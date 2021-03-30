The Kia EV6 comes standard with a 58-kWh battery pack and an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Output is a modest 168 horsepower, but the 258 lb-ft of torque should feel pretty snappy at city speeds. Upgrade to all-wheel drive for a more exciting experience, with dual motors that produce a combined total of 232 hp and 446 lb-ft. Kia says the EV6 with this battery accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.2 seconds in AWD form.

A long-range battery with a 77.4-kWh pack is on the options list. The rear-drive version is rated at 226 hp and 258 lb-ft, and selecting the all-wheel-drive model bumps this to 321 hp and 446 lb-ft. According to Kia, the AWD variant with the larger pack can run from 0 to 62 mph in a quick 5.2 seconds.

At the top of the powertrain lineup is the EV6 GT, which uses the long-range battery and increases power output significantly. How does 577 hp, 546 lb-ft and a 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds sound? The GT's acceleration figure is nearly the same as that of the Model Y Performance. I feel a drag race coming on ...