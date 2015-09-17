Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    37,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,280

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC®

    29,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $4,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    58,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $6,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    65,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,291

    $4,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    39,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,992

    $3,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    53,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $3,893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    53,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $4,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    55,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,988

    $4,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    41,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    $3,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    68,592 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,495

    $2,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    84,512 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,775

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 Sport 4MATIC®

    56,724 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,996

    $3,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    35,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    38,237 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,500

    $3,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    89,640 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,990

    $1,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    50,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $2,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    43,715 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,499

    $2,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    45,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,682

    $3,834 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz C-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
3.670 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Great car, with one fatal flaw
Tim W,09/17/2015
C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I really like just about everything about the car. I have the 4-cylinder Sport model, and despite having a seemingly modest 241 HP, that figure may be a conservative estimate by MB, and with all 273 lb/ft of torque available from 1,500 RPM on up, this car accelerates very well. Shifting can be a little rough at times, although it has seemed to be improving somewhat over time. The driving mode selector lets you get even a bit more response if you want it, but the standard "comfort" setting is more than adequate for everyday driving. The interior is considered best-in-class, and possibly among the best period, for good reason. Being a larger driver, I'm always concerned about interior room when looking at cars considered to be in the compact class, but that's not really an issue with the C300. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers if you forego the optional sunroof. The power driver's seat will adjust as far back as you want it to go, and I really like the flat-bottomed steering wheel that comes with the Sport package. The car looks really sharp inside and out. I have the 19" AMG wheels, upgraded lighting package, and rear spoiler. Combined with the aforementioned premium interior, it looks like a much more expensive car than it is. The one problem I have with the vehicle - and it's a serious one - is that most examples of this car, including mine, have a terrible wind noise issue that is bad to start, and only gets worse over time. The sound with the window completely shut is basically the same as having your window cracked open half-an-inch in other cars, and at this point in mine is about equally loud. It has gotten to the point where it is so loud that it will overcome the sound system at moderate volumes on the freeway, forcing me to set the volume louder than I would otherwise be comfortable with. If MB acknowledged the problem and at least claimed they were working on a fix, it would make me feel better about it and possibly just consider it a maintenance item, but at least to this point, they have not, instead claiming it is just a characteristic of the vehicle. For that reason, I wouldn't recommend buying this car unless/until MB provides a fix. It's shame, because it's a great car otherwise. I haven't had it long enough yet to comment on reliability, maintenance, or resale value. Update - 07/16 - I brought my vehicle in for its first regularly scheduled maintenance and mentioned the wind noise issue. Without any further trouble or negotiation, my dealer acknowledged the issue and upgraded my front windows to the dual-pane version that does not exhibit the wind noise issue. It took a week in the shop, but the issue is fixed. So I'm a happy camper in that regard. If you have a C300 with the wind noise issue, definitely push it with your dealer. By this point, they've probably seen enough cases of it to accept your claim without much issue, but if they do push back, there are plenty of other examples you can use to support your case. My observed MPG is based on using "Sport" mode almost all of the time, and driving with a lead foot. The car is very quick, and it's hard to resist accelerating when the opportunity presents itself. So I can see how you could easily average over 30, but I'm happy with upper-20s while driving relatively aggressively.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings