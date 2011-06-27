I very much enjoy this car each and every time I get inside and have the privilege to drive it. There are so many aspects of the vehicle that are excellent. And all of them together make for a wonderful ownership experience. I can tell that so many small aspects of the car have been thought about and engineered in a way that allows for optimal performance and comfort over many years of ownership experience. The engine and transmission are smooth as butter and are always in the right gear. The way the horn sounds, the way the windows sound when opening and closing, the way the doors sound when opening and closing. The way the sound system sounds at all volume levels. I can go on and on. The worst part of owning this car is that, at some point, I will need to give it up. I purchased the car at 29,000 miles. Current mileage is approximately 81,000. Update: At 90,000 miles I had to have both engine mounts and the transmission mount replaced. It seems to be a common problem for this generation of cars. That repair gave the car a lot more life, however at 100,000 miles I opted to trade it in for something newer. The cost for the engine mount service at a private shop was about $1,600. The car rode solid all the way to the end. I do miss the ride in this car. It seems the new C-Class does not ride the way this one did.

