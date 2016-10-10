Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,990$4,285 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, KEYLESS GOÂ , Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Surround Light Mirror Mounted Entry Lamps, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: HD AM/FM Single Disc CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, KEYLESS GOÂ , Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Surround Light Mirror Mounted Entry Lamps.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB5GU166461
Stock: PHK10617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 31,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,966$5,602 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want a car with low miles? This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 31,656. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. You will not find another Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ft Myer. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU149621
Stock: 149621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,600$5,728 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 MERCEDES BENZ C300 GREY/BLACK,**PREMIUM PACKAGE TWO**, MULTIMEDIA WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LED HEADLIGHTS, REARVIEW MONITOR, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS-GO, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEMAND,AND 18-INCH WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB1GU165257
Stock: 21933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2019
- 35,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,966$5,003 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Mercedes-Benz C-Class and you will just know, this is your ride. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Rest assured knowing that this Mercedes-Benz C-Class has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 35,438 on the odometer. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this C-Class today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (301) 702-7214 right now! Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. We are only minutes away from Mount Rainier, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KBXGU102477
Stock: 102477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$6,111 Below Market
Autolink - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB7GU143683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$3,358 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE PREMIUM PACKAGE II 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU117015
Stock: 39325D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 27,947 miles
$21,500$4,677 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1039916 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JBXGU149784
Stock: c185594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,195$4,988 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU163337
Stock: 39082D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2020
- 22,833 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$4,448 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 8 Speakers, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO , Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Premium 1 Package, Rain sensing wipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Surround Light Mirror Mounted Entry Lamps, Tachometer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. Polar White 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 13516 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4JB3GR145707
Stock: 110290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30013,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,988$4,982 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Long Beach - Signal Hill / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Iridium Silver 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged NAVIGATION, CERTIFIED, PANAROMIC ROOF, LOW APR!!!!, NOW WITH THE ENHANCED CPO WARRANTY, Artico Instrument Cluster, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, KEYLESS GOÂ , Luxury Package, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Surround Light Mirror Mounted Entry Lamps, Wheels: 17 Multi-Spoke.Odometer is 19227 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB2GU171505
Stock: L12016
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 27,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,499$4,844 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Se habla espan ol!!, Todos aprobados!!, BBB Accredited A+, Ambient Lighting, Artico Instrument Cluster, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, Illuminated Door Sills, Interior Package, KEYLESS GO , Leather Upholstery, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Passenger Seat w/Memory, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Sport Package, Surround Light Mirror Mounted Entry Lamps, Ventilated Seats. Black 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 8927 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB3GU173201
Stock: 109837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 39,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500$5,724 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr 4dr Sedan C 300 Sport 4MATIC features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4JB0GR159869
Stock: 159869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 35,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,895$3,424 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Mercedes Benz C-300 Luxury 4dr Sedan is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: HD AM/FM Single Disc CD/MP3, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Head restraints memory, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Four wheels independent suspension, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, and Dual front side impact airbags. This Mercedes includes Sport Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Backup Camera, Multimedia Package, Premium Package. This C-300 Sport is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB4GU153622
Stock: 153622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30022,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999$4,660 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Introducing the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class! Ingenuity, refinefinement, and spohistication all rolled into one vehicle. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: an outside temperature display, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4JB5GR158085
Stock: PGR158085
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 42,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900$5,428 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr 4dr Sedan C 300 4MATIC features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Silk Beige interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4KB3GR181069
Stock: 181069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 71,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,891$5,829 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr 4DR SEDAN C300 RWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Beige/Espresso interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 305-642-6757 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB9GU104772
Stock: 995642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2019
- 14,970 miles
$23,495$5,795 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 **LEATHER**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **Car Fax ONE OWNER**, **Car Fax Certified**. 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Obsidian Black Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26832 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $23,731 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB3GU171836
Stock: VNA8125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 41,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,255$5,181 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB5GU113063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
