Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t for Sale Near Me

My wife and I recently came into a Lexus with the intention of browsing the 2016 Lexus IS200t and in the end we decided to purchase it. I was not disappointed. The quality and performance of the vehicle are superb. Toyota decided to get rid of the lackluster v6 engine of the older IS250 and swapped in a 4 cylinder 2.0 Liter turbo engine which is finely tuned. The car has enough power to give you the feeling that it's in between a luxury and sports sedan. The exterior, or appearance, of the car is very refined looking and in my opinion, the newer IS line of cars are the best looking entry level luxury vehicle in its class. The interior is astounding and very comfortable. The controls are very easy and manageable. My wife and I had no learning curves from driving our other vehicles, so the transition is fairly smooth. Overall, this vehicle which combines comfort and performance, along with the best reliability in that it's a Lexus, is the best entry level luxury sedan for the price.

