  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$669 - $1,613
Used C-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

This peppy replacement for the 190 is long-awaited. Longer and wider than the 190, the C-Class gives rear-seat passengers more room. Standard on the C-Class are dual airbags, a wood-trimmed interior, four-wheel antilock brakes and a power sunroof. The C-Class cars are available in four- or six-cylinder flavors with a standard automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(45%)
4(27%)
3(14%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
4.0
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C220
Simon Robinson,11/06/2006
I bought this car to use to commute to my job since my '04 Nissan Titan was robbing my wallet. I paid $5K for it and spent $500.00 on some CLK wheels and new tyres. It is totally awesome on fuel economy and rides very nice. I won a changer on Ebay and that's a nice option for sound options and just love it. I am so impressed with M-Benz that I am buying the ML430 as my SUV of choice.
Killed by a Deer
A Reliable Friend,04/11/2008
I had no intentions of giving up my sweet 94 C280 with 141,000 miles but a deer did me in last week. This car was well-made, a classic never-get-old design and a great performer for 14 years. Except for the check engine light that has been on for the last 110,000 miles, I had no issues with it. I'm now looking at the new C class with the hopes of finding one that will give me the same excellent support as my '94 did. It never once hesitated to start or give me the power I needed.
A solid, reliable & comfortable car
Bob,12/16/2008
It's fair to say that it will not give go-cart like feedback, but the RWD layout and wide wheel base will provide composed handling. The car effortlessly eats motorway miles, but it is fair to say that it is underpowered on acceleration. The build quality & reliability (aside from the pitifully bad mono-wiper unit)is however second to none. Every door has a reassuring clunk, every switch a factory new click and it's obvious this car was designed to be over-engineered. It always starts, never breaks down, and even the paint work hasn't faded. Surprisingly parts are relatively easy and cheap to source (not that you will ever need to), and are extremely simple to maintain and fix. A solid car!
19 In My Benz-O
DHiGGz,01/25/2009
As-Is 152,000 miles with a 1 year warranty $6,000 is how I got it. With a smooth ride, shockingly quiet engine, turns on a dime. Paid $100 deductible for $1500 worth of work on drive shaft and trans mount.. Unfortunately gaskets and seals weren't covered and there is a head gasket leaking oil everywhere. And reportedly oil in the coolant system so it's undergoing $4300 worth of work raising the cost of owning it well over 10,300 with other services done. Also came with corroded stock rims which were leaking air. I plan to throw some nicer rims on it when it comes out of surgery though. If you can afford it... have fun.
See all 22 reviews of the 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan. Available styles include C220 4dr Sedan, and C280 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,522.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,395.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,122.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,434.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C-Class lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles