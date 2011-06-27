I purchased my C-300 in December 2015 with 61K miles. Since then, I have had only two service intervals, approximately a year apart, although I drive the car daily. Neither service was overly expensive (about $200 per) (it is now late April 2017, 74K miles). It needs some new tires, which run from about $100 up locally, installed. Yes, I could buy the 300mph rated tires, but why??? Generally, I might have two gripes: the fuel economy isn't great. In my '03 SAAB 9-3T I was getting in the city almost what the Benz gets on the highway. And the SAAB had loads of acceleration, whereas the Benz kind of drags in comparison. Well, three gripes: the A/C vent directional controls are the flimsiest things. The SAAB, in comparison, was excellent quality, for 12 years no interior issues at all. HOWEVER, there is no question in my mind, if I were going on a trip, I would take the Benz any day over the SAAB. I have had 0 mechanical issues with it, I get a decent MPG on the highway (EPA says 25, I get about 30). Acceleration isn't fantastic, but it gets the job done, and it has a nice growl. Tired of living with 2003 technology, I searched for a C-300, or 3-series BMW, or VW CC, with a tech package. The Benz's reliability sold me between the 3 options. So I found this model, low miles, and the NAV package. The thing about the NAV package is that you can hook up so many different ways to hear your music. Or watch DVDs if you are waiting in the car. There is the 6-disk CD/DVD changer, the Sirius/XM, FM/AM, Aux, but also you can use the interface in the glove box to connect iPods or other MP3 players, and a slot of SD cards in the dash. The car comes with Bluetooth but it's only for telephony. However, Bluetooth adapters are available which connect directly to the glove box interface and provide seamless connection to your Bluetooth device. If you have Apple products, the device can be controlled via the COMAND menu controller. I have an Android, so it doesn't work quite that way, BUT I still enjoy my books and music via Bluetooth through the car's audio. COMAND is a fantastic system. I do not know if the whole system is available without the NAV. If not, I would suggest paying the extra money to get the navigation so you get all the extra goodies. The ride is what you would expect from a Benz - steady as a rock, smooth, stable. The front seat is excellent if you like the Teutonic firmness. If you like a cushy Caddie seat, this is not for you. The rear seat is small, and not easy to exit from. However, I have sat in the back for a hour or more and, although I'm 5'10", have not felt cramped as long as the front seater can scoot up some. Plenty of storage spaces are around the car. I would say this is a good, comfortable, reliable, personal car, though it might not be the best soccer mom car. Update: having owned the car for almost two years now, I wouldn't retract what I said earlier. The car now has 81k miles, and still performs well. I have not had any cringe moments, not a single engine or transmission issue, and no interior or convenience problems. There is one spot MB needs to improve, and hopefully with newer models they have done: a/c vent directional control tabs. Apparently they were designed to break if a driver actually touched one. Replacement vent assemblies are relatively inexpensive (~$150) and can be done at home with the puller tools. Very simple to replace. If this is you, be sure to order the correct replacement. Not all dash vents are equal.

