Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Meticulously engineered and constructed
  • refined ride and handling
  • excellent brakes
  • rip-roaring C63 AMG model.
  • Smaller and pricier than some competitors
  • C250's lackluster performance
  • limited availability of all-wheel drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Reinvented and refined over the last few years, the well-rounded Mercedes-Benz C-Class stands as one of the best picks in the highly competitive compact luxury sport sedan and coupe segments.

Vehicle overview

It may not be the prettiest. It may not be the sportiest. It may not be the most spacious. It's definitely not the cheapest. Yet the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is nevertheless an impressively refined and well-rounded luxury car that feels every bit as meticulously screwed together as Mercedes' pricier sedans. Even in the face of newer competitors and on the eve of an all-new replacement, the current C-Class sedan and coupe are superb choices.

As you'll most definitely see below, there is a dizzying array of C-Class variations: sedan and coupe body styles, four engines, rear- and all-wheel drive, Sport and Luxury sub-trim levels and the C63 AMG high-performance model. Yet even if you get the simplest, cheapest C250, rest assured that you're not getting gypped. As the C-Class is no longer the entry-level Mercedes-Benz (that honor now goes to the sleek CLA-Class, standard equipment is plentiful and there's a huge list of available luxury- and safety-oriented options.

Granted, there are other small luxury sedans that come with similar equipment at a cheaper price, but the C-Class is so much more than simply a laundry list of features. Whether the well-damped suspension is effortlessly soaking up a railroad crossing or you simply close the door with a vaultlike "thunk," the C-Class has a substantial, finely engineered quality that can't be appreciated by looking at a spec sheet or flipping through photos. Even its prime competitors, the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, can't quite match it in this regard.

Then again, both of those cars are also very impressive, especially given the 3 Series' lineup of efficient and powerful engines. There are also other competitive entries worth looking at, such as the Infiniti G37 and Q50, Lexus IS and Volvo S60. Coupe buyers should consider the Audi A5, BMW 4 Series and Infiniti Q60. From a high-performance standpoint, the list narrows considerably as, apart from Audi's RS 5 coupe, the C63 AMG exists largely in a class by itself this year.

Really, it's hard to go wrong in this segment. But it's also hard to turn down a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan or coupe.

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in sedan and coupe body styles, both of which are available in C250, C350 and C63 AMG trim levels. All-wheel-drive versions are also available in the form of the C300 4Matic sedan and C350 4Matic coupe.

The C250 and C300 4Matic come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lamps, automatic headlights and wipers, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, climate control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, eight-way power front seats, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery and split-folding rear seats. Electronic features include the Mercedes COMAND interface, a 5.8-inch display screen, mbrace2 emergency communications and smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an audio system with a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio jacks and HD radio. The C300 4Matic differs with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive.

In sedan form, the C250 and C300 4Matic are further split into Luxury and Sport sub-trims. These differ in wheel design, suspension tuning and minor interior/exterior styling details (such as different grille and steering wheel designs). The C300 4Matic Luxury also includes a comfort-tuned suspension.

The sedan's Premium 1 package adds 10-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and an iPod interface. Heated seats and the iPod interface are available as stand-alone options.

In coupe form, the standard C250 gets a panoramic sunroof, additional driver seat adjustments, driver memory functions and the power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The coupe's Premium 1 package adds the heated seats and the Harman Kardon system with satellite radio and the iPod interface.

The C350 sedan comes only in Sport guise, with a more powerful V6 engine, 18-inch wheels and the Premium 1 package standard; the C350 coupe further adds the panoramic sunroof. The C63 AMG is equipped similarly in terms of comfort and convenience features, but gets a vastly more powerful engine, high-performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, sport seats, more aggressive styling and different interior trim.

There are a multitude of options available. The Multimedia package includes a rearview camera, a larger 7-inch display screen, a navigation system, voice controls and a six-CD changer. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights, adaptive high beams and headlight washers. See the Safety section for information about the Lane Tracking and Driver Assistance packages.

All but the C63 can be equipped with the following. The Full Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery and passenger seat memory functions. The Sport package adds 18-inch AMG wheels, a rear spoiler, black upholstery with red accent stitching, sport seats and steering wheel, shift paddles, aluminum trim and red-colored seatbelts. For the C250 coupe, there is the Sport Package Plus, which includes all that plus an AMG sport suspension, upgraded brakes, quicker steering, sport exhaust and a Sport mode for the transmission that features rev-matching downshifts.

The C63 can be equipped with the Edition 507 package, which adds 56 extra horsepower, a higher top speed, an aluminum hood, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, matte paint (available in five colors), red brake calipers and a carbon-fiber trunk lid spoiler. A limited-slip differential is also optional.

Additional stand-alone options include a rearview camera, a panoramic sunroof (on the sedan), a power rear sunshade, keyless ignition/entry and the Parktronic advanced parking sensor system.

2014 Highlights

Every Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a split-folding rear seat for 2014 as standard equipment. The C350 also gets standard 18-inch wheels in place of 17s. For the C63 AMG, a new Edition 507 performance package debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 is powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic transmission are standard. In Edmunds testing, a C250 Sport sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. It's an adequate time, but still about a second slower than the Audi A4 2.0T and nearly 2 seconds slower than the speedy 328i. Even the new CLA250 should be quicker. Fuel economy ratings for both the sedan and coupe are more competitive at 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

The Mercedes C300 4Matic gets a 3.5-liter V6 good for 248 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. The term 4Matic indicates it comes with standard all-wheel drive. According to Mercedes, it can sprint to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. But rated fuel economy drops to 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

The Mercedes C350 also gets a 3.5-liter V6, but it produces 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive comes with the C350 4Matic coupe. In Edmunds testing, it went from zero to 60 in 5.6 seconds -- a number on par with the quicker members of its class. Fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway) for the sedan, 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway) for the rear-drive coupe and 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway) for the 4Matic coupe.

The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG gets a 6.2-liter V8 that sends 451 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a specialized seven-speed automatic transmission. Opting for the Edition 507 package ups power to 507 hp and 450 lb-ft. Expect the C63, depending on engine output and body style, to reach 60 mph between 4 and 4.5 seconds. You pay for that acceleration with fuel economy ratings of 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/19 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, a driver's knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are mbrace2 emergency communications and Attention Assist, which automatically monitors the driver for signs of fatigue or inattention and wakes them back up, so to speak, with audible and visual warnings.

Rear side airbags are optional. The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane-departure warning system. The Driver Assistance package adds the lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and PreSafe brake (active braking system that can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is deemed imminent and the driver doesn't heed the visual/audible warnings).

In Edmunds brake testing, a C350 Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. The C250 Sport and C63 came within 5 feet of matching that outstanding distance. Keep in mind that all of these cars were fitted with summer performance tires; C-Class sedans and coupes with all-season tires likely won't stop quite as short.

In government crash testing, the C-Class sedan received an overall rating of five stars, with four stars overall in a frontal crash and five stars overall in a side crash. In testing performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the C-Class sedan earned a top rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests. It also received the worst rating of "Poor" in the Institute's small-overlap front crash test, but few cars have been subjected to this test, and a majority received similarly poor ratings.

Driving

Regardless of whether you opt for the 2014 C250, C300 or C350, Mercedes' entry-level luxury car boasts precise steering and handling, as well as overall driving dynamics that are comparable to other sedans and coupes in the segment. Despite their more sporting character, the Sport variants offer a firm but still perfectly damped ride and the ability to tackle long road trips with ease. The Luxury variants ride a little softer and have a quieter exhaust system, resulting in a more serene driving environment.

Though the C250's four-cylinder isn't as potent as the turbocharged fours in the Audi A4/A5 or BMW 328i sedan, it is a quiet and refined power plant that proves there's no shame at all in opting for the base model C-Class.

The C300 4Matic isn't as fuel-efficient as the C250, but it does provide all-wheel-drive traction for those who live in inclement areas. The C350 is a good choice for enthusiasts, given its sharply responsive V6 and rear-wheel-drive handling dynamics.

Then, there's the C63 AMG. Packing a ferocious V8, the C63 responds to driver inputs with added sharpness and a degree of communication few Mercedes-Benz models have ever offered.

Interior

Just tugging on the C-Class's door handle makes you feel as if you've cracked open an impenetrable vault. This model's interior is well crafted, and boasts precise switchgear and an eye-pleasing design. The controls are straightforward, and Mercedes' COMAND electronics interface is our favorite from a luxury automaker, as it's the easiest to use. The iPod interface is particularly user-friendly and quick to respond.

Though the sedan is bigger than previous editions of the C-Class, it's hardly the best choice for growing families. Some might find a child seat difficult to install in the narrow, bucketlike rear seat positions, and the 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is on the small side.

As for the coupe, it shouldn't come as a surprise that its backseat is quite cramped. Legroom is about par for the segment (squished), while headroom is nonexistent for those taller than about 5-foot-8. In total, the C-Class coupe is no worse than an A5 and better than a Cadillac CTS coupe. Its trunk volume of 11.7 cubic feet is average for the small luxury coupe class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C300 Sport - Best Car So Far
ADW,04/05/2017
C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I've had a lot of cars. Loved BMW's but tired of the constant oil leaking, regulator repair, etc. Decided to try the C300, and glad I did. It's interesting to contrast it to the 3 series. It is definitely less involving, but also seems much more solid and stable. I am amazed at the traction and control. After rear-drive BMW's for so long the AWD of this car is stellar; I really can't break it loose much even on snow, though I do have Pirelli M&S tires on it so there's that. I was fortunate to get the 18" AMG wheel/tire package, which is great and highly recommended though a bit harsh. Electronics seem very solid and intuitive. Looks like working in the engine bay will be nearly impossible because of the cramped quarters. Last, I have to mention that I really like the size of this car. With everything else getting bigger it seems, the tidy dimensions of the C300 are just right for that ride/maneuverability compromise that's important to me. Update: I've owned the (certified) car for about 18 months now, and have had not a single issue arise. Expanding a bit on comparing it to a 3-series, this car does not like to be thrown around corners much - it grips almost too much, then lets go with quite a lot of understeer. So my take is that the limits are very high for normal driving and the balance is not optimized for tail-out fun, which makes perfect sense for most drivers. My only reservation about the car is that the transmission is reluctant to shift down at times, including when in Sport mode, but from what I've read that is a common issue these days. One last note: if like me you hate the auto engine shut-off system (eco), it is easily disabled by pulling the fuse in the trunk near the extra battery. My dealer would not tell me that (said it would be illegal to disable it) and Mercedes forum participants tend to be prissy about it. Another update: almost 2 years since I purchased this 2014 certified car and the end of the extended warranty is in sight... but I really don't worry about it like I thought I would. This car has been rock-solid and all I've needed to do was routine oil changes and filter replacements. Spark plug replacement is coming up next year, and that's a $500 insult, but the plugs are buried and I just don't feel like hassling with it. The engine seems stronger than when I bought it, and I've gotten 28 mpg on long trips with the cruise set to 77. The only concern I've had is that the steering wheel has failed to motor back down into its set position a couple of times lately when the car starts. One last comment: I've found that driving this car with gusto results in much improved shifting dynamics. I assume the computer learns how you drive and adjusts, and it seems that if you drive aggressively it will shift much more aggressively than if you drive sedately. This happens over time, of course - it's not an overnight thing. No regrets at all with this purchase. Another update: 3.5 years now and still absolutely no problems. No squeaks, very minor rattles, but still drives as good if not better than the day I bought it. Paint and exterior are like new. Electronics all work perfectly. Miles have gone down this year since I retired, and stand at under 70,000. I see these cars used for under $10,000; in my experience that may be one of the best bargains out there.
Great value as a lease return purchase!
Lawrence,01/12/2016
C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Bought used in November 2015 - was a lease return from the dealership. Had 25K Miles on it. Sport model, 2 dr coupe. 1.8L turbo provides more than ample acceleration. It's a head-turner, and I surprise people when I tell them my cost into the vehicle. Even with its sporty look, it's more a touring car than anything. When inside, ride is smooth, quiet. When getting in and shutting doors, it feels "vault-like" - VERY solid, well sealed. Interior is understated, functional and beautiful. The Harman-Kardon stereo is GREAT! Love the exterior design of the coupe, very sexy, eye-catching. Excellent handing, nice and tight. Very little body roll. Only gripe is the turbo delay, not smooth. Smooth braking, even under stress. If driven easily and smartly I can achieve an average of 27-28 mpg, mostly commute miles, 25'ish in town. Wish it was a 6 speed Manual, and dual exhaust, that would fit the muscular coupe vibe of the car better than the 7 speed auto, plus it would boost the MPG a little. No Nav on the car - would think at the retail price it would be included....that's a negative...Overall though, I love the car, absolutely fun to drive and a great value (as a lease return) the way I bought it. 1/16/17 - update: I still enjoy the car immensely. It's a looker and 9,000 miles later it's still purring along. One little annoying thing is the sensored windshield wipers - I actually would prefer them be a bit more manually controlled regarding wiper intervals and speed...just a nit...still love the car! 1/16/18 - update: No real change in my opinion.
style, performance and ecomomy
Dan Smith,03/14/2017
C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Owned this car since new...and loved the style/look What was amazing was how well it handles and accelerates Its a rocket getting on the freeway with not flat out gas, , from a standing start and I am at 75 to 80...doing a lane change without backing off and I am 90... wow! Driving the other day through the high desert I needed to pass in a short distance from 60.... and I was quickly shot up to 100... whoa.... Later driving on curvy coast roads with posted 50 mph, I found I could easily take them at 75. No body lean or tire howell ( I did up grade my tires to the new Michelin sport all season 165mph rated and run them at 36-38psi not the 42 than is on the gas cap door) In a recent drive to palm springs 53 miles all freeway, I got an astounding 54mpg at 70.... it was a elevation down of 1500 ft over 53 miles.. Returning at 75-80 back to home , same freeway the I-10 and a head wind of 30mph, I got an overall 36mpg... and on a an overall average over 6 months, city stop and go, hiway, back roads... a whole mix some 5000 miles I got 32.9 mpg overall. In feb I drove from LA to Chicago all interstate at 65-80 mph and back 4300 miles and got 36.2 mpg overall... this is 20% better than the MBZ raiting !!! Its a stylish economy car....yes an economy car. On the chicago run for grins, I made it from Amarillo tx to Palm Springs 1106 miles in 13 hours, stopping for gas only 2 times...the seats and ride were totally comfortable after 13 hours of non stop. A note on style....I frequently get people stopping to look at the car in the market parking lot with admiring comments....the 2 door style is sharp. In the downside It can be a little hard to get in unless you put the seats all the way to the rear. The rear seats are useless really and a tough entry unless your a midget or a small kid. One comment is that while some crave the computer-phone -bleu tooth, crap, I wish they would take it out... unless your into that its a real difficult thing. I have had to take the car 2 times to the dealer, to get some gps/electop radio message or the dam thing to stop talking to me... I like to drive a car, not have it tell me how to drive...in 3.5 years of driving it I only use 10% of the gizmos the gps map...no guidance, the the AM radio, the CD player,.... I dont use a phone, plot routes, text. I have white teeth, and dont want to have them turned blue so I can talk to people in the clouds..... Sadly I realize this is the last MBZ I will own because all the new gizmos....the 15-16-17 are so filled with techno toys that it is distracting... Hey I can fly airplanes, navigate ships... their techno is appropriate... the junk now in cars is fluff. Hey, if the new 16-17 cars had to be certified by the FAA they would require a 2 pilots due to the complex nature. Maintance at MBZ is astounding . However I run top shelf gas and synthetic oil... they say 10,000 miles between service... I do my car at 5000. oil is cheap.... I have owned 3 mbz care 240D 300SE, and this 250C... Their reliability and safety is tops... in 3 years I have replaced the tires, oil filter, air filter, wind shield wiper blades.... thats it... Up date.....I also own a Porsche Cayman-s and sold it because the MBZ 250 with Michelin PS tires, frankly was just as good handling and twice the comfort to drive and had 80% of the power of the Cayman-s ( I took the Cayman up to 150 before I backed off, The 250C I have had to 115) The comfort difference is astounding. Last week I drove 1476 miles in 2 days 240 miles of which was driving Fresno to Yosemite to Modesto. Then drove Redding to Palm Springs 690 miles in 8 hours 30 min , on I 5 at averaging 76 mph and 32 mpg ( a lot of the driving was between 80-90) Comfort, speed, economy...perfect lay out of the controls and gages. A word of caution my car is a 2014, The 2015 model has a totally different set of controls, no gear selector lever terrible instruments .. IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING A 250 DON'T BUY ONE AFTER 2014, THEY ARE nOW CALLED THE c300 AND LACK ALMOST EVERYTHING, AND DO NOT HAVE THE FULL GLASS ROOF/SUN ROOF... I drove one in Germany and France for a week a 2016 and it was no where the car the 2014 C250 .....the last year the 250 was produced and the last year is generally the best. I see no reason to ever sell this car...ever
Great deal!
Bernard Leak,07/09/2016
C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Couldn't determine what kind of car I wanted. Came across it on this site. Negotiated it to a steal and I can't stop driving it! Amazing on the road. Smooth and I get 500+miles per tank. I still drive my Infiniti SUV but I tell you, I've been thinking of selling it and moving to the Benz family full time.
See all 34 reviews of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class C63 AMG, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe. Available styles include C250 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A), C250 Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and C63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $12,000 and$18,590 with odometer readings between 46370 and93000 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Luxury is priced between $15,256 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 56353 and58526 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport is priced between $13,900 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 61530 and91533 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 108097 and108097 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $16,000 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 78969 and78969 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG is priced between $37,611 and$37,611 with odometer readings between 47951 and47951 miles.

