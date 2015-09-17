Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
- 37,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,280
- 29,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,900$4,052 Below Market
- 58,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,495$6,428 Below Market
- 65,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,291$4,235 Below Market
- 39,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,992$3,745 Below Market
- 53,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,500$3,893 Below Market
- 53,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,997$4,415 Below Market
- 55,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,988$4,272 Below Market
- 41,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,495$3,023 Below Market
- 68,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,495$2,425 Below Market
- 84,512 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,775$2,636 Below Market
- 56,724 miles
$20,996$3,851 Below Market
- 35,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$2,615 Below Market
- 38,237 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,500$3,009 Below Market
- 89,640 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$1,872 Below Market
- 50,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000$2,697 Below Market
- 43,715 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,499$2,483 Below Market
- 45,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,682$3,834 Below Market
I really like just about everything about the car. I have the 4-cylinder Sport model, and despite having a seemingly modest 241 HP, that figure may be a conservative estimate by MB, and with all 273 lb/ft of torque available from 1,500 RPM on up, this car accelerates very well. Shifting can be a little rough at times, although it has seemed to be improving somewhat over time. The driving mode selector lets you get even a bit more response if you want it, but the standard "comfort" setting is more than adequate for everyday driving. The interior is considered best-in-class, and possibly among the best period, for good reason. Being a larger driver, I'm always concerned about interior room when looking at cars considered to be in the compact class, but that's not really an issue with the C300. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers if you forego the optional sunroof. The power driver's seat will adjust as far back as you want it to go, and I really like the flat-bottomed steering wheel that comes with the Sport package. The car looks really sharp inside and out. I have the 19" AMG wheels, upgraded lighting package, and rear spoiler. Combined with the aforementioned premium interior, it looks like a much more expensive car than it is. The one problem I have with the vehicle - and it's a serious one - is that most examples of this car, including mine, have a terrible wind noise issue that is bad to start, and only gets worse over time. The sound with the window completely shut is basically the same as having your window cracked open half-an-inch in other cars, and at this point in mine is about equally loud. It has gotten to the point where it is so loud that it will overcome the sound system at moderate volumes on the freeway, forcing me to set the volume louder than I would otherwise be comfortable with. If MB acknowledged the problem and at least claimed they were working on a fix, it would make me feel better about it and possibly just consider it a maintenance item, but at least to this point, they have not, instead claiming it is just a characteristic of the vehicle. For that reason, I wouldn't recommend buying this car unless/until MB provides a fix. It's shame, because it's a great car otherwise. I haven't had it long enough yet to comment on reliability, maintenance, or resale value. Update - 07/16 - I brought my vehicle in for its first regularly scheduled maintenance and mentioned the wind noise issue. Without any further trouble or negotiation, my dealer acknowledged the issue and upgraded my front windows to the dual-pane version that does not exhibit the wind noise issue. It took a week in the shop, but the issue is fixed. So I'm a happy camper in that regard. If you have a C300 with the wind noise issue, definitely push it with your dealer. By this point, they've probably seen enough cases of it to accept your claim without much issue, but if they do push back, there are plenty of other examples you can use to support your case. My observed MPG is based on using "Sport" mode almost all of the time, and driving with a lead foot. The car is very quick, and it's hard to resist accelerating when the opportunity presents itself. So I can see how you could easily average over 30, but I'm happy with upper-20s while driving relatively aggressively.
