The 2022 Kia EV6 is a small crossover/hatchback that will be the first in Kia's lineup to be built from the ground up as an electric vehicle. That means, unlike the Niro EV (which is an electrified version of the Niro hybrid), the EV6 will enjoy the advantages of being designed as an EV from the get-go, such as a short front end and a trunk just behind the headlights. Its powerful motor and standard rear-wheel-drive configuration are sure to appeal to enthusiasts, while a large battery pack and high-voltage electrical architecture are ideal for long-distance cruising.
2022 Kia EV6
- New electric vehicle with about 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds
- 800-volt architecture allows for extremely rapid charging at high-output stations
- Interior space promises to rival that of a midsize SUV
- Introduces the first EV6 generation for the 2022 model year
The EV6 is the first electric vehicle to be built using Kia's new Electric-Global Modular Platform, which will eventually underpin seven EVs the automaker is introducing over the next few years. As a compact SUV/hatchback, the EV6 is aimed at the heart of the marketplace, and its performance specs give it the tools necessary to strike at the Tesla Model Y.
When it launches later this year, the Kia EV6 will be the least expensive vehicle on the market with an 800-volt electrical architecture. This will allow it to charge much faster than other vehicles at high-output charging stations. Kia says the EV6, depending on configuration, is capable of charging from 10% battery remaining to 80% in just 14 minutes and adding 62 miles of range in less than five minutes. Take these figures with a grain of salt, however, because they might not pertain to the U.S. market and its charging infrastructure.
With a length of roughly 184 inches, the EV6 is roughly the same size as a Honda Civic sedan. But the short front end means that its wheelbase of 114 inches is actually more generous than the Honda Passport midsize SUV's. We expect an abundance of legroom from Kia's newest electric vehicle.
As expected of today's electric vehicles, the EV6 is equipped with a stunning collection of tech features and driving aids. The aforementioned touchscreen consists of a 12-inch display unit, loaded with the new Kia Connect infotainment system. It has quite a few nifty features, including the ability to find charging stations and display pricing. The new system also supports over-the-air updates, so you don't have to go to the dealer to keep your system current. On the options list is a 14-speaker audio system by Meridian, the audio manufacturer that outfits Jaguar and Land Rover with their high-end hardware.
The 2022 Kia EV6 is a promising new crossover with loads of tech and sporting pretensions. If you've been waiting for an affordable electric vehicle that speaks to your soul, the EV6 might be the car that weans you off gas forever.
