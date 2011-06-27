  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,932$20,318$22,738
Clean$17,245$19,528$21,833
Average$15,871$17,947$20,024
Rough$14,497$16,366$18,214
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,069$27,307$31,593
Clean$22,185$26,244$30,336
Average$20,417$24,119$27,821
Rough$18,650$21,994$25,307
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,564$19,962$22,391
Clean$16,891$19,185$21,500
Average$15,546$17,632$19,718
Rough$14,200$16,078$17,936
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,345$20,862$23,414
Clean$17,642$20,050$22,482
Average$16,236$18,427$20,619
Rough$14,831$16,803$18,755
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,076$19,771$22,500
Clean$16,422$19,002$21,605
Average$15,114$17,464$19,814
Rough$13,805$15,925$18,023
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,855$39,656$44,522
Clean$33,519$38,114$42,750
Average$30,849$35,028$39,207
Rough$28,178$31,942$35,663
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,950$20,690$23,464
Clean$17,262$19,885$22,530
Average$15,887$18,275$20,663
Rough$14,511$16,665$18,795
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,149$23,005$25,898
Clean$19,377$22,110$24,868
Average$17,833$20,320$22,806
Rough$16,289$18,530$20,745
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,797$19,245$21,725
Clean$16,153$18,496$20,861
Average$14,866$16,998$19,132
Rough$13,579$15,501$17,403
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,481$19,934$22,420
Clean$16,812$19,159$21,528
Average$15,472$17,607$19,744
Rough$14,133$16,056$17,959
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,000$40,926$45,919
Clean$34,621$39,334$44,092
Average$31,862$36,149$40,437
Rough$29,104$32,964$36,782
Sell my 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,496 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,496 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,153 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,496 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $13,579 to $21,725, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.