This is the best car I have ever owned, it rides so smooth and accelerates really good for a 4 cylinder thanks to the supercharger, and it will brake one a dime. And the fuel efficiency is even better I average 30 to 35 mpg on highway and about 20 to 25 in city. And there is plenty of space in the car and trunk. The things that I wish were different on my car is the front brakes and I wish that the tires wouldn't ware out so fast, after about 20,000 miles the front tires were bald and they were new when I bought them. Other then that I will always want to have a mercedes because of this car.

