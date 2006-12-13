Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    141,767 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    118,627 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    104,056 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury

    121,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,000

    $2,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    140,322 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,250

    $354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury

    125,987 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    131,816 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,744

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury

    103,000 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,998

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury

    121,905 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    157,635 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    84,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport

    83,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    68,375 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    78,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,474

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    79,246 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport

    82,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    203,694 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,993

    Details
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC in White
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC®

    80,990 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.695 Reviews
See all 95 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
2007 C230 Sport Sedan
Dipak,12/13/2006
Beautiful car. Looked at various alternatives including the 3 series, Lexus IS, Acura TL, and Infiniti G35. Ultimately, this car had the perfect balance of looks, quality, value, performance, style and roominess for my wife and I.
