Consumer Rating
(20)
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • The interior is impeccably crafted
  • There are plenty of available cutting-edge features
  • Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
  • Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • Features that other marques offer as standard equipment are bundled into pricey option packages in the Mercedes-Benz
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's been two years since the redesigned C-Class sedan came to market, but the design still feels fresh. Now it's the two-door model's turn, and it was well worth the wait. The new 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) share some of the sedan's best traits that include meticulous craftsmanship, a long list of available high-tech features and the kind of luxury you expect from Mercedes-Benz.

In the process of shedding the two rear doors, the C-Class increases its visual appeal. Up front is a striking grille with the three-pointed star proudly emblazoned in its center. With the large air inlets and wraparound headlights, the coupe echoes the look of the more expensive AMG GT supercar's styling more than that of the C-Class sedan. The coupe's profile is just as sporty, with deep sculpted character lines in the bodywork and a pillarless look for the side windows that accentuates the sloping rear roof line. Then again, you can also go roofless with the convertible C-Class.

Of course the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn't the only game in town, and its toughest rivals come from its own backyard. The BMW 4 Series coupe and 3 Series sedan are similarly priced and slightly favor the sporty side over luxury. The 2017 Audi A4 sedan is redesigned this year, boasting a high-tech cabin all its own. Other possible alternatives include the sporty Cadillac ATS, the new Jaguar XE and the well-rounded Lexus IS sedan and RC coupe. Among these worthy alternatives, the Mercedes C300 is definitely worth your consideration.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, a drowsy driver monitor and frontal collision warning and mitigation. Other optional features include  a surround-view camera system, a blind-spot monitor, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, upgraded frontal collision mitigation, and rear-end collision warning with automatic braking.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the C-Class sedan earned a top score of Good in all crash-test categories. The C-Class' frontal crash mitigation system also earned a top Superior score.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

Mercedes-Benz offers the 2017 C-Class in three body styles: sedan, coupe and convertible (Cabriolet). But you'll need to pay attention as Mercedes-Benz's handling of options, packages and trims can be a bit arcane.

The C-Class sedan, coupe and convertible are available in five flavors. The base C300 trim comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and the C300 4Matic adds all-wheel drive. From there, three AMG models are available: the new AMG C43 with its twin-turbo V6, and the AMG C63 and AMG C63 S, which use slightly different versions of a twin-turbo V8. A plug-in hybrid version, the C350e, will also be available later in the model year.

The C300 sedan is available with two subtrims, Sport or Luxury. These offer slightly different suspension, wheel design and styling details for a minimal cost. Fans of the stand-up Mercedes-Benz hood star will want to opt for the Luxury package.

Standard equipment highlights include 17-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), driver-seat memory settings, synthetic leather upholstery (the rather good MB-Tex), 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, the COMAND infotainment system (with a 7-inch central display screen and a console-mounted dial controller), Bluetooth and an audio system with a CD player, dual USB ports, an SD card reader and HD radio.

Opting for the C300 coupe means that 18-inch wheels and the panoramic sunroof come as standard equipment, but the rearview camera becomes an optional extra. Convertible models get the camera standard, along with a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Airscarf system — which delivers warmed air to the neck and shoulders of front passengers — a removable wind blocker, and a blind-spot monitor.

Primary options packages differ slightly between the four-door and two-door versions of the C300. The Premium 1 package adds blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and push-button start, and satellite radio. In the coupe and convertible, the Premium 1 package also includes the upgraded Burmester sound system.

In the sedan, the Premium 2 package includes the Premium 1 upgrades and adds LED headlamps and the premium sound system. The Premium 3 package really starts loading in the tech, with an electronic trunk closer, voice controls, ambient interior lighting, an upgraded 8.4-inch screen with navigation, and a touchpad infotainment controller. Premium 4 adds a host of active safety and collision mitigation and avoidance features, as well as adaptive cruise control, a cabin air purification and fragrance system, and cornering headlamps with automatic high beams.
Adding these packages also requires opting for either heated and ventilated, or just heated, front seats.

For the coupe and cabriolet, the Premium 2 and Premium 3 packages are the equivalent of the sedan's Premium 3 and Premium 4 packages. There is no Premium 4 package for the two-door models. The Airmatic package adds an air suspension with multiple suspension tuning modes.

Standalone options for the C300 include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and a number of interior and exterior trim pieces.

AMG C43 models get the Premium 1 package (as that applies to the two- and four-door models) standard, along with slightly different interior trim that includes natural grain, black wood trim on the sedan, and gloss black trim in the coupe and cabriolet. The AMG C63 and C63 S sedan also get the Premium 2 package standard. Sport seats, red seat belts and a special AMG head-up display are available for the AMG models' interior, while — for the two-door models — optional carbon-ceramic brakes, exhaust and upgraded wheels and tires can be had to up the sporting credentials.

Powering the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and sends power to the rear wheels. Opting for the 4Matic system gets you all-wheel drive.

Mercedes estimates the C300 sedan and coupe will reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) for the rear-wheel drive and 25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway) for the 4Matic.

The AMG C43 receives a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. A new nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, and Mercedes estimates the AMG C43 will reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the AMG C63 shoehorns in a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that thumps out an impressive 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and the C63 S increases output to 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. Both have a seven-speed automatic. Estimates put them at 60 mph in 4.0 and 3.9 seconds, respectively, and both receive a multiclutch, high-performance seven-speed automatic transmission. Zero-to-sixty times for the convertible models are uniformly a tenth of a second slower.

Driving

Power from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder will be more than adequate for getting up to highway speeds and passing slower traffic. In Sport mode, hard acceleration is also accompanied by surprisingly burly engine and exhaust noises. It sounds good enough that you can forgive those noises for being synthetic and pumped through the C300's speakers. At cruising speeds, the theatre quiets down, replaced by a noticeable amount of road and wind noise.

This midlevel Benz takes to the curves with ample athleticism, predictable handling and responsive steering, whether you stick with the standard suspension or opt for the air suspension. Ride quality in the coupe and convertible  is a very different story, however, as the base suspension is so stiff that we consider it harsh. That's why we urge shoppers to try the air suspension for adding compliance with no discernible loss in handling.

In everyday driving, the C300 is pleasantly luxurious, but the automatic stop-start system is rather rough, and some shifts from the transmission could be smoother. These do little to detract from the car's overall execution as a stylish luxury coupe that simply feels more special than most rivals.

The AMG C43 offers strong acceleration and a burly exhaust note and handles its power with very little drama. Stepping up to the twin-turbo V8 offers breathtaking thrust and a tremendous soundtrack. The exceptionally capable AMG-tuned models are noticeably tauter over broken pavement, but regardless of trim, the C-Class is built for long-haul comfort. We drove for several hours straight in a C300 Sport model with sport seats and never once longed for a comfier perch. Even the convertible's fabric top filters out road and wind noise better than you might expect.

Interior

As the first interior developed in Mercedes' Italian design studio, the C-Class cabin artfully blends modern high technology with evocative classic design. One of the few questionable elements is the tabletlike infotainment screen mounted atop the dashboard, but its perfect placement in the driver's sight lines makes up for any awkwardness. Opting for the panoramic sunroof also reduces headroom, though 6-footers will still have enough space.

Materials quality is excellent, whether you stick with the standard MB-Tex simulated leather upholstery or upgrade to genuine leather. The center stack is particularly attractive, as it's cut from a single wood veneer sheet. The cabin also gets high marks for usability thanks to Mercedes' COMAND infotainment interface. The dial controller is very intuitive, but the trackpad hovering above it does take some getting used to. The trackpad uses smartphone gestures (pinch, taps and swipes) to operate some of the features, but it's not initially clear when to use them.

Front seats provide excellent support and a wide range of adjustments for all-day driving comfort. The sedan also offers adequate room for rear passengers; only the tallest riders will wind up feeling cramped in the backseat. However, the two-door's rear seats are cramped by comparison, and only smaller passengers may be comfortable back there.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(40%)
4(35%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(10%)
3.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolute pleasure to drive
Donatello57,07/11/2017
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Traded in my 2014 C250 coupe. This is my second C300 sedan. Wow! This car is so nice to drive. Quiet, composed, sporty when you want it to be. I've gotten so many compliments on how beautiful the car is. I didn't get the larger wheels because I wanted the ride to be as soft as possible. Added the $5000 package and it has all the luxury i need. Seats are extremely comfortable, Steering is concise and light. Gear shifts using the paddles are immediate. Fuel economy is pretty good. Averaging 27 mpg combined. If I had one complaint it would be the back seats. They are a bit uncomfortable. Sit a an odd angle and I didn't really feel comfortable in them. Not that I care, really. It's all about the driver seat and that is superb!
2017 C 300 Cabriolet
George,05/15/2018
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
We test drove many convertibles and decided that the Merc would fit our lifestyle best of cruising in luxury with the options to steer or accelerate quickly when needed. The dealership experience was great and the dealer's representatives were very helpful. We looked online nationally for a specific color and trim in a sport model that included warranty on a low mileage late model car. Torque on the 4 cylinder turbo is excellent as we were accustomed to driving a 2004 Nissan 350z with 280+ hp. The electronics require some study but the learning is quick and the controls are intuitive. This vehicle had the sport trim with 19 AMG wheels and most of the options but did not include Distronic , Park Assistance, which we would have happily paid for but could not find in our color....... I suggest that a potential buyer view the Carfax carefully for clear title and repairs ....... Ask lots of questions and confirm with Mercedes Customer Service.
Great but not so great
Rick Banister,10/30/2017
C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Steep learning curve for the instruments in general and navigation system in particular. Wish they had just used CarPlay, which has native smart phone integration. Programming the nav while driving is extremely distracting. Voice recognition is terrible. Lacks alternate route capability. No advice on traffic avoidance. I do like the freeway advices on services available at oncoming off ramps, but google maps or apple maps are much better. Headrests are superb -- all the other cars these days have head rests far too forward in response to recent federal standards, including the E-class, giving me a pain in the neck just sitting in the parking lot. But the seats are VERY firm. Park bench firm, and not comfortable for long drives. Steering and handling are very light and precise. Fold-down seats make for cavernous cargo capacity. I lost $10,000 in resale value the first year, which is ridiculous, as this car seems like it's built to last forever and is very high quality. After a little over two year, the car is worth half of what I paid for it new, even considering the $5,000 end of model year discount.
My first Mercedes Benz/AMG
Luis Mirasol,01/10/2017
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
MB does not provide a tire jack and wrench with these new models because they come with run-flat tires. If this is your first MB, even though the concierge explains all the features to you when you pick up the car, it's hard to remember everything he/she says. Read your owner's manual and refer to the MB online vidoes on how to operate certain features of the car.
See all 20 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class AMG C 43, C-Class AMG C 63, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe, C-Class AMG C 63 S, C-Class Hybrid, C-Class Convertible. Available styles include C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A), and C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC is priced between $20,966 and$45,999 with odometer readings between 8600 and69824 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 is priced between $32,966 and$47,881 with odometer readings between 5050 and61782 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $24,995 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 23108 and43390 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is priced between $29,995 and$38,990 with odometer readings between 18714 and39989 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $29,000 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 23167 and37220 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 is priced between $54,995 and$54,995 with odometer readings between 37594 and37594 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 148 used and CPO 2017 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,966 and mileage as low as 5050 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,178.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,829.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

