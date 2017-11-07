Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage C300 4MATIC Sports we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. The best thing about this Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sport is that its features have features. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Ellicott City!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 55SWF4KB6HU218051

Stock: 218051

Certified Pre-Owned: No

