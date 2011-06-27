The C-Class sedan, coupe and convertible are available in five flavors. The base C300 trim comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and the C300 4Matic adds all-wheel drive. From there, three AMG models are available: the new AMG C43 with its twin-turbo V6, and the AMG C63 and AMG C63 S, which use slightly different versions of a twin-turbo V8. A plug-in hybrid version, the C350e, will also be available later in the model year.

The C300 sedan is available with two subtrims, Sport or Luxury. These offer slightly different suspension, wheel design and styling details for a minimal cost. Fans of the stand-up Mercedes-Benz hood star will want to opt for the Luxury package.

Standard equipment highlights include 17-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), driver-seat memory settings, synthetic leather upholstery (the rather good MB-Tex), 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, the COMAND infotainment system (with a 7-inch central display screen and a console-mounted dial controller), Bluetooth and an audio system with a CD player, dual USB ports, an SD card reader and HD radio.

Opting for the C300 coupe means that 18-inch wheels and the panoramic sunroof come as standard equipment, but the rearview camera becomes an optional extra. Convertible models get the camera standard, along with a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Airscarf system — which delivers warmed air to the neck and shoulders of front passengers — a removable wind blocker, and a blind-spot monitor.

Primary options packages differ slightly between the four-door and two-door versions of the C300. The Premium 1 package adds blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and push-button start, and satellite radio. In the coupe and convertible, the Premium 1 package also includes the upgraded Burmester sound system.

In the sedan, the Premium 2 package includes the Premium 1 upgrades and adds LED headlamps and the premium sound system. The Premium 3 package really starts loading in the tech, with an electronic trunk closer, voice controls, ambient interior lighting, an upgraded 8.4-inch screen with navigation, and a touchpad infotainment controller. Premium 4 adds a host of active safety and collision mitigation and avoidance features, as well as adaptive cruise control, a cabin air purification and fragrance system, and cornering headlamps with automatic high beams.

Adding these packages also requires opting for either heated and ventilated, or just heated, front seats.

For the coupe and cabriolet, the Premium 2 and Premium 3 packages are the equivalent of the sedan's Premium 3 and Premium 4 packages. There is no Premium 4 package for the two-door models. The Airmatic package adds an air suspension with multiple suspension tuning modes.

Standalone options for the C300 include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and a number of interior and exterior trim pieces.

AMG C43 models get the Premium 1 package (as that applies to the two- and four-door models) standard, along with slightly different interior trim that includes natural grain, black wood trim on the sedan, and gloss black trim in the coupe and cabriolet. The AMG C63 and C63 S sedan also get the Premium 2 package standard. Sport seats, red seat belts and a special AMG head-up display are available for the AMG models' interior, while — for the two-door models — optional carbon-ceramic brakes, exhaust and upgraded wheels and tires can be had to up the sporting credentials.

Powering the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only available transmission, and sends power to the rear wheels. Opting for the 4Matic system gets you all-wheel drive.

Mercedes estimates the C300 sedan and coupe will reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (23 city/30 highway) for the rear-wheel drive and 25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway) for the 4Matic.

The AMG C43 receives a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. A new nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, and Mercedes estimates the AMG C43 will reach 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, the AMG C63 shoehorns in a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that thumps out an impressive 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and the C63 S increases output to 503 hp and 516 lb-ft. Both have a seven-speed automatic. Estimates put them at 60 mph in 4.0 and 3.9 seconds, respectively, and both receive a multiclutch, high-performance seven-speed automatic transmission. Zero-to-sixty times for the convertible models are uniformly a tenth of a second slower.