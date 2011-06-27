Owned this car since new...and loved the style/look What was amazing was how well it handles and accelerates Its a rocket getting on the freeway with not flat out gas, , from a standing start and I am at 75 to 80...doing a lane change without backing off and I am 90... wow! Driving the other day through the high desert I needed to pass in a short distance from 60.... and I was quickly shot up to 100... whoa.... Later driving on curvy coast roads with posted 50 mph, I found I could easily take them at 75. No body lean or tire howell ( I did up grade my tires to the new Michelin sport all season 165mph rated and run them at 36-38psi not the 42 than is on the gas cap door) In a recent drive to palm springs 53 miles all freeway, I got an astounding 54mpg at 70.... it was a elevation down of 1500 ft over 53 miles.. Returning at 75-80 back to home , same freeway the I-10 and a head wind of 30mph, I got an overall 36mpg... and on a an overall average over 6 months, city stop and go, hiway, back roads... a whole mix some 5000 miles I got 32.9 mpg overall. In feb I drove from LA to Chicago all interstate at 65-80 mph and back 4300 miles and got 36.2 mpg overall... this is 20% better than the MBZ raiting !!! Its a stylish economy car....yes an economy car. On the chicago run for grins, I made it from Amarillo tx to Palm Springs 1106 miles in 13 hours, stopping for gas only 2 times...the seats and ride were totally comfortable after 13 hours of non stop. A note on style....I frequently get people stopping to look at the car in the market parking lot with admiring comments....the 2 door style is sharp. In the downside It can be a little hard to get in unless you put the seats all the way to the rear. The rear seats are useless really and a tough entry unless your a midget or a small kid. One comment is that while some crave the computer-phone -bleu tooth, crap, I wish they would take it out... unless your into that its a real difficult thing. I have had to take the car 2 times to the dealer, to get some gps/electop radio message or the dam thing to stop talking to me... I like to drive a car, not have it tell me how to drive...in 3.5 years of driving it I only use 10% of the gizmos the gps map...no guidance, the the AM radio, the CD player,.... I dont use a phone, plot routes, text. I have white teeth, and dont want to have them turned blue so I can talk to people in the clouds..... Sadly I realize this is the last MBZ I will own because all the new gizmos....the 15-16-17 are so filled with techno toys that it is distracting... Hey I can fly airplanes, navigate ships... their techno is appropriate... the junk now in cars is fluff. Hey, if the new 16-17 cars had to be certified by the FAA they would require a 2 pilots due to the complex nature. Maintance at MBZ is astounding . However I run top shelf gas and synthetic oil... they say 10,000 miles between service... I do my car at 5000. oil is cheap.... I have owned 3 mbz care 240D 300SE, and this 250C... Their reliability and safety is tops... in 3 years I have replaced the tires, oil filter, air filter, wind shield wiper blades.... thats it... Up date.....I also own a Porsche Cayman-s and sold it because the MBZ 250 with Michelin PS tires, frankly was just as good handling and twice the comfort to drive and had 80% of the power of the Cayman-s ( I took the Cayman up to 150 before I backed off, The 250C I have had to 115) The comfort difference is astounding. Last week I drove 1476 miles in 2 days 240 miles of which was driving Fresno to Yosemite to Modesto. Then drove Redding to Palm Springs 690 miles in 8 hours 30 min , on I 5 at averaging 76 mph and 32 mpg ( a lot of the driving was between 80-90) Comfort, speed, economy...perfect lay out of the controls and gages. A word of caution my car is a 2014, The 2015 model has a totally different set of controls, no gear selector lever terrible instruments .. IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING A 250 DON'T BUY ONE AFTER 2014, THEY ARE nOW CALLED THE c300 AND LACK ALMOST EVERYTHING, AND DO NOT HAVE THE FULL GLASS ROOF/SUN ROOF... I drove one in Germany and France for a week a 2016 and it was no where the car the 2014 C250 .....the last year the 250 was produced and the last year is generally the best. I see no reason to ever sell this car...ever

