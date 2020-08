Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri

CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC Clean Carfax, Carfax One Owner, Moonroof, Leather, C 240, 4D Sedan, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift, RWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery, 7-Spoke Style B Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensor, C1 Package, C2 Package, C4 Package, Electric Rear Window Sunshade, Glass Sunroof, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats w/Memory.Odometer is 51342 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBRF61J72F254240

Stock: M3850A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020