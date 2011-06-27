  1. Home
2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid construction, free scheduled maintenance, lots of luxury.
  • No manual transmission, aged design, grumbling exhaust note of C230.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although this wouldn't be our first choice in this market segment, the dated but well-rounded C-Class still offers virtues of safety, performance and luxury.

Vehicle overview

Many aspire to own a car with the three-pointed star on the hood, but few have the means. For those on the fence, the entry-level C-Class is the way to get a foot in the door. But don't let the term "entry level" fool you. Even the most basic C230 is well equipped with luxury amenities and infused with the solid engineering that is a Mercedes-Benz hallmark. Despite its age, this 7-year-old sedan still entices with ample room for four, rich wood and leather, sprightly performance and that world-renowned ornament above the grille.

Three C-Class models are available for the final year of this design cycle. The C230 Kompressor is powered by the same supercharged 2.3-liter four cylinder found in the SLK roadster. Making 185 horsepower and 200 ft-lbs. of torque, the C230 runs from zero to 60 mph in about 8 seconds. A five-speed adaptive logic automatic transmission transfers power to the rear wheels, and features Touch Shift gear selection for 2000 to appeal to fans of manual gearboxes.

Standard equipment on the C230 includes front and side airbags, traction control, stability control, ABS with Brake Assist, and a BabySmart child-seat recognition system. Leather and burled walnut wood trim are included in the base price, as are an automatic climate-control system, integrated garage door opener, power driver's seat with 10-way adjustment and heated exterior mirrors. The optional $900 sport package is worth considering, and includes sport seats, larger wheels and tires, a firmer suspension, telescoping steering wheel, and special trim.

Stepping up to the C280 nets additional goodies like a Bose audio system and power passenger's seat, but the premium paid for this pricey C primarily covers the silky-smooth 2.8-liter aluminum V6 under the hood. It doesn't make a C280 get up and go any quicker than the blown four on the C230. The benefit of C280 ownership is refinement. For those needing maximum performance and guaranteed exclusivity, Mercedes offers the AMG-massaged C43, which is discussed separately from the C230 and C280.

Handling is sure-footed with either the C230 or the C280, and braking ability is astounding in panic situations, although the C230, at 100 fewer pounds than the C280, feels somewhat more agile. Frankly, we fail to see how Mercedes justifies the premium commanded by the C280. In fact, the only complaint we can voice about the C230 is that the grumbling exhaust note doesn't impart much of a sense of luxury or prestige. But if you can get beyond that and the fact that the nomenclature on the decklid indicates to others that you bought the cheap car, a C230 Sport is the way to go.

But you've really gotta want a Benz to buy the aging C-Class. It's not a bargain, and there are less expensive ways to obtain a small luxury-brand sedan. A BMW 323i is a better deal, for example, or an Acura 3.2TL. For some, however, the lure of that three-pointed star outweighs a kidney-shaped grille topped with a blue and white roundel. You could do worse than to select the nicely appointed and eminently capable C-Class.

2000 Highlights

TeleAid, which can assist in summoning help if you're ill or involved in a crash, is a brilliant new standard feature. A Touch Shift automanual transmission is added to all C-Class models, and stability control is standard this year. C-Class now comes with free scheduled service for the duration of the warranty period.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
33 reviews
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pleased! Very!
Storm,06/23/2010
My first Benz but I would say I couldn't be happier with the car. It's been 10 years since I purchased it and I have been very blessed. No major issues ~ mainly minor wear and tear.
Great car
Walter Paiz,12/28/2015
C230 4dr Sedan
This c230 has been a great car. We are looking for a 3rd car right now and we are staying with the Mercedes brand. Looking for an SUV ML320. Once we purchase the ML320 the little c230 will go to my daughter who just got her license. I trust this car so much that I want my daughter to be safe on the road as well as a very reliable car. Yes the repairs are not cheap but they do not come that ofter. I would put a word of caution when purchasing a c230 kompressor make sure that the variable timing module has been replaced, it is something that the c230 kompressor are known for having issues with. This repaired cost us 1,800.00 it was expensive but after that the car has been great.
loving what I drive
me,02/21/2017
C280 4dr Sedan
I am the owner of a 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 280 White car I love my vehicle I love driving it everyday makes me feel good the only thing you should know about these cars is you don't have the money to keep it maintained well you should not get it because you are high maintenance cars if something should go wrong with it it'll cost you a pretty penny but nothing really goes wrong with it for a long while a little goes a long way
So Far So Good
Sam,07/23/2010
In 2010, I paid $3,005 for my 2000 C280. It drives like a dream and my last car was a Lexus LS400, so I know smooth. The small dealer slapped a sloppy paint job on the damaged left side, even stuck a screw through the left bumper to hold in place. Anyway, paint job was bad enough to drop the price well below blue book (~$6,300). Also, airbag lights are on, so what. That's fine with me, because my pre-purchase inspection gave the engine an A-Plus! I'll get a better paint job and maybe fix that SRS (airbag) light later. In the meantime, it drives like a fine luxury automobile should drive, like silk. Do I miss my Lexus? Nope! I keep asking my wife, Is this car too good to be true?
See all 33 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

