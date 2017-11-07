Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    9,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,993

    $5,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    15,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,993

    $5,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    17,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,495

    $5,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    10,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,993

    $4,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    11,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,995

    $9,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    17,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,691

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    25,789 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $7,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    14,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,000

    $5,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    18,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,993

    $4,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    26,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,998

    $6,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    12,057 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,966

    $4,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    37,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,990

    $5,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    21,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,987

    $4,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    25,923 miles
    Great Deal

    $25,796

    $4,822 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    18,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,900

    $7,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC®

    15,204 miles
    Great Deal

    $28,399

    $3,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    18,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    $5,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®

    36,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $4,450 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
3.920 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Absolute pleasure to drive
Donatello57,07/11/2017
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Traded in my 2014 C250 coupe. This is my second C300 sedan. Wow! This car is so nice to drive. Quiet, composed, sporty when you want it to be. I've gotten so many compliments on how beautiful the car is. I didn't get the larger wheels because I wanted the ride to be as soft as possible. Added the $5000 package and it has all the luxury i need. Seats are extremely comfortable, Steering is concise and light. Gear shifts using the paddles are immediate. Fuel economy is pretty good. Averaging 27 mpg combined. If I had one complaint it would be the back seats. They are a bit uncomfortable. Sit a an odd angle and I didn't really feel comfortable in them. Not that I care, really. It's all about the driver seat and that is superb!
Report abuse
