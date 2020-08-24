Used 2016 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    42,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,900

    $2,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    49,400 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,987

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    7,691 miles
    Good Deal

    $33,989

    $2,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    45,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,390

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    79,159 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,995

    $2,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    50,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,995

    $544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    35,577 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    90,318 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    69,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,543

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    16,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,990

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    63,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,960

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    40,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,942

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    57,166 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,444

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    43,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    37,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,695

    $3,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    61,921 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,950

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    68,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,910

    $1,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    43,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,900

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4

Read recent reviews for the Audi S4
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Pretty good car. This car is FAST
reggie eloisil,01/24/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
I bought this 10 months ago. I have had no problems at all. Performed 15,000 mile service at DFW. Can't wait for our dealership in Lubbock to get completed this summer. The rear seat could use more legroom, but that's expected from this class of car and it does better than average. I am happy to have gotten it the last year before the redesign.
Report abuse
