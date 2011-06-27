  1. Home
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, three body styles to choose from, pleasing power from top V6 engine.
  • More expensive than competitors, ordinary cabin furnishings, small backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A variety of body styles and trim levels assure that you're bound to find something to your liking, but none can match the Audi A4 for interior style or the BMW 3 Series for athleticism.

2005 Highlights

The new model year brings freshened exterior styling to the C-Class. A new dash, redesigned seats and tweaked trim pieces help to polish the interior up a bit, as well. A new audio system with six speakers and a CD player is standard across the board. Further updates include an improved short-throw six-speed manual transmission and revised suspension tuning. A DVD-based navigation system is newly available, while the C320 wagon has been discontinued. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(85%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.8
229 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 229 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Tiger on the Road
sgbmedia,08/19/2014
I bought my 2005 C230K at 67,000 mi for $13,000 three years ago and just turned 165,000 mi and am very pleased with it. I drive between Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas weekly and it has really never let me down. Plenty of kick from the supercharged 1.8L 4 cyl engine and the slap shift auto trans is great although it tends to over rev when putting it through extreme shifts at 70mph+.
Unbelievable car
Sage,08/13/2016
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
This is the best car I have ever owned, it rides so smooth and accelerates really good for a 4 cylinder thanks to the supercharger, and it will brake one a dime. And the fuel efficiency is even better I average 30 to 35 mpg on highway and about 20 to 25 in city. And there is plenty of space in the car and trunk. The things that I wish were different on my car is the front brakes and I wish that the tires wouldn't ware out so fast, after about 20,000 miles the front tires were bald and they were new when I bought them. Other then that I will always want to have a mercedes because of this car.
Looks and drives like I spent more than I did!
Brendan,06/22/2017
C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A)
What can I say, I love this car. It is so comfortable it feels like it was made for me. It handles well, has tons of power, and looks great. I upgraded to this from a 2002 C240, and it is a million times better. AWD is so nice. I will be hanging onto this one for a long time, only has 98,000 miles! It looks and feels like such an expensive car, but you can pick up a pretty clean C240 for a very reasonable price. Would highly recommend this if you are looking to get into the world of luxury german cars.
Best car I have ever owned
Rick,04/18/2017
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
I have owned this car for about 5 years and in that time I have grown to love it. I have owned 5 BMWs, a Lexus and an Acura and this is by far the best of the lot. The 4cyl engine is superb and smooth. I get 30-32 on the highway and 22 around town. The only downside is that Mercedes tend to eat rear tires, and since the wheels are staggered they only last about 17K miles. I will not sell this car...... ever!
See all 229 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan, C-Class Hatchback, C-Class C55 AMG, C-Class Wagon. Available styles include C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C230 Kompressor Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C240 Rwd 4dr Luxury Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and C320 Rwd 4dr Luxury Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor is priced between $8,000 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 151834 and151834 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 101715 and101715 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 101715 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,993.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,555.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,514.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

