine as this gear/sprocket fails. Do a little research and see for yourself there are multiple class action lawsuits regarding this matter and since 2010 MB USA fails to accept responsibility and sticks its customers with this huge repair bill! Beware this issue starts with the P0016 together with the P0017 engine code with failure soon to follow! Also shame on Edmunds for not listing such a well known issue!
Major defect with Mercedes engine components
md_car_review,02/08/2015
C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A)
The overall reliability for the 2006-2007 W203s is excellent until you encounter failure of the balance shaft gear. My father owns the 2006 model, and the component failures that he experienced with his car are now mirrored at precisely the same mileage on mine. 1) The thermostat valve tends to fail after around 100,000 km. 2) More importantly, the balance shaft gear fails after around 130-140,000 km. This is a MAJOR DEFECT that MB declines to recall. Essentially the gear wears out prematurely, and if not replaced, the engine will eventually fail. The repair cost is $5-6,000. As a consumer, this is unacceptable. Shame on Mercedes-Benz.
lst Time Mercedes Owner
Marianne B.,11/26/2006
Purchased my C280 AWD in Oct. '06. The ride is truly smooth. It takes road bumps with no problem. The sound system is great and the navigation system gets me where I want to go without getting lost. I had to take the car back to the service department since it was surging forward when my foot came off the brake. They discovered it was down a 1/2 quart of transmission fluid (and this is a brand new car). Needless to say, I'm gonna keep my eyes open to this potential problem.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Flex-fuel (ffv)
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan. Available styles include C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M), C280 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A), C350 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), C350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $5,995 and$8,511 with odometer readings between 130386 and141767 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport is priced between $11,690 and$11,690 with odometer readings between 28781 and28781 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 28781 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

