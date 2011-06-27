I had no intentions of giving up my sweet 94 C280 with 141,000 miles but a deer did me in last week. This car was well-made, a classic never-get-old design and a great performer for 14 years. Except for the check engine light that has been on for the last 110,000 miles, I had no issues with it. I'm now looking at the new C class with the hopes of finding one that will give me the same excellent support as my '94 did. It never once hesitated to start or give me the power I needed.

