Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want a car with low miles? This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 31,656. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. You will not find another Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new car. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ft Myer. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU149621

Stock: 149621

Certified Pre-Owned: No

