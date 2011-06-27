Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

A great car Paul Schroeder , 10/10/2016 C450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful This is a great car. We previously had a 2014 C300 4Matic. I would frequently tell my wife that what that car needed was more horsepower and a quicker shifting transmission. This car has both. The transmission shifts in an instant (almost as good as Porsche's PDK) and rev matches downshifts. The handling is sharp and the steering is precise. The ride is good for a car with these sporty characteristics. The seats are comfortable and the interior is very high quality. The nav system is far superior to the one in our prior car (which I rarely used, preferring Google Maps in my phone). I highly recommend this car, especially to those who might be considering an S4 or a BMW M sport line car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy every time I drive it Russell , 02/27/2017 C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful A perfect balance — favors luxury / comfort, but handles well. I keep discovering touches that are just done right, additional conveniences. "Exceeds expectations" as HR would say. My last car was a Lexus GS430. This is almost as quick but much better mileage, more luxurious inside and of course more modern gadgets. Of course I always want faster acceleration *and* better mileage; the C300 is a great balance and competitive with other modern cars. I got the Airmatic and love the controlled but compliant ride — the adjustment from comfort to sport is noticeable but not huge; can't say how it compares to the steel suspension. Distronic is fabulous — would never again buy a car without this feature. Lane Keeping Assist is a far cry from "auto steer" (it's called "assist" for a reason). But in stop-and-go traffic these two systems work together and follow the car in front almost perfectly, hugely reducing the stress level of those situations. I wanted something smaller than the GS but with the same room for me (6'5", 175 lbs), and the C300 delivers. The seats and driving positions are great (no sunroof — didn't want to give up that extra inch of headroom). I test drove against current GS, BMW 3 and 4, and Infiniti Q50. The C300 was the hands-down winner for me, and I have no complaints. Buying was also painless — I configured a build here at Edmunds, emailed the result and "True Market Value" to MB San Jose (now part of Auto Nation), and they ordered it for me. No hassles, everything done as promised. My biggest reservations were based on having owned an SLK 250 — which was a super fun top-down cruiser but had a lot of drawbacks as daily transportation — seat comfort for long trips, highway noise, turbo lag + low seat / long hood / quick steering made it hard to drive on narrow roads with confidence. The C300 has none of these problems: more predictable handling, better seating position for both winding roads and interstate cruising, almost no turbo lag (which together with the excellent transmission programming means I never miss the traditional shift lever or need the shift paddles — they're a nice toy). And more refined COMAND. I keep finding details: the fact that the trunk hinges have their own pockets so they don't crush cargo. And the folding box that stows under the trunk floor. Etc. I love this car. I've owned Audi, Volvo, Ford SHO, MB, and Lexus and was pretty happy with all of them, but this is by far my favorite car.

Finally...a Mercedes With BMW/Audi Handling Michael C , 11/09/2016 C450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This is my second Mercedes, with the last one being an E550. I've long admired Mercedes for quiet, comfort, and engineering, and in some instances, performance (such as that E550). None, however, have been road handling champs. Even this model's big brother, the C63, is notoriously tail happy. That has now changed. Put this thing into Sport+ mode and it will stick to anything, and in wet or dry conditions. Want the more traditional Mercedes ride? Comfort mode is just the ticket. More than any car I've driven, the difference between these are akin to driving 2 different cars. The interior is simply superb with respect to materials, just as you would expect from Mercedes. There's been a fair amount of criticism of the 'stuck on' nav display, and I confess that I had my doubts about it - prior to actually seeing the car. In practice it is far less obtrusive than it appears in photos, where the typical shot suggests that it might be in the line of sight of an average driver. That is definitely not the case. I am only 5'8", and it causes no problem whatever. In addition, the quality of the display itself is excellent. Would I rather have, say, a pop up type of display? Sure, but in the end it's nothing more than a minor, inconsequential factor. One more small complaint...the transmission can seem to get a bit confused at times. At least one professional review made a point of this. I don't notice the problem until I get into stop and go traffic, when it seems to anticipate a shift into a higher gear just as I'm lifting my foot to brake. I'm fortunate not to drive often in such conditions, but it's worth noting for those who do. And finally, a word about the performance. This car will move fast when asked, pure and simple. Mercedes claims 0-60 times at 4.9 seconds, I believe. That is pessimistic. I've timed it on numerous occasions at 4.5. Perhaps equally importantly, acceleration from 60 to 80 mph seems to take no time at all - and it sounds good getting there. My one comment is that the exhaust note is not as satisfying as that of the older E550. That's not a complaint...nothing sounds like a big V-8. My wife has said that I now have a cheetah rather than a lion. I find the analogy to be apt. In summary, this is simply the best all around car that I've owned in over 40 years of driving. It's the rarest of all cars - a seriously comfortable daily driver that turns into a beast (a well-behaved one) at the touch of a button.

2016 C300; First Impression - - WOW! Robert W. Kagen , 12/08/2015 C300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I have had the auto less than a week so my first impression I hope will be my lasting impression. I had a 2015 SLK250 and was not happy because it turned out to be just what it was suppose to be without the "Mercedes" feel and comfort. Then I test drove a 2016 C300 and it sure felt like I was driving a "sporty" sedan but this time it has the comfort and feel of what I wanted and expected in a Mercedes. The vehicle was made to order in Alabama and took about 4 weeks from day of order to day of delivery. Bottom line is the C300 I'm driving is truly one of the best, if now the best driving car I've owned, very smooth and quiet and handles like a dream. The "driver" adjustments for comfort are outstanding. Best choice in new cars for 2016 I could have made.