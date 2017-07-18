5 star reviews: 72 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 7 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Good, not great

Drisin , 08/03/2019

AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I've had the C43 AMG Cabriolet for just over a month, coming off of an Audi S7 lease. Some things are great – the cabriolet with the airscarf and rear wind screen, and the headlights are awesome. Acceleration in Sport+ is great, the handling is tight. Some things are annoying, but I can live with them – no heated steering wheel (thought that would be standard on a luxury car nowadays), no trunk release button on the trunk itself (every time I want to open the trunk I have to either look for the key button or pull the lever inside the car), wobbly and noisy windshield wipers that looks very cheap, no separate locking “beep” rather than the car’s horn (my daughter’s Honda Fit does that, but not in a luxury car), gas mileage worse than the V-8 450hp S7 I had. Wish I could program the Comfort mode to make it a bit more sporty – it’s very unresponsive with acceleration. I’ve set the Individual mode, but since it’s not the default setting, I have to always switch it on. Again, these are annoying, but nothing major. Maybe things Mercedes should be working on. Some things if I had known, I wouldn’t have leased this car – most notably the standard leather and Alcantara seats are terribly uncomfortable and cause me back pain within 5 minutes of being in the car (I typically don't have any back pain). I’ve tried numerous adjustments including the lumbar supports and nothing works. This is really a problem for me. The ride with comfort mode is still extremely stiff, feeling every bump in the road and makes the back pain even worse. Also there are no parking sensors. I thought this was standard on all luxury cars now and didn’t even look to see if the car had it. There is a backup camera so you can watch yourself back into another car - it's very difficult to tell how much room is between the car and whatever is behind it. And with the cab top up and the rear headrests, you have very little visibility if you try to just do the old-fashioned head turn to look out the back. So all in all, I’m somewhat disappointed with the car, especially the seats. Of course, coming off of an Audi S7 doesn't make it any easier, but I guess I’ll have to find some seat cushions or something to help for the next 3 years and enjoy the cab on those nice sunny days.

4 out of 5 stars, A great tool to get you from A to B

Yiding Sun , 07/11/2019

AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

The reason for us to get a car is as simple as a tool to transport you from A point to B point. At least that's what I thought. And the C43 is surely doing a pretty good job. I have been driving the car for half a year and I have to admit that my decision to choose the 43 instead of the 300 is probably the best choice I made in my life. The engine generating 385 hp is way more than enough for everyday you but holding a potential. I enjoy driving the car in back roads in Sport+ mode. There's barely any turbo lag and the steering feels better than the BMW 335i. Suspension is solid, a little bit stiff but you'll enjoy it. The building quality is slightly poor for the car. In the past 6 month, a front collision sensor and a power tailgate motor have been replaced. Strong wind got me a dent on the Speaker and also one speaker has been misplaced since I took delivery of the car. The interior just doesn't feel solid as it suppose to be. The material used in the standard spec can not be called as high quality. Gladly the optional leather upholstery and MB-Tex dash board was equipped on my car. So general feels nice. The tires were complained a lot. For a car with nearly 400 hp. A 225/245 width for the tires are a bit too narrow which caused the car to slide a lot on the dry roads. The so called AMG 4matic just can not let the driver feels as confident as the normal 4 matic in snowy or rainy conditions. Treat the car as the highest spec C Class, and you'll love it. If you want an actual AMG, get the CLA 45.

5 out of 5 stars, Excited purchase

Greg Metcalf , 05/31/2019

C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Good value love the car. Rides good, love technology.

5 out of 5 stars, c63s - sedan

Rinzler , 08/28/2019

AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

If you want a daily driver but a monster sports car then buy this thing

