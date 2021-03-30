  1. Home
2022 Kia EV6

Release Date: Winter-Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $40,000 (estimated)
2022 Kia EV6
  • New electric vehicle with about 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds
  • 800-volt architecture allows for extremely rapid charging at high-output stations
  • Interior space promises to rival that of a midsize SUV
  • Introduces the first EV6 generation for the 2022 model year
2022 Kia EV6 Review
It Promises 300 Miles of Range and a 3.5-Second 0-60 Time
Cameron Rogers
03/30/2021
What is the EV6?

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a small crossover/hatchback that will be the first in Kia's lineup to be built from the ground up as an electric vehicle. That means, unlike the Niro EV (which is an electrified version of the Niro hybrid), the EV6 will enjoy the advantages of being designed as an EV from the get-go, such as a short front end and a trunk just behind the headlights. Its powerful motor and standard rear-wheel-drive configuration are sure to appeal to enthusiasts, while a large battery pack and high-voltage electrical architecture are ideal for long-distance cruising.

What kind of motor does the EV6 have?

The EV6 is the first electric vehicle to be built using Kia's new Electric-Global Modular Platform, which will eventually underpin seven EVs the automaker is introducing over the next few years. As a compact SUV/hatchback, the EV6 is aimed at the heart of the marketplace, and its performance specs give it the tools necessary to strike at the Tesla Model Y.

The Kia EV6 comes standard with a 58-kWh battery pack and an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Output is a modest 168 horsepower, but the 258 lb-ft of torque should feel pretty snappy at city speeds. Upgrade to all-wheel drive for a more exciting experience, with dual motors that produce a combined total of 232 hp and 446 lb-ft. Kia says the EV6 with this battery accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.2 seconds in AWD form.

A long-range battery with a 77.4-kWh pack is on the options list. The rear-drive version is rated at 226 hp and 258 lb-ft, and selecting the all-wheel-drive model bumps this to 321 hp and 446 lb-ft. According to Kia, the AWD variant with the larger pack can run from 0 to 62 mph in a quick 5.2 seconds.

At the top of the powertrain lineup is the EV6 GT, which uses the long-range battery and increases power output significantly. How does 577 hp, 546 lb-ft and a 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds sound? The GT's acceleration figure is nearly the same as that of the Model Y Performance. I feel a drag race coming on ...

What's the EV6's range and charging like?

When it launches later this year, the Kia EV6 will be the least expensive vehicle on the market with an 800-volt electrical architecture. This will allow it to charge much faster than other vehicles at high-output charging stations. Kia says the EV6, depending on configuration, is capable of charging from 10% battery remaining to 80% in just 14 minutes and adding 62 miles of range in less than five minutes. Take these figures with a grain of salt, however, because they might not pertain to the U.S. market and its charging infrastructure.

We don't have a precise lock on the EV6's range just yet. Kia says it can travel up to 316 miles in the long-range RWD configuration, but these results are achieved using the WLTP standard, which is different from how the EPA judges range. Expect to see a range just south of 300 miles when using U.S. testing protocols.

How's the EV6's interior?

With a length of roughly 184 inches, the EV6 is roughly the same size as a Honda Civic sedan. But the short front end means that its wheelbase of 114 inches is actually more generous than the Honda Passport midsize SUV's. We expect an abundance of legroom from Kia's newest electric vehicle.

The interior design is futuristic but simple. The rotary shifter is located on a slab that is not fully connected to the center stack, giving an airy appearance and allowing taller objects to be stored in the cubby underneath. The instrument panel and infotainment display are enclosed within a single unit, allowing for both a low dashboard and a more integrated appearance than the tacked-on look of some "floating" touchscreens. The only part that has us worried is the flat panel that houses the climate and media controls. While we appreciate the dual knobs, the virtual controls will likely lead to the driver inadvertently pressing unintended buttons.

How's the EV6's tech?

As expected of today's electric vehicles, the EV6 is equipped with a stunning collection of tech features and driving aids. The aforementioned touchscreen consists of a 12-inch display unit, loaded with the new Kia Connect infotainment system. It has quite a few nifty features, including the ability to find charging stations and display pricing. The new system also supports over-the-air updates, so you don't have to go to the dealer to keep your system current. On the options list is a 14-speaker audio system by Meridian, the audio manufacturer that outfits Jaguar and Land Rover with their high-end hardware.

The EV6 offers a number of driver assistance systems. Besides typical aids like forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring, you also get goodies such as Safe Exit Assist, which prevents the rear doors from opening into oncoming traffic. The Highway Driving Assist function helps keep the EV6 centered in its lane and can automatically execute lane changes at the flick of the turn signal stalk. And you can remotely enter or exit a parking spot using the key fob. 

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a promising new crossover with loads of tech and sporting pretensions. If you've been waiting for an affordable electric vehicle that speaks to your soul, the EV6 might be the car that weans you off gas forever.

