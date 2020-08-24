Used 2016 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
- 42,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,900$2,738 Below Market
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES - 42,614! Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Rear Air, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Supercharged, AUDI QUATTRO W/REAR SPORTS DIFFERENTI... REAR SIDE AIRBAGS. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE TFT color, WVGA, 7" display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, driver information system w/trip computer, Bluetooth streaming audio, MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics and SiriusXM Traffic w/4 year subscription, HDD Navi w/Voice Control Controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, speech-to-text engine, Bang & Olufsen Sound System 505 watts, 14 speakers, Dolby Digital 5.1 and noise compensation, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, HIGH GLOSS BLACK PACKAGE Wheels: 8.5" x 19" Titanium 5 V-Spoke Design Audi sport, Tires: P255/35R19 Summer Performance, High Gloss Black Pkg, exterior mirrors in body color and Audi Singleframe grille in gloss black with/without license plate holder, AUDI QUATTRO W/REAR SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL, REAR SIDE AIRBAGS. Non-Smoker vehicle Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGBFL3GA009732
Stock: G07028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 49,400 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,987
Real Motors - Clearwater / Florida
Up for Sale 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus (Technology) 3.0 Supercharged with 49K miles /////Please note this Audi Holds Florida Rebuilt Title due to a previous Right Side Collision.No Flood /// No Airbags Deployed /// No Engine /// No Transmission Damages.Due to a Auction Clerical Mistake this vehicle has Not Actual Mileage on the title. 48K IS THE ACTUAL MILEAGE THO.JUST SERVICED and Multipoint Inspected at Clearwater Audi Dealer.25K; 35K and 45K Audi Care Services Performed at Clearwater Audi Dealer!!!Financing Options Available. Call us in advance for an information.We Welcome Any Pre-Sale Inspection!!!Extended Warranty by Gold Standard Automotive Network is Available. Different Packages available. Ask for Details!!!Call us today to schedule your test drive. VIN # WAUBGAFL5GA010097Clean NADA Retail Value $31000KEY FEATURES: Technology Package; Audi MMI Navigation Plus; Backup Camera Rear Parking Sensors; Blinds Spot System; Sun Roof; 3.0 V6 Supercharged; 7-Speed S tronic; Heated/Leather Seats (Front); Power Seats; Black Leather Seats; Driver's Memory Seat; Sunroof; Bang and Olufsen Audio System; all other Standard Audi Features.EPA MILEAGE EST. (CTY/HWY 18/28 mpg; RANGE IN MILES (CTY/HWY) 289.8/450.8 mi. FUEL TANK CAPACITY 16.1 gal. ENGINE TYPE Gas; FUEL TYPE Premium unleaded (required)HORSEPOWER 333 hp @ 5500 rpm; TORQUE 325 ft-lbs. @ 2900 rpm; TURNING CIRCLE 37.7 ft245/40/R18 Continental Tires Comes with 1 Key; (let us know in advance)Owner's Manual Present
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL5GA010097
Stock: 10739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,691 milesGood Deal
$33,989$2,714 Below Market
Audi Lehi - Lehi / Utah
Clean Carfax 1 Owner! Misano Red Pearl Effect 2016 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus QUATTRO! **ONLY 7700 MILES** Nappa Leather! MMI Navigation with Back Up Camera and Bluetooth Audio Streaming Capability! Audi Advanced Key! Power Sunroof! Bang and Olufsen Sound System! 19" Wheels! Quattro Sports Differential! Carbon Atlas Inlays! 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC SuperchargedRecent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong and smooth supercharged V6; dynamic handling; compliant ride; uptown interior; accommodating backseat; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8GA011101
Stock: 2A00276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 45,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$30,390
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL0GA002991
Stock: 10470441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 79,159 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,995$2,249 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL2GA009294
Stock: 9294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,995$544 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*TECH PACKAGE*BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE *SPORTS DIFF PACKAGE*LEATHER PACKAGE*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*CARFAX ONE OWNER - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL2GA002197
Stock: 20P0542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 35,577 milesDelivery Available*
$33,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL2GA008436
Stock: 2000647497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,900
Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City - Edmond / Oklahoma
White 2016 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus AWD with 90318 miles. Clean CARFAX. White 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Strong and smooth supercharged V6; dynamic handling; compliant ride; uptown interior; accommodating backseat; standard all-wheel drive. Source: EdmundsAt Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City, we pride ourselves in providing a transparent, time-saving, and customized car buying experience. Oklahoma City’s only official Mercedes-Benz Dealership! Shop new, used, certified, and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the convenience of your home. Even get a trade-in value without stopping into the dealership. Conveniently located in Oklahoma City on the Broadway Extension, just minutes from Edmond, Moore, Norman, and Yukon. While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle information and pricing, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Information subject to change; for current information on this particular vehicle please contact our staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFLXGA005042
Stock: LW033478A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 69,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,543$1,221 Below Market
Universal Auto Plaza - Blue Springs / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL2GA005696
Stock: 16734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,990
Fox Valley Volkswagen Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL9GA006098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,960
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, Audi Adaptive Damping Suspension, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi quattro w/Rear Sports Differential, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Prestige Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.5" x 19" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro White quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged 18/28 City/Highway MPG RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL1GA011019
Stock: C6671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 40,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,942
Auburn Volkswagen - Auburn / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Moonlight Blue Metallic 2016 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi quattro w/Rear Sports Differential, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Power moonroof, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 Titanium 5 V-Spoke Design.Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong and smooth supercharged V6; dynamic handling; compliant ride; uptown interior; accommodating backseat; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL1GA006144
Stock: K10760A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 57,166 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,444
Hill Country Honda - San Antonio / Texas
2016 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged Recent Arrival! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Strong and smooth supercharged V6; dynamic handling; compliant ride; uptown interior; accommodating backseat; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL5GA004655
Stock: S145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 43,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$30,995
Gary Force Acura - Brentwood / Tennessee
*Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Steering Wheel Audio*A nimble sport sedan with unmatched levels of refinement, our 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro is a knock-out in Florett Silver Metallic. Powered by an incredible Super Charged 3.0 Liter V6 that serves up 333hp on demand while connected to an impressive 7 Speed Automatic transmission that makes passing a breeze! Driving enthusiasts agree that this All Wheel Drive Audi offers world-class performance while you soar to 60mph in under 5 seconds, enjoy brilliant driving dynamics, and score nearly 26mpg on the open road! Our S4 Premium Plus practically begs to be driven with its sporty contours and elegant stance. Admire the automatic xenon headlights, foglights, LED running lights and beautiful wheels.Check out the masterfully crafted cabin of our Premium Plus, open the sunroof, and relax in heated leather seats. You will appreciate driver memory settings, 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, and tri-zone automatic climate control as you stay safely connected with the MMI infotainment system with a dash-mounted controller and display screen, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a concert-quality sound system!This S4 from Audi provides exceptional safety for everyone inside and the advanced safety dynamics of this machine will surpass your driving expectations with its traction assists and overall stability. You've got to get behind the wheel of this S4 to feel the true essence! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL4GA004100
Stock: 554A50B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,695$3,701 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
PRICE DROP FROM $30,431, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Premium Plus trim. Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 37,039! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!EXCELLENT VALUEWas $30,431. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains Offering understated styling and confident, ultra-refined performance, the 2015 Audi S4 remains a top choice if you want a nimble luxury sedan with a little extra kick.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHO WE AREUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3FA072709
Stock: R23654G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 61,921 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,950
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Beautiful 2015 Audi S4 AWD Premium Plus Sedan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3FA054081
Stock: 054081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,910$1,236 Below Market
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, STAGE 2 GIAC ENGINE SOFTWARE, TRANSMISSION SOFTWARE, COLD AIR INTAKE, UPGRADED PULLEY, UPGRADED MOTOR MOUNTS, BRAKES AND BRAKE LINES, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Side Assist, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, High Gloss Black Package, High Gloss Black Pkg, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Power moonroof, Prestige Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.5J x 19" Titanium V-Spoke Design. 2015 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Red quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged COVID-19 UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. 18/28 City/Highway MPG RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL4FA106303
Stock: C6715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 43,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,900$1,785 Below Market
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Clean ONE OWNER Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, **LOW 43,000 Miles** Loaded S4 Premium Plus! Very Desirable Glacier White Exterior on Premium Black Napa Leather Sport Bucket Seats, 333 Horsepower with 325 lb-ft of Torque, Amazing Fun to Drive, New Tires, All Services Updated, Navigation Plus Pkg with Voice Control, Parking System Plus with Rear View Camera, Quattro w **Sport Rear Differential** Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Premium 19 Wheels, Ready for a New Owner to Enjoy. 2015 Audi S4 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged 18/28 City/Highway MPG90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2015 Audi S4 4dr LOW 43,000 Miles Glacier White/Black Nappa Leather Loaded features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL7FA052138
Stock: JC5177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
