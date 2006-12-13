Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
- 141,767 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,995$560 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SUPER CLEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE....................................2007 MERCEDES BENZ C280 4MATIC SEDAN, SILVER WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF92H77F915236
Stock: MAX18758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 118,627 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2007 Mercedes-Benz. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF92H77F869939
Stock: 7F869939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 104,056 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,495$1,538 Below Market
L & S Automotive - Plantsville / Connecticut
Lots of car for a small price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X58F092129
Stock: 092129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,000$2,388 Below Market
Landers Chevrolet of Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
Landers Chevrolet of Norman is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! ANYWHERE IN OKLAHOMA COUNTY! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. CARFAX One-Owner. Complimentary loaners for scheduled service appointments, C 300, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 DOHC, RWD, Arctic White. Arctic White 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X18R017646
Stock: 8R017646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 140,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,250$354 Below Market
Germain Toyota of Naples - Naples / Florida
Service Records Available!, Sunroof, Moonroof, 4MATIC , Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Security system.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/1jj912008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Local Trade In, Service Records. Local Trade In, Service Records.3.0L V6 DOHC w/Dual FuelMars Red4D Sedan4MATIC 7-Speed AutomaticAt Germain Toyota of Naples, we make it Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us, and see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned dealer in Southwest Florida.C 300At Germain Toyota, we make Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us to see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Southwest Florida!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X58F138476
Stock: LW090290A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 125,987 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X88F042772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,744
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATICÂ C 300 Luxury 4MATICÂ , 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 DOHC w/Dual Fuel, 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATICÂ . To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X08F094032
Stock: 094032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 103,000 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,998$1,014 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr C300 4dr Sedan 3.0L Sport RWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X48R015082
Stock: W315482B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 121,905 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The look is unmistakably Mercedes-Benz, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L Sport will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: The new 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is about four inches longer and two inches wider than the model it replaces, and with the interior reconfigured it's no longer one of the more cramped small luxury sedans. Its availability as a Luxury or Sport model--now with a quite different appearance for each--also increases the C-Class's appeal both to sport-sedan enthusiasts and to traditionalists who value ride and comfort more than performance. Strengths of this model include Fashionable new look, available all-wheel drive, and focused Luxury and Sport models. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X98R032220
Stock: 8R032220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 157,635 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,998
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Clean CARFAX, Local Trade-in, 4 Wheel Drive!, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels. Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X48F069456
Stock: 4845M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 84,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***LOW MILES***BLUETOOTH***HEATED SEATS***Here is a great 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 Luxury 4MATIC that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This nice Low Mileage C280 comes equipped with a Power Rear Sun Shade Keyless Remote Entry Heated Front Seats Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control CD Changer AUX Input Power Memory Driver Seat Power Sunroof and much more!! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF92H46F782367
Stock: 782367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF56X78R029331
Stock: LVCE029331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,375 miles
$9,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X28F075353
Stock: 075353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,474
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** SUNROOF/MOONROOF **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** AWD/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** SPORT PACKAGE **, ** POWER SEATS **, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4D Sedan Steel Gray Metallic C 300 SPORT PACKAGE/SUNROOF 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC w/Dual Fuel Odometer is 22160 miles below market average!Price includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X38F119201
Stock: T119201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 79,246 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Wilson's Auto Sales - Knoxville / Tennessee
**SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, New Pirelli Tires, 4MATIC®. Where can you find this car owner's wife. Recent Arrival! 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC® Iridium Silver Metallic Odometer is 55707 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Wilson's Auto Sales, LLC is an used car dealership in Knoxville, TN that serves Halls, Gibbs, Corryton, Union, Clinton, Powell, Farragut, Lenoir City, Maryville, Sevierville and many other East Tennessee counties. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.8, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Center console trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Additional key: removable valet, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.07, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto off, Rear fog lights: single left, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close, Active head restraints: dual front, Child seat anchors, Emergency interior trunk release, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Tuned suspension: sport, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X18F087705
Stock: 3534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400
Capitol Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 230* (RWD, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Touch Shift, 2.5L V6 SMPI DOHC) with only 82,425 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Rare low miles 2006 Mercedes Benz C 230 Showroom Condition * Leather * Moonroof * C 230 Sport * 6 Speakers * AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD Player * Automatic temperature control * Delay-off headlights * Four wheel independent suspension * Front dual zone A/C * Panic alarm * Power windows * Radio data system * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Security system * Traction control * Weather band radio.Must See!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF52H76A913202
Stock: M24688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 203,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,993
Jim Glover Chevrolet - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATICÂ 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC w/Dual Fuel 4MATICÂ . Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Chevrolet on the River! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. Recent Arrival! While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Every vehicle purchase will be charged a $489 ADP and Processing fee. All prices include a discount for financing with the dealer to help us manage our customer portfolio with our lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X58F068039
Stock: R61178C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 80,990 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81XX8F195398
Stock: 195398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Sorento