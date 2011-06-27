2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
- State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, three body styles to choose from, pleasing power from top V6 engine.
- More expensive than competitors, ordinary cabin furnishings, small backseat.
List Price Estimate
$1,107 - $2,415
Edmunds' Expert Review
A variety of body styles and trim levels assure that you're bound to find something to your liking, but none can match the Audi A4 for interior style or the BMW 3 Series for athleticism.
2005 Highlights
The new model year brings freshened exterior styling to the C-Class. A new dash, redesigned seats and tweaked trim pieces help to polish the interior up a bit, as well. A new audio system with six speakers and a CD player is standard across the board. Further updates include an improved short-throw six-speed manual transmission and revised suspension tuning. A DVD-based navigation system is newly available, while the C320 wagon has been discontinued. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.
sgbmedia,08/19/2014
I bought my 2005 C230K at 67,000 mi for $13,000 three years ago and just turned 165,000 mi and am very pleased with it. I drive between Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas weekly and it has really never let me down. Plenty of kick from the supercharged 1.8L 4 cyl engine and the slap shift auto trans is great although it tends to over rev when putting it through extreme shifts at 70mph+.
Sage,08/13/2016
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
This is the best car I have ever owned, it rides so smooth and accelerates really good for a 4 cylinder thanks to the supercharger, and it will brake one a dime. And the fuel efficiency is even better I average 30 to 35 mpg on highway and about 20 to 25 in city. And there is plenty of space in the car and trunk. The things that I wish were different on my car is the front brakes and I wish that the tires wouldn't ware out so fast, after about 20,000 miles the front tires were bald and they were new when I bought them. Other then that I will always want to have a mercedes because of this car.
Brendan,06/22/2017
C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Luxury Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A)
What can I say, I love this car. It is so comfortable it feels like it was made for me. It handles well, has tons of power, and looks great. I upgraded to this from a 2002 C240, and it is a million times better. AWD is so nice. I will be hanging onto this one for a long time, only has 98,000 miles! It looks and feels like such an expensive car, but you can pick up a pretty clean C240 for a very reasonable price. Would highly recommend this if you are looking to get into the world of luxury german cars.
Rick,04/18/2017
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
I have owned this car for about 5 years and in that time I have grown to love it. I have owned 5 BMWs, a Lexus and an Acura and this is by far the best of the lot. The 4cyl engine is superb and smooth. I get 30-32 on the highway and 22 around town. The only downside is that Mercedes tend to eat rear tires, and since the wheels are staggered they only last about 17K miles. I will not sell this car...... ever!
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
