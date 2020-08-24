Used 2016 Lexus IS 200t for Sale Near Me

374 listings
IS 200t Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 374 listings
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    28,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $7,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    30,265 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $4,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    59,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,400

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    35,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $6,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    39,994 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,980

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    33,933 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $3,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    56,292 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $2,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    37,666 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,198

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    47,085 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,895

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    4,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,999

    $2,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    23,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $25,900

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    23,402 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $20,500

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    25,703 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $25,790

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    42,816 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    28,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $25,980

    $1,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    26,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,492

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    50,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,735

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus IS 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus IS 200t

    48,316 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 200t

Overall Consumer Rating
4.124 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (13%)
IS200t blows away
Tim,12/03/2015
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My wife and I recently came into a Lexus with the intention of browsing the 2016 Lexus IS200t and in the end we decided to purchase it. I was not disappointed. The quality and performance of the vehicle are superb. Toyota decided to get rid of the lackluster v6 engine of the older IS250 and swapped in a 4 cylinder 2.0 Liter turbo engine which is finely tuned. The car has enough power to give you the feeling that it's in between a luxury and sports sedan. The exterior, or appearance, of the car is very refined looking and in my opinion, the newer IS line of cars are the best looking entry level luxury vehicle in its class. The interior is astounding and very comfortable. The controls are very easy and manageable. My wife and I had no learning curves from driving our other vehicles, so the transition is fairly smooth. Overall, this vehicle which combines comfort and performance, along with the best reliability in that it's a Lexus, is the best entry level luxury sedan for the price.
