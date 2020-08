Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Landers Chevrolet of Norman - Norman / Oklahoma

Landers Chevrolet of Norman is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! ANYWHERE IN OKLAHOMA COUNTY! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. CARFAX One-Owner. Complimentary loaners for scheduled service appointments, C 300, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 DOHC, RWD, Arctic White. Arctic White 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDGF54X18R017646

Stock: 8R017646

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020