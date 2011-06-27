  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(83)
Appraise this car

1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast and luxurious.
  • Initial hesitation when taking off from a standstill.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$741 - $1,785
Used C-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Baby Benz grew up four years ago when the C-Class replaced the 190E. The new car was substantially improved over the 190, offering better performance and more interior room. This year Mercedes' best-selling models should appeal to Americans even more because of more powerful engines.

The C230 gets supercharged power this year, good for an increase of 37 horsepower and 38 foot-pounds of torque, up to 185 and 200, respectively. The V6 that powers the C280 may not sound significant, but it produces better low-end torque than the engine it replaced while getting better fuel economy. And the V8 sitting under the hood of the C43 empowers the driver to leave just about everybody in its dust.

The C43 supersedan boasts a 4.3-liter engine that produces 302 horsepower at 5,850 rpm and 302 foot-pounds of torque between 3,250 and 5,000 rpm. Replacing the C36 sedan that turned heads from 1995 to 1997, the C43 is the latest combined effort of Mercedes-Benz and AMG, the German tuner that has modified and raced Mercedes cars for the past two decades. With this kind of power, an adaptive transmission and distinctive styling, the C43 fits well into the Mercedes tradition-yet still stands out on its own.

Other technologies that have found their way into the C-Class include side-impact airbags, the BabySmart airbag system that disables the passenger side front airbag when a Mercedes child seat is located in the front passenger seat, and Brake Assist which provides maximum braking if Mercedes has determined that you have stabbed the brake pedal in a panic situation.

The three models available this year are the C230 Kompressor, C280 and C43. Manually rowing the automatic shifter, a C230 Kompressor can now get to 60 mph in just over eight seconds, a two second improvement from last year's model. The six-cylinder C280 is quicker than the C230 Kompressor getting to speed, and getting there quickly doesn't mean changing your own gears. Handling is sure-footed with either car, and braking ability is quite good, although the C230, at 100 fewer pounds than the C280, feels somewhat more agile.

Base prices start just over $31,000 for the C230 Kompressor. The stronger C280 can be had for another four grand and includes the 2.8-liter V6, dual power front seats and an eight-speaker Bose stereo system. And then there's the steroid junkie C43, entering the market at $53 Grand. You may want to consider BMW's 328i, the Lexus ES300 or the Mazda Millenia before buying the Benz, but we can't help but think the C-Class is a relative bargain in this class, especially when considering the small car's ample luxury, spunky performance, and solid construction.

1999 Highlights

The SLK's 2.3-liter supercharged engine gets dropped into the C-Class, replacing the normally aspirated engine of the last C230. Performance has been turned up a notch. In addition, leather seating surfaces are now standard across the C-Class line.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Winnie,08/05/2010
This is a great car. The drive is just as tight at 310,000 miles as it was the day I drove it off the showroom. It is such fun to drive.The handling is very predictable and secure. Whenever I drive a new rental car even with newer "bells and whistles"it pales in comparison. My only regret is that after 11 years I'm going to have to get another car.
Good Car
Bill,06/08/2010
Not looking for MB, but wife convinced me to test one. I was hooked! Drove and handled nicely, quiet, and plenty of power with decent mileage (24-25 mpg). Would have liked better acceleration and responsiveness when I push the peddle down, but still good for a V-6 and relatively heavy car. I have about 150,000 miles on it and it still runs and handles great. I have not put much money into repairs other than basic stuff. Harmonic balancer went bad, but MB fixed it under a recall (no cost to me). Complaints are wiper motor going bad, interior wearing out, LCD display/dash lights going out, and the body is beginning to rust around the wheel wells and sun roof. I would by a MB again!
c230 1999
Klarent Ngjelo,04/05/2015
C230 4dr Sedan
I had this for 3years no big problem just I 've changed flex disc , break light switch, oil every 5000 mile ,gas premium 91,wiper motor stoped working but was easy to fixed by my self ,I have cleaned mas sensor . It's a good car.
Going on my 5th MBZ
Tom,09/13/2010
I just bought a 1999 C230 Sedan Kompressor with less than 69k miles, in great condition internal/external. Apart from a little cricket noise the car is perfect. I've owned a 2001 coupe C230 Kompressor and I prefer the sedan for its solid stance and build quality. I've owned 4 others E, TD, E4matic and very happy with all of them. I regret selling them - think this time will be a keeper.
See all 83 reviews of the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan. Available styles include C280 4dr Sedan, and C230 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,416.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,324.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C-Class lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles