2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in sedan and coupe body styles, both of which are available in C250, C350 and C63 AMG trim levels. All-wheel-drive versions are also available in the form of the C300 4Matic sedan and C350 4Matic coupe.

The C250 and C300 4Matic trims come standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with adjustable lumbar), MB-Tex vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and auto-dimming mirrors. Electronic features include a 5.8-inch central display, the COMAND interface, mbrace2 telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, a USB audio jack and HD radio. The C300 4Matic adds all-wheel drive and a V6 engine.

In sedan form, the C250 and C300 4Matic are further split into Luxury and Sport sub-trims. These differ in wheel design, suspension tuning and minor interior/exterior styling details (such as different grille and steering wheel designs). The C300 4Matic Luxury also includes a comfort-tuned suspension. The Premium 1 package adds four-way adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, split-folding rear seats and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and an iPod interface (optional separately as well).

In coupe form, the C250 gets a panoramic sunroof, split-folding rear seats, additional driver seat adjustments, driver memory functions and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The coupe's Premium 1 package adds the heated seats and the Harman Kardon system with satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The C350 sedan comes only in Sport guise, with a bigger V6 engine and the Premium 1 package standard; the C350 coupe adds a panoramic sunroof. The C63 AMG is equipped similarly in terms of comfort and convenience features, but gets 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, sport seats, more aggressive styling and different interior trim.

There are a multitude of options available. The Sport package adds 18-inch AMG wheels, a rear spoiler, black upholstery with red accent stitching, sport seats and steering wheel, shift paddles, aluminum trim, red seatbelts and black floor mats with red leather piping. For the C250 coupe, there is the Sport Package Plus, which includes all that plus an AMG sport suspension, upgraded brakes, quicker steering, sport exhaust and a sport mode for the transmission with rev-matching.

The Multimedia package adds a larger 7-inch central infotainment screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system and a six-disc CD changer. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high beams. The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane-departure warning system. The Driver Assistance package also includes lane departure, plus adaptive cruise control and

PreSafe brake (active braking system that can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is deemed imminent and the driver doesn't heed the visual/audible warnings).

All but the C63 can be equipped with the Full Leather Seating package, which includes extended leather trim, additional passenger seat adjustments and passenger seat memory functions. The C63 can be equipped with the AMG Development package, which adds 30 extra horsepower, a higher top speed, red brake calipers and a carbon-fiber trunk lid spoiler. A limited-slip differential is offered.

Stand-alone options include a rearview camera, a panoramic sunroof (on the sedan), a power rear sunshade, keyless ignition/entry and the Parktronic advanced parking sensor system.