The C-Class was historically Mercedes-Benz's entry-level model until the more affordable CLA debuted in 2014. Since then, the C-Class has assumed the role of a legitimate luxury vehicle, bringing the features and styling cues of the large S-Class sedan to a more palatable price point. The C-Class is fully redesigned for 2022, offering elegant new styling, cutting-edge technology, and elevated levels of comfort and refinement.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Fully redesigned with sleek new styling
- Mild hybrid technology promises better performance and reduced fuel consumption
- Plenty of tech features, including a massive central touchscreen
- Kicks off the fifth C-Class generation for 2022
Initially, the C-Class will launch in the base C 300 trim level. Power primarily comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque). It is augmented by a 48-volt hybrid system that contributes up to an additional 20 hp and 148 lb-ft for short bursts of acceleration. It can also turn the engine off while coasting, which should result in reduced fuel consumption compared to last year's model. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive available as an option.
In many ways, the new C-Class interior has a lot in common with the new S-Class. A large vertically oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen dominates the center of the dash and is canted 6 degrees toward the driver for easier operation. The instrument panel remains fully digital, though the display is no longer inset, reducing the visual height of the dashboard. The previous C-Class boasted superb-quality materials and excellent fit and finish, and preliminary photos suggest the new version will be similarly praiseworthy.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 will come standard with the latest iteration of the class-leading MBUX infotainment system, which benefits from a 50% increase in processing power over the current MBUX system. We expect responses to commands to be even quicker as a result. Other standard features include a fingerprint scanner to activate individual driver profiles and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. A suite of advanced safety features — such as forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring — is also included, along with a damage detection feature that notifies you if the vehicle was bumped when parked.
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class seeks to amplify everything we liked about the previous model. If Mercedes can deliver the goods, we might have a new favorite small luxury sedan before long.
