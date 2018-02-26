Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
5,582 listings
- 23,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,485$6,175 Below Market
- 18,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,980$5,706 Below Market
- 8,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$5,941 Below Market
- 14,251 miles
$28,464$4,069 Below Market
- 11,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,649
- 9,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,993$5,055 Below Market
- 31,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,609$4,783 Below Market
- 14,147 miles
$28,633$3,499 Below Market
- 47,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,695$5,603 Below Market
- 48,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,695$4,429 Below Market
- 22,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,714$4,941 Below Market
- 24,245 miles
$27,145$4,065 Below Market
- 27,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,895
- 10,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,893$3,742 Below Market
- 13,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,500$3,397 Below Market
- 12,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,021$5,583 Below Market
- 34,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995$6,210 Below Market
- 39,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$4,475 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Quai Noi,02/26/2018
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is my 5th new Mercedes Benz that I have purchased and the second C300. I also drive the heck out of my cars. I maintain them well, but I drive them hard. I go through at least 2 sets of top quality all season sets of tires per car per year. I buy the C300's as cheap commuters and live on Highway 9 and commute into Silicon Valley daily for work. I typically buy more fully loaded GL and E Class's for my wife. This car replaced my 2015 C300 which was the 1st year for the new body style and it was as great car. This car is a significant improvement in every way. My first C300 (2015) had a number of upgrades and was a great car. However, I didn't get too many upgrades. I had command, LED's, Burmeister (if you get the standard stereo you will regret it as it is terrible), Keyless Go & upgraded wheels. My 2018 C300 is completely loaded. Leather, Command, premium, parking pilot with 360 cameras, LED lights, upgraded wheels, Burmeister Stereo, heated and cooled front seats, wood inlay wheel, active lane keeping assist, active cruise control (semi-autonomous), Keyless Go, electric trunk assist, even the silly cabin fragrances. The first thing I noticed is that this C300 was the first one I have EVER driven that FELT like a Mercedes. For example, when I get in my wife's E-Class, it FEELS and drives like a Mercedes. Meaning that its doors close like a bank vault and there is little to no external sound except on the roughest roads. My wife's car feels heavier too but not in a bad way, more like a powerful and sleek way. My old 2015 C300 was a fun little car but it felt very light and I never felt as comfortable throwing it around on mountain roads like I used to do with the 3 series BMW that it replaced. It was quiet inside but not nearly as nice as my wife's E-Classes have always been. Now this new 2018 feels like a completely different car than the 2015. For starters it has a 9-speed transmission vs. the 7-speed in the 2015. The 7-speed was quite capable, but it felt less refined (by a lot) and held gears so long in sport + mode that the engine noise was shriller than thrilling. chunky is the best way to describe it's shifting. The 2018 9 speed transmission reminds me of the Old Thai Airline's motto "Smooth as Silk". The new transmission means that the cars now drives more like a lighter faster version of the normally aspirated E350 V6. I own both, so I can tell you that it is a very nice feeling. Gone too is the HORRIFIC Turbo Lag of the 2015 4-banger in the old C300. I was nearly T-Boned in Tahoe last year pulling out of a gas station as my 2015 more than once in Tahoe just basically STOPPED responding to the gas pedal when pulling out into traffic at the Lake (not at high altitude) when the temperatures were under 45 degrees F. Also, the old 2015 I felt was unsafe to drive in the green lit "eco mode", it was like driving an early 1980's vintage dodge 4 cylinder when you put it into "eco mode". Now the 2018 doesn't do that, it is extremely smooth, powerful and a joy to drive. I loved my old 2015, but I had to adjust myself to its quirks. In my new 2018 C300 I feel like I do when I get into a much more expensive Mercedes. It handles and accelerates like a dream. On the interstate the engine, cabin and especially the seats allow you to take even long trips with ease and arrive refreshed. Like the 2015 the styling is superb, and the car is a head turner. Also in defense of my 2015 C300, I had zero problems with it in the 3 years I owned it. The C-Class is EXTREMELY reliable. I have owned quite a few Mercedes and BMW's over the years. However, on my commuter vehicles I usually feel like I have to make a lot of compromises. However, I have to say that I do not feel like I had to make any compromises with the new 2018 C300. The car is a blast to drive and delivers on the promise of the Mercedes Benz brand.
