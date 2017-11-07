Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
- 9,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,993$5,682 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB6HU219637
Stock: MC5710
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 15,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,993$5,872 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB8HU218540
Stock: MC5697
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 17,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,495$5,228 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, P1 PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB9HU216701
Stock: 39931G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 10,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,993$4,454 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB6HU232940
Stock: MC5709
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 11,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,995$9,031 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWK4KB5HF425433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,691
Auto Web Expo - Carrollton / Texas
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Pedals w/Rubber Studs, AM/FM radio, AMGÂ Sportline, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Brakes w/Perforated Discs, Front dual zone A/C, Head restraints memory, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Dashboard, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 - Radio w/Single CD & Bluetooth, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Single CD Player, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Package, Sport Package Interior, Sport Suspension, Sport Package Exterior, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 12370 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews: * The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds Ask us about our Very Low Cost Pre-Paid Maintenance Plans. Enjoy the comfort of our State of the Art indoor showroom. Browse our inventory in comfort weather its rain shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB7HU195638
Stock: 195638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 25,789 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,900$7,149 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr C 300 4MATIC Sedan features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Beige/Espresso interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWF4KB5HR245081
Stock: 245081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 14,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,000$5,892 Below Market
Anderson Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Local Trade, No Accidents on Record, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, GPS Navigation.23/29 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB9HF342915
Stock: LC3781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 18,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,993$4,421 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB4HU205364
Stock: MC5704
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 26,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,998$6,107 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $54,385 $,1478.59 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, A-SERVICE, 1 NEW TIRE, NEW FLOOR MATS, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE SPORT PACKAGE ILLUMINATED STAR REARVIEW CAMERA BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM HEATED SEATS SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz C 300 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Electronic Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Trunk Access, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation Voice Control, 8.4' high-resolution color screen, Power Folding Mirrors, Entrance Lamps in Doors, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3 Years, Burmester Premium Sound, Touchpad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ambient Lighting, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, KEYLESS-GO, COMAND Single CD/DVD, SPORT PACKAGE AMG bodystyling, black headliner, 18' or 19' AMG wheels w/high performance tires, flat bottom sport steering wheel, front brakes w/perforated discs and aluminum pedals w/rubber studs, AMG Floor Mats, Wheels: 18' AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, AMG Sportline, Diamond Grille in Chrome, MB-Tex Dashboard w/Top Stitching, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM analog clock in dash and door trim in brushed aluminum. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB5HF384353
Stock: F11075
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 12,057 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,966$4,042 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage C300 4MATIC Sports we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport is that its features have features. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Ellicott City!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB6HU218051
Stock: 218051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,990$5,528 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB3HU185154
Stock: 5154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,987$4,848 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Obsidian Black Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. We at Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. Why spend more money than you have to? This Mercedes-Benz C-Class will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JBXHU205398
Stock: HU205398
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 25,923 milesGreat Deal
$25,796$4,822 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-ClassCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateHere at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.Blind Spot Assist, KEYLESS GO , Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 24/31 City/Highway MPGOnly authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned certification including manufacturer required inspections and repairs. If you are going to make the investment in a Mercedes-Benz, make sure to buy it from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership. ***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has over 35 Mercedes-Benz trained technicians that are highly qualified to inspect our vehicles.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the highest rated Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Portland area with over 1600 positive online reviews on Google.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. ***Buy with confidence from Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville.Reviews: * The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB1HU220063
Stock: HU220063P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 18,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,900$7,575 Below Market
Fresno Lexus - Fresno / California
This is a very clean Mercedes Benz C300 convertible with only 18k miles. This car comes in Selenite Gray Metallic with leather interior, Navigation, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assit, and much more. This car has been very well cared for. Come see this special Mercedes convertible today at Fresno Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWK4JBXHF518689
Stock: P4701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 15,204 milesGreat Deal
$28,399$3,838 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-ClassCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Vehicle HistoryHere at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.Panorama Sunroof. Odometer is 11630 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPGOnly authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned certification including manufacturer required inspections and repairs. If you are going to make the investment in a Mercedes-Benz, make sure to buy it from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership. ***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has over 35 Mercedes-Benz trained technicians that are highly qualified to inspect our vehicles.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the highest rated Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Portland area with over 1600 positive online reviews on Google.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. ***Buy with confidence from Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville.Reviews: * The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB7HU233609
Stock: HU233609C3
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 18,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,998$5,546 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Only 18,689 Miles! Boasts 34 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz C-Class boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Assist, Static LED Headlamps, Entrance Lamps in Doors, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, HEATED FRONT SEATS.*This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" Split 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Tracker System, Tires: 17", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Mercedes-Benz C-Class come see us at WI Simonson, 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4JB0HU232884
Stock: LHU232884
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 36,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,995$4,450 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF4KB3HU186952
Stock: 40039G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
