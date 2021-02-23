The 2022 C-Class is influenced by its newest sedan siblings, inside and out. With a trapezoidal grille and LED headlights wrapping around the front corners, the front end strongly resembles the A-Class and the CLA. The previous generation's sharply creased side body panels have given way to a smoother, sculpted look that is reminiscent of the new S-Class.

With all of the potential surrounding the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, we wouldn't be surprised if it took the top spot among other small luxury sedans. Current top-tier rivals include the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Genesis G70 and Volvo S60.