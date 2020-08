Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii

Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300. Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 55SWF4JB6HU219637

Stock: MC5710

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-23-2020