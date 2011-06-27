Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,932
|$20,318
|$22,738
|Clean
|$17,245
|$19,528
|$21,833
|Average
|$15,871
|$17,947
|$20,024
|Rough
|$14,497
|$16,366
|$18,214
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,069
|$27,307
|$31,593
|Clean
|$22,185
|$26,244
|$30,336
|Average
|$20,417
|$24,119
|$27,821
|Rough
|$18,650
|$21,994
|$25,307
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,564
|$19,962
|$22,391
|Clean
|$16,891
|$19,185
|$21,500
|Average
|$15,546
|$17,632
|$19,718
|Rough
|$14,200
|$16,078
|$17,936
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,345
|$20,862
|$23,414
|Clean
|$17,642
|$20,050
|$22,482
|Average
|$16,236
|$18,427
|$20,619
|Rough
|$14,831
|$16,803
|$18,755
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,076
|$19,771
|$22,500
|Clean
|$16,422
|$19,002
|$21,605
|Average
|$15,114
|$17,464
|$19,814
|Rough
|$13,805
|$15,925
|$18,023
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,855
|$39,656
|$44,522
|Clean
|$33,519
|$38,114
|$42,750
|Average
|$30,849
|$35,028
|$39,207
|Rough
|$28,178
|$31,942
|$35,663
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,950
|$20,690
|$23,464
|Clean
|$17,262
|$19,885
|$22,530
|Average
|$15,887
|$18,275
|$20,663
|Rough
|$14,511
|$16,665
|$18,795
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,149
|$23,005
|$25,898
|Clean
|$19,377
|$22,110
|$24,868
|Average
|$17,833
|$20,320
|$22,806
|Rough
|$16,289
|$18,530
|$20,745
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,797
|$19,245
|$21,725
|Clean
|$16,153
|$18,496
|$20,861
|Average
|$14,866
|$16,998
|$19,132
|Rough
|$13,579
|$15,501
|$17,403
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,481
|$19,934
|$22,420
|Clean
|$16,812
|$19,159
|$21,528
|Average
|$15,472
|$17,607
|$19,744
|Rough
|$14,133
|$16,056
|$17,959
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,000
|$40,926
|$45,919
|Clean
|$34,621
|$39,334
|$44,092
|Average
|$31,862
|$36,149
|$40,437
|Rough
|$29,104
|$32,964
|$36,782