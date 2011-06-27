  1. Home
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid build quality, smooth ride, quiet interior, distinct sport- and luxury-oriented models, hyper-performance C63 model.
  • Six-cylinder engines down on power compared to rivals, austere cabin, pricier than most comparably equipped competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Impeccably built to a standard befitting its three-pointed Mercedes star, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car. However, that high quality comes with a power and price penalty.

Vehicle overview

It doesn't take much to convince someone to get a Mercedes-Benz. That big three-pointed star is usually enough to do the trick, while a low lease payment can seal the deal. It would be easy for a company in such an instance to rest on its laurels, and for about a decade Mercedes did just that. Yet the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one in an ongoing list of recently redesigned models that are restoring this great marque to its former glory. While it certainly isn't for everyone, the C-Class is an entry-level luxury sedan worth much more than just its badge.

One interesting aspect to this latest C-Class is that Mercedes offers it in a diverse lineup to better cater to distinct types of buyers. The C300 Luxury is intended for the person mostly interested in a luxurious ride, a coddling interior and classic styling. The C300 and C350 Sport models, meanwhile, are equipped with a sport suspension, a more austere Germanic interior and brash styling. Then there's the C63 AMG, a little motoring monster with a 451-horsepower V8 shoehorned under its hood that competes with BMW's seasoned M3.

Regardless of flavor, though, the 2010 Mercedes C-Class delivers with excellent fit and finish, iron-clad build quality, smart electronic features and a refined ride (even the C63 is relatively comfy). If there's a downside to the C-Class, it's that its base engines are a bit down on power relative to the competition. While acceleration is certainly adequate, it's no doubt a little embarrassing to know that the turbocharged four-cylinder Audi A4 can outrun the C300.

Mercedes' C-Class is also a bit pricey compared to similarly equipped models like the Infiniti G37 and Lexus IS, while those interested in a more involving driving experience will find the BMW 3 Series a better choice. Yet, for that quintessential, classic Mercedes-Benz automotive experience in a smaller, less expensive package, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will not disappoint. It doesn't take much to convince someone to buy a Mercedes, but the C-Class still puts in plenty of effort to do so.

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an entry-level luxury sedan available in four trim levels: C300 Sport, C300 Luxury, C350 Sport and C63 AMG. The C300 models share the same engine and are both available with 4Matic all-wheel drive, but differ in exterior styling elements, interior trim, suspension tuning, front seat design and standard transmission.

Both come standard with 17-inch wheels (different designs), a sunroof, automatic headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a pop-up 5-inch display screen. The Premium I Package adds auto-dimming mirrors, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, automatic wipers, heated front seats and satellite radio.

The C350 Sport is essentially a C300 Sport with the Premium I Package, a bigger V6 and black bird's-eye maple wood trim. The C63 AMG is equipped similarly, but ups the performance ante considerably with a V8 engine, firmer suspension, bigger brakes, 18-inch wheels, AMG interior and exterior sport cues, leather AMG sport seats and aluminum paddle shifters.

The Premium II Package, available on every C-Class, includes all Premium I equipment plus bi-xenon headlights, LED taillamps, a rear sunshade and a split-folding rear seat. Opting for the Multimedia package gets you the COMAND electronics interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system (with real-time traffic updates), a six-CD changer, an iPod interface, 6GB of digital music storage and a bigger pop-up display. The COMAND package available on all but the C63 includes all the previous items except the navigation system. The Dynamic Handling package available on the C300 and C350 Sport models adds 18-inch AMG wheels, a driver-adjustable suspension, a quicker steering ratio and steering wheel shift paddles (when equipped with the automatic).

The AMG Seating package available on the C63 adds front memory seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and upgraded leather upholstery. The AMG Performance package available on the C63 adds upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, track-calibrated suspension, a higher top speed and leather/faux suede steering wheel.

Stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, a panorama sunroof (not on C63), a rearview camera (requires Multimedia package), leather upholstery, heated front seats, keyless ignition/entry, satellite radio, the iPod interface and a premium Harman Kardon surround-sound stereo.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a more advanced tire-pressure monitoring system, more aerodynamic mirrors and a higher-quality leather-wrapped wheel. The new Dynamic Handling package available on rear-drive Sport models includes an active suspension, quicker steering, shift paddles and 18-inch AMG wheels. Other new options include a rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry and a new iPod interface.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 228 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard on the C300 Luxury and optional on the C300 Sport, which comes standard with a six-speed manual. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) is optional. In performance testing the C300 Sport with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive. 4Matic drops those estimates to 18/25/20.

The C350 Sport gets a 3.5-liter V6 good for 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and the seven-speed auto is the only drivetrain combo offered. The C350 did the 0-60 sprint in 6.3 seconds, which is off the pace of more potent competitors but still quick. Estimated fuel economy is 17/25/20.

The C63 AMG gets a burly 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 451 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic with three different shift modes. In our testing, the C63 reached 60 mph in a scant 4.4 seconds. Fuel economy estimates are 12/19/15.

Safety

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with standard front side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat-mounted pelvic airbags, active front head restraints, stability control, traction control and adaptive antilock brakes (that feature brake assist, brake drying, pre-pressure and hill-start assist). Rear side airbags are optional.

In government crash testing of the 2009 model, the C-Class received four out of five stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for front and rear side protection. In crash testing done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an '09 C-Class received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

In a straight line, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C350 won't set any records. But steering and handling are precise, and in terms of overall dynamics, the car measures up just fine compared to others in this segment. Despite its somewhat sporty character, the C-Class is never harsh on the road, and it can tackle long road trips with ease. The C300 Luxury rides a little softer than the Sport versions and has a quieter exhaust system, resulting in a more serene driving environment, though naturally this model doesn't handle quite as well.

The C63 is a completely different species. Packing a ferocious V8, the C63 is the closest thing you can get to a German-made muscle car. While not as tactile or agile as the BMW M3, the C63 responds to driver inputs with added sharpness and a degree of communication few Mercedes-Benz models have ever offered.

Interior

Just tugging on the door handle makes you feel as if you've cracked open an impenetrable vault. The C-Class' interior is beautifully crafted, though its austere ambience and angular design may convey a less luxurious feel to some. Opting for wood trim or a two-tone color scheme at least introduces a small amount of warmth. The controls are fairly simple for this class of car, and Mercedes' optional COMAND electronics interface is fairly easy to use. The new iPod interface is particularly user-friendly.

Though the C-Class is bigger than previous editions, it's hardly the best choice for growing families. Some may find a child seat difficult to install in the narrow, bucketlike backseats, and the 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is on the small side.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(66%)
4(15%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
54 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliving the 1970's
John McCann,12/30/2015
C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
In the 1970's, if your car reached 50,00 miles it was time to get rid of it. At that time you could be assured that major problems would begin and continue. The 2010 C300 Mercedes-Benz had me reliving the 1970's. After 60,000 miles the car fell apart. I purchased a 2010 C300 in 2011. The car was a certified used car, mileage 9,403, from a local dealer in Pittsburgh and all of the service done on this car was performed at the dealership where it was purchased. The first 30,00 miles were OK, but since then I have had a major issue every 5,000 miles and things really turned bad after 60,000 miles. I have had two problems with the key system. One issue was covered under warranty and the second problem cost $1,000. The second problem with the key system had the car totally locked in park. Mileage 67,000. I had the car towed to a dealer. The car was locked in park and the car had to be dragged on to a flatbed truck, none of the wheels would rotate, and hauled to the dealer. This happened in Oct. 2015 and cost $800. The dealer technicians are competent, but the service is very expensive. If your trip for service costs less than $1,000 consider your self lucky. In Jan. 2016 the heater/AC blower was replaced for $600; mileage 70,300, and the car was just serviced at 69,945 miles for the annual Pennsylvania state inspection. In Mar. 2016 the right headlight went out and required dealer service to fix a wiring problem. On May 2, 2016 the left axle broke; mileage 72,137. For the second time the car was on flatbed back to the dealer. I was pulling out into traffic when the axle broke and the car was immobile. The cost this time was $1800. After the repair I drove the car home and it sat in the driveway until I purchase a new car. I would not drive the car anywhere out of fear it would breakdown. I am no longer the owner of a stylish, expensive, and UNRELIABLE Mercedes-Benz. If you still insist on buying a Benz, BUY an extended warranty and hope for the best.
A Fantastic Car
Kyle Edmonds,02/28/2016
C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A)
The Mercedes-Benz C300 Luxury 4Matic is a great car. I recently purchased a used C300 and it has been fantastic. As far as value goes, I could not find a better deal than the Mercedes-Benz C300. I purchased the car with about 70,000 miles on it for around $14,000. The car was maintained impeccably by the previous owner and has an excellent service record. I fully expect to get at least another 100,000 miles out of the car. The ride is very comfortable and the car has enough horsepower to have a little bit of fun on open roads. The handling is very tight and the braking is precise. One issue I have had with the car is the Bluetooth music connection. Often the connection between my iPhone and the car is weak and the music will not play as clearly as it would over the AUX cord. Overall, the C300 is a great car and a great value. I would highly recommend this car. (KDE)
Great used car value
B L Chambliss,04/24/2017
C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased my C-300 in December 2015 with 61K miles. Since then, I have had only two service intervals, approximately a year apart, although I drive the car daily. Neither service was overly expensive (about $200 per) (it is now late April 2017, 74K miles). It needs some new tires, which run from about $100 up locally, installed. Yes, I could buy the 300mph rated tires, but why??? Generally, I might have two gripes: the fuel economy isn't great. In my '03 SAAB 9-3T I was getting in the city almost what the Benz gets on the highway. And the SAAB had loads of acceleration, whereas the Benz kind of drags in comparison. Well, three gripes: the A/C vent directional controls are the flimsiest things. The SAAB, in comparison, was excellent quality, for 12 years no interior issues at all. HOWEVER, there is no question in my mind, if I were going on a trip, I would take the Benz any day over the SAAB. I have had 0 mechanical issues with it, I get a decent MPG on the highway (EPA says 25, I get about 30). Acceleration isn't fantastic, but it gets the job done, and it has a nice growl. Tired of living with 2003 technology, I searched for a C-300, or 3-series BMW, or VW CC, with a tech package. The Benz's reliability sold me between the 3 options. So I found this model, low miles, and the NAV package. The thing about the NAV package is that you can hook up so many different ways to hear your music. Or watch DVDs if you are waiting in the car. There is the 6-disk CD/DVD changer, the Sirius/XM, FM/AM, Aux, but also you can use the interface in the glove box to connect iPods or other MP3 players, and a slot of SD cards in the dash. The car comes with Bluetooth but it's only for telephony. However, Bluetooth adapters are available which connect directly to the glove box interface and provide seamless connection to your Bluetooth device. If you have Apple products, the device can be controlled via the COMAND menu controller. I have an Android, so it doesn't work quite that way, BUT I still enjoy my books and music via Bluetooth through the car's audio. COMAND is a fantastic system. I do not know if the whole system is available without the NAV. If not, I would suggest paying the extra money to get the navigation so you get all the extra goodies. The ride is what you would expect from a Benz - steady as a rock, smooth, stable. The front seat is excellent if you like the Teutonic firmness. If you like a cushy Caddie seat, this is not for you. The rear seat is small, and not easy to exit from. However, I have sat in the back for a hour or more and, although I'm 5'10", have not felt cramped as long as the front seater can scoot up some. Plenty of storage spaces are around the car. I would say this is a good, comfortable, reliable, personal car, though it might not be the best soccer mom car. Update: having owned the car for almost two years now, I wouldn't retract what I said earlier. The car now has 81k miles, and still performs well. I have not had any cringe moments, not a single engine or transmission issue, and no interior or convenience problems. There is one spot MB needs to improve, and hopefully with newer models they have done: a/c vent directional control tabs. Apparently they were designed to break if a driver actually touched one. Replacement vent assemblies are relatively inexpensive (~$150) and can be done at home with the puller tools. Very simple to replace. If this is you, be sure to order the correct replacement. Not all dash vents are equal.
Love My Benz
drriqq,09/18/2014
This is my fourth Benz, bought 1st new one in '95 (C200), next CLK Convertible 320, 1994 new, next new one, the 2010 E350 2door Coupe (loved it) for myself and for my wife, the 2010 C 300. My beloved wife of 42 years passed New Years Day 2014, didn't need two vehicles and wanted to keep my E350, but sold it and kept my wife's. I've always had all my vehicles serviced every 10,000 miles at the dealership, my C300 has 74,000 miles and rides like a charm, never getting rid of that car. Dealer told me in 95, after buying my first Benz, a Mercedes would be the only car I'd ever buy, he was right!!!!
See all 54 reviews of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class C63 AMG, C-Class Sedan. Available styles include C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A), C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A), C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), C300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A), and C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $8,700 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 107020 and135219 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 105825 and105825 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 81277 and81277 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,700 and mileage as low as 66793 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,057.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C-Class lease specials

