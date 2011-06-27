2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
What’s new
- A 12.3-inch driver display is now standard
- Heated front seats are standard
- New Night Edition package adds black exterior trim and 19-inch AMG wheels
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- A range of high-horsepower engines available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- C 300's optional sport suspension rides too harshly
- Limited cargo room
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|C 300 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$41,600
|MPG
|23 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$43,600
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:
- A 12.3-inch driver display is now standard
- Heated front seats are standard
- New Night Edition package adds black exterior trim and 19-inch AMG wheels
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,600.
Other versions include:
- C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,600
- C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe, C-Class Convertible. Available styles include C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 C-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 C-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,650. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,886 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,886 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,764.
The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 19 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 86 new 2021 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,200 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Can't find a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,296.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,297.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
