Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t for Sale Near Me

- 28,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,900$7,836 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Lexus IS 200t 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Flaxen interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D22G5012055
Stock: 012055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 30,265 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,900$4,157 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Lexus IS 200t 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Parchment interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24G5020190
Stock: 020190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 59,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,400
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27G5020281
Stock: 10440476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 35,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,500$6,579 Below Market
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2016 Lexus IS 200t 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D20G5026522
Stock: H6839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 39,994 milesGreat Deal
$19,980
Lewisville Cars - Lewisville / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D26G5016971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,933 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,995$3,196 Below Market
Brentwood Auto Brokers - Levanon / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24G5017810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,292 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$2,760 Below Market
Commerce Mitsubishi - Commerce / California
200t RWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 22/33 City/Highway MPGLimited Lifetime Powertrain Protection! Complementary on all eligible pre-owned vehicles. See dealer for details.See How We Make the Difference at Commerce Mitsubishi, Providing Mitsubishi Drivers from Commerce, Los Angeles, Downey, Alhambra CA and Pico Rivera With a Quality Experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23G5024313
Stock: CP859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 37,666 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,198
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Lexus IS 200t Base 4dr Sedan, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, and Power Windows. This Lexus includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels. Our Lexus IS 200t is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D21G5025072
Stock: 025072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,085 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,895
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Lexus IS 200t Base 4dr Sedan, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, and Power Windows. This Lexus includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels. Our Lexus IS 200t is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23G5005289
Stock: 005289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$22,999$2,926 Below Market
Star FIAT - Queens Village / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D20G5023815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Lexus IS 200t23,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$25,900$3,418 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D20G5019361
Stock: LP200507
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 23,402 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$20,500$2,143 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**200t**TURBO**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND**BLUETOOTH**SATELLITE RADIO**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2016 Lexus IS 200t RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect, Knee airbag, NuLuxe Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 10678 miles below market average! 22/33 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2016 Lexus IS 200t
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D29G5025207
Stock: MZP1292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$25,790
North Park Subaru at Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, F SPORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF. Aluminum Wheels . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Turbocharged Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE high-friction brake pads, F Sport Badging (side and rear), LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Silver Performance Trim, Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, Unique Front Fascia/Grille Deletes foglamps, Black Headliner, Wheels: 18" F Sport Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy 18 x 8.0 front, 18 x 8.5 rear, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Perforated Leather Shift Knob, F Sport Tuned Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Tires: P225/40YR18 Front/P255/35YR18 Rear Summer, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, 10-way driver w/power lumbar and 8-way power passenger seats, Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low & High Beam, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination ( included, requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect), Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/HomeLink, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadioMORE ABOUT USNorth Park Subaru Dominion in San Antonio, TX treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D29G5005524
Stock: U5005524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,816 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2016 LEXUS IS 200T TURBO ** EXCELLENT CONDITION, JUST SERVICED ** A/C FrontAlloy WheelsCD PlayerAnti-Lock BrakesDriver Air BagHeated Front SeatsLeather InteriorLeather SeatsPower MirrorsPower SeatsPower SteeringPower WindowsPremium Sound SystemSide Air BagSunroof/MoonroofTilt WheelTraction ControlMP3 PlayerRear Parking AidChrome WheelsBackup CameraKeyless EntryBluetooth CapablePassenger Air BagHID headlightsRear Air BagsPower Door LocksNavigationCruise ControlAM/FM StereoMemory SeatHeat/ACDVD NAV SysAuxiliary Audio InputMulti-Zone A/CSteering Wheel Audio ControlsRain Sensing WipersBrake AssistCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D22G5024254
Stock: D36162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 28,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$25,980$1,503 Below Market
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Immaculate Condition, F Sport, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well Maintained, Low Low Miles, With only 28,948 miles (that's only 6,030 miles per year) Blind Spot Monitors,, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, F Sport Package, Navigation, Illuminated Door Sills Rear Lip Spoiler, Back up Camera, Heated and Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start. At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D24G5022974
Stock: 10839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 26,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,492$1,109 Below Market
Lexus of Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Certified,CARFAX 1 Owner L Certified LOW MILES 26 360! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy 22 MPG City! Moonroof Heated Seats Satellite Radio CD Player iPod MP3 Input F SPORT PACKAGE BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFF... Turbo Charged KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof Turbocharged Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input CD Player. Lexus IS 200t with OBSIDIAN exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 241 HP at 5800 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES F SPORT PACKAGE high friction brake pads F Sport Badging side and rear LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation Silver Performance Trim Back Up Camera w Dynamic Gridlines Unique Front Fascia Grille Deletes foglamps Black Headliner Wheels 18 F Sport Split 5 Spoke Aluminum Alloy 18 x 8.0 front 18 x 8.5 rear Stainless Steel Scuff Plates Lexus logo Perforated Leather Shift Knob F Sport Tuned Suspension Aluminum Sport Pedals Tires P225 40YR18 Front P255 35YR18 Rear Summer Heated Ventilated Front Sport Seats 10 way driver w power lumbar and 8 way power passenger seats Twin Projector LED Headlamps Low High Beam BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist Electrochromatic Mirror REAR LIP SPOILER. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says The 2016 IS has one of the nicer interiors in this class SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner 161 Point Inspection and Reconditioning 2 Year 20k Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance up to 4 Services from date of purchase $0 deductible for warranty repairs Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period Complimentary loaner car provided Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 years unlimited mile Warranty Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Cross-Traffic Alert,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Sunroof,Turbocharged,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,8-Speed A/T,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,HID Headlights,Rear Body Air Bag,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Disclaimer Prices do not include government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27G5019003
Stock: G5019003PLC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 50,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,735$2,428 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
2016 Lexus IS 200t 2.0L I4 Turbocharged RWD 8-Speed Automatic 22/33 City/Highway MPG We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D23G5030208
Stock: H38929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 48,316 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Lexus IS 200t is offered in stunning Eminent White Pearl. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 241hp which is tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sports luxury sedan features nearly 33mpg on the highway, precise handling, and attractive styling accented by a power sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our IS 200t features a driver-oriented cabin that surrounds you with superior craftsmanship and finishes for an impressive driving experience. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel are just a few of the standout amenities on hand. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system offers navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a fantastic audio system to keep you informed and entertained.Our Lexus includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. If you are looking for driving pleasure without wishing to give up on comfort or capability, or IS 200t is a fantastic choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBA1D27G5008194
Stock: 116080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
