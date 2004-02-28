Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    74,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    86,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    122,588 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Gray
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    107,648 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,994

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    198,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    199,111 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,395

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    68,634 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    142,926 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    184,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    135,760 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,588

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC®

    179,498 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    used

    2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    133,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    119,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport

    58,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    179,315 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,687

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Gray
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    189,131 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC®

    25,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280
    used

    1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280

    50,258 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4324 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Where's your C240 Manufactured??
Wheres your C240 fm?,02/28/2004
I see a distinct divide in the reviews for the C240 - and I can tell you why. The 2002 C240s were made in both Germany and in Brazil. I was alarmed one day when a friend showed me the plate in the car stating it was manufactued in Brazil. He was having a lot of problems with the vehicle. I couldn't understand why, because I have the same car and he bought his on my recommendation. I checked my car and it indeed was manufactured in Germany. If you are considering this car, make sure you buy one made in Germany, not Brazil!!
